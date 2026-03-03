PAObank launches wealth service switching between investments and deposits

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 March 2026 - PAO Bank Limited ("PAObank") is pleased to announce the official launch of wealth service, debuting a dual-advantage wealth solution. This service empowers customers to flexibly switch between investing or earning interest, offering unmatched flexibility and control over their finances. The wealth service combines the agility of a brokerage with the security of a bank, enabling customers to seamlessly manage investments, insurance, deposits, and more through a single account. Customers can flexibly allocate funds and trade a wide range of products, including U.S. stocks, Hong Kong stocks, funds and money market funds, at any time.

40+ Technical Indicators: Multi-angle market analysis, covering company performance, market trends, stock price movements, and peer comparisons to support deeper investment insights and discover potential opportunities.

Free Level 1 Real-Time Quotes: Instant access to real-time indices and quotes, enabling customers to make informed decisions and act quickly.

Industry Heatmap & Real-Time Trading Rankings: Intuitive visualisations of industry momentum and real-time rankings of active stocks, helping customers track market hotspots and pinpoint focus stocks with ease.

Up to 16Hours of U.S. Stock Trading Sessions: Trade U.S. stocks day and night to maximise market opportunities, with flexible pre-market and after-hour trading sessions in response to major news or unexpected events.

Unlimited 24-hour Real-Time Quotes: Access the latest market information around the clock.

Multiple Order Types: Support for limit orders, stop-limit orders and more, empowering customers to respond flexibly to market volatility.

PAObank's existing retail banking customers can open an investment account in as fast as 3 minutes, while new customers can open both savings and investment accounts in one-go, greatly simplifying the onboarding process. Customers can instantly deploy funds from their savings account to purchase stocks and funds directly, without the need for additional transfers. Investment returns can be credited back into the savings account to earn interest, supporting both the pursuit of timely market opportunities and steady interest income, all within one single PAObank account.Ronald Iu, Chief Executive of PAObank, said, "The launch of wealth service marks a significant milestone in PAObank's retail banking development. Retail banking at PAObank is rooted in user-friendliness. Our team believes that if we can save each customer one single step, we collectively save 10,000 steps for 10,000 customers. The design of our wealth service is customer-centric — streamlining procedures and eliminating unnecessary fund transfers, allowing customers to SWITCH flexibly between investment and deposit services. We will continue to upgrade our retail banking services, striving to become one of Ping An Group's integrated financial platforms in Hong Kong, delivering a more comprehensive and user-friendly wealth management experience, and being recognised as the preferred digital bank in the minds of customers."U.S. & Hong Kong Stocks Trading: Broker-LevelAnalytics Tools forCapturing OpportunitiesPAObank's wealth service offers broker-level professional analytics tools, providing comprehensive insights from macro market trends to detailed stock information to help customers seize every investment opportunity. Key features include:Online Brokerage-Grade Analytics Tools & Indicators:Flexible Trading Capabilities:Money Market Funds: T+0 Settlement, $0 Subscription & Redemption Fees, Same-Day LiquidityPAObank's money market funds offer a reliable and flexible way for cash management solutions, offering customers a stable and adaptable platform for capital growth. These funds primarily invest in short-term deposits and high-quality money market instruments, targeting lower risk and stable returns. Featuring: "T+0" same-day settlement, $0 subscription & redemption fees, low entry threshold, investors enjoy 24X7 access to subscriptions and redemptions, with proceeds credited to bank accounts as soon as the same day. Funds are available 365 days a year, enabling efficient and always-on cash management regardless of public holidays.Curated Selection of Funds from Top-tier Global Fund Houses: Popular Thematic Rankings Including "Monthly Dividend Funds" PAObank partners with leading global fund houses, including Ping An of China Asset Management (Hong Kong), Allianz Global Investors, Invesco, and Schroders, to curate nearly 60 global funds spanning popular themes such as technology, Asia and consumer sectors. The platform provides diverse, thematic fund rankings, including a dedicated "Monthly Dividend Funds" category tailored for dividend lovers. Transparent fund performance and data-driven analytics give customers the flexibility to adjust their portfolios in response to market trends, seizing global investment opportunities with ease.*U.S. market trading sessions are based on Hong Kong time:Summer time - Pre-market: 16:00 – 21:30; Market opening: 21:30 – 04:00; After-hours: 04:00 – 08:00.Winter time - Pre-market: 17:00 – 22:30; Market opening: 22:30 – 05:00; After-hours: 05:00 – 09:00.Total trading hours are 16 hours.Investment involves risk. The price of investments fluctuates, sometimes dramatically. The price of investments may move up or down, and may become valueless. There is an inherent risk that losses may be incurred rather than profit made as a result of buying and selling investment products. Foreign investments carry additional risks not generally associated with the domestic market. You should carefully consider whether any investment products or services mentioned herein are appropriate for you in view of your investment experience, objectives, financial resources and circumstances.

