China buys $1.5bn of Vietnam farm produce in early 2026

February 06, 2026 | 20:00
(0) user say
China spent nearly $1.5 billion on Vietnamese agro-forestry and fisheries products in January 2026, accounting for more than 22 per cent of Vietnam’s total export value for the month and marking an on-year surge of over 66 per cent.
Photo: Thoibaotaichinh
Photo: thoibaotaichinh.vn

At a Ministry of Agriculture and Environment press conference on February 6, Tran Gia Long, deputy head of the Planning and Finance Department, said total agro-forestry and fisheries exports in January were estimated at over $6.5 billion, up 29.5 per cent compared with the same period last year.

China remained Vietnam’s largest export destination, contributing nearly 23 per cent of total turnover, equivalent to almost $1.5 billion, an increase of around $600 million on-year.

Fruit and vegetable exports to China continued to dominate, with durian, bananas, dragon fruit and jackfruit generating approximately $480 million in January alone. Several other commodities also showed heavy reliance on the Chinese market.

China accounted for 92.6 per cent of Vietnam’s cassava and cassava-based product exports, worth $136 million, while rubber exports exceeded $300 million, representing nearly three-quarters of total rubber export value. In the processed segment, cashew exports to China rose by nearly half.

Seafood exports to China also climbed by more than 30 per cent, placing the market among Vietnam’s top three seafood destinations, alongside the US, which accounted for 20.4 per cent, and Japan with 7 per cent.

Overall agricultural exports reached $3.6 billion in January, up almost 42 per cent on-year, serving as the main driver of growth for the agro-forestry and fisheries sector.

In terms of growth, fruit and vegetables recorded the strongest performance, with export value reaching $750 million, double that of the same period last year.

Beyond China, shipments to the US and Malaysia also posted notable increases. Cashew exports ranked second in growth, reaching $434 million, up 70 per cent, supported by recovering demand in China and Europe, followed by pepper exports at $133 million, up 53 per cent.

Agriculture continues to spearhead backbone of economy Agriculture continues to spearhead backbone of economy

Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung emphasised that Vietnam's agricultural sector has seen the strongest development ever, transforming from producing enough food to meet the needs of the people to exporting at a high percentage.
Inspiring signs for agricultural exports Inspiring signs for agricultural exports

The number of shipments of Vietnamese agricultural products to markets around the world since the start of the Lunar New Year heralds a bonanza year for the sector's exports.
Agricultural exports make solid mark in first quarter Agricultural exports make solid mark in first quarter

Vietnam counted a 21.8 per cent jump on-year in agricultural, forestry, and fishery export value in Q1, continuing a stellar performance for the export picture of the country.
Vietnam set to boost agricultural exports to China Vietnam set to boost agricultural exports to China

Vietnam in the first six months of this year harvested a bumper crop from its agro-forestry-fishery exports to China which is now its largest buyer in this sector.
Vietnam agricultural exports surge in US market Vietnam agricultural exports surge in US market

Vietnam's agricultural exports to the US have surged, driven by strong demand and impressive growth in key sectors such as wood products, seafood, and other agricultural products, showcasing a strong recovery and expanding opportunities.
Agricultural exports ripe for expansion to ASEAN Agricultural exports ripe for expansion to ASEAN

The ASEAN market has the potential to welcome more agricultural products from Vietnam. To Viet Chau, deputy director of the Department of International Cooperation under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, told VIR’s Oanh Nguyen about the methods required to unlock the market.
Voluntary Sustainability Standards pave way for Vietnam’s agricultural exports Voluntary Sustainability Standards pave way for Vietnam’s agricultural exports

A single rejected shipment can take years for an exporter to rebuild trust with international partners, and may even tarnish the reputation of an entire sector. By contrast, exporters that consistently meet required standards can benefit from “green lane” clearance, enjoying faster inspections and lower logistics costs.
GEVA a launchpad for Vietnam’s agricultural exports GEVA a launchpad for Vietnam’s agricultural exports

Green Export Acceleration through Voluntary Sustainability Standards (GEVA) is expected to become a pioneering model that empowers agricultural enterprises to integrate sustainability standards into their business strategies and drive green transformation.

By Thai An

