China buys $1.5bn of Vietnam farm produce in early 2026

Photo: thoibaotaichinh.vn

At a Ministry of Agriculture and Environment press conference on February 6, Tran Gia Long, deputy head of the Planning and Finance Department, said total agro-forestry and fisheries exports in January were estimated at over $6.5 billion, up 29.5 per cent compared with the same period last year.

China remained Vietnam’s largest export destination, contributing nearly 23 per cent of total turnover, equivalent to almost $1.5 billion, an increase of around $600 million on-year.

Fruit and vegetable exports to China continued to dominate, with durian, bananas, dragon fruit and jackfruit generating approximately $480 million in January alone. Several other commodities also showed heavy reliance on the Chinese market.

China accounted for 92.6 per cent of Vietnam’s cassava and cassava-based product exports, worth $136 million, while rubber exports exceeded $300 million, representing nearly three-quarters of total rubber export value. In the processed segment, cashew exports to China rose by nearly half.

Seafood exports to China also climbed by more than 30 per cent, placing the market among Vietnam’s top three seafood destinations, alongside the US, which accounted for 20.4 per cent, and Japan with 7 per cent.

Overall agricultural exports reached $3.6 billion in January, up almost 42 per cent on-year, serving as the main driver of growth for the agro-forestry and fisheries sector.

In terms of growth, fruit and vegetables recorded the strongest performance, with export value reaching $750 million, double that of the same period last year.

Beyond China, shipments to the US and Malaysia also posted notable increases. Cashew exports ranked second in growth, reaching $434 million, up 70 per cent, supported by recovering demand in China and Europe, followed by pepper exports at $133 million, up 53 per cent.

