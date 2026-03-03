Hong Kong Obesity Society launches World Obesity Day initiatives

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 March 2026 - World Obesity Day is celebrated on the 4th of March every year. Hong Kong Obesity Society (HKOS), in collaboration with the Tuen Mun District Health Centre, hosted the "Let's Join, Let's Be Healthy" Community Carnival to raise public awareness of obesity. With over 50% of Hong Kong's adults suffering from overweight and obesity, alongside rising childhood obesity rates, the Society stresses the urgent need to confront this health challenge head-on.

Measuring Waistlines, Breaking World Records

It has been known for a long time that BMI alone does not accurately measure the amount and distribution of fat in the body. Waist circumference is an important measure of central obesity and metabolic risk and has recently been incorporated into the diagnosis of obesity. HKOS and over six hundred Hong Kong residents set a world record for the "Most People Measuring Their Waist Circumference in a Carnival," turning a symbolic feat into a powerful public health message. The Society hosted a full day of multi-disciplinary activities, including expert talks on healthy dining and Traditional Chinese Medicine for weight management. Tuen Mun District Health Centre also provided free health screenings for sarcopenia, vision, and blood glucose. Interactive booths made learning about nutrition and exercise fun and accessible for the community.



A Call to Action from HKOS

"As we approach World Obesity Day 2026, we must recognise that obesity is not just a personal issue, but a complex medical condition that requires a societal response," said Dr. See Wing Shan, President of the Hong Kong Obesity Society. "For nearly a decade, our Society has worked to dismantle harmful stigmas, such as correcting the misconception that 'chubby children are healthy children.' Our record-breaking event today proves that when we empower people with knowledge, they are ready to take charge of their health. We will continue to work with community partners and policymakers to ensure that obesity prevention and management remain a top priority in Hong Kong."



The Society urges the public to take proactive steps, utilise the health risk assessment services available at District Health Centres, and seek professional guidance for weight management when needed.



https://www.hkobesity.org/

