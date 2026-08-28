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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

ZTE hosts Hong Kong delegation to advance manufacturing digitisation

August 28, 2026 | 15:25
(0) user say
Telecommunications vendor ZTE hosted Hong Kong industrial representatives at its Shenzhen headquarters to accelerate cross-border digital transformation projects throughout the Greater Bay Area.

SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 August 2026 – ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of integrated information and communication technology solutions, hosted a delegation of the Shenzhen Advanced Technology and Smart Manufacturing Delegation, jointly organized by the Shenzhen Liaison Unit (SZLU) of the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Guangdong (GDETO), the Federation of Hong Kong Industries (FHKI), and its Pearl River Delta Council (PRD Council), for a corporate visit and industry exchange at its Shenzhen headquarters.

ZTE exhibition hall showcasing self-developed technologies

The delegation comprised officials from the Shenzhen Liaison Unit, Hong Kong industrial leaders, and executives from Hong Kong-invested manufacturing and service enterprises. Both sides engaged in in-depth discussions on key topics including digital transformation of the manufacturing sector in the Greater Bay Area (GBA), 5G industrial applications, and computing infrastructure co-construction, reaching multiple bilateral cooperation intentions.

At the ZTE exhibition hall, the delegation took a guided tour of core innovations including the self-developed computing server, GoldenDB (distributed database solution), 5G private network solutions for industrials, the Digital Twin Intelligent Factory System, and the GBA cross-border digital service platform. ZTE technical experts demonstrated how these products help traditional manufacturers upgrade production line intelligence and streamline upstream-downstream digital links, sharing multiple case studies of digital transformation for enterprises across Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao. ZTE reaffirmed its commitment to supporting digital upgrade of the GBA manufacturing sector with its self-developed technological capabilities.

Following the visit, both sides held a seminar and exchange session. Xie Yinchuang, Chief Technology Officer of ZTE (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd., provided a detailed introduction to the company's industrial layout in the GBA. Addressing the transformation needs of Hong Kong SMEs, he promoted end-to-end digital upgrade solutions with diversified options and welcomed Hong Kong manufacturers to leverage ZTE's technological resources for smart upgrading.

Delegation representatives spoke highly of ZTE's technological strengths. The PRD Council expressed its desire to establish a long-term, regular exchange platform with ZTE, continue organizing study visits for Hong Kong enterprises, and leverage mainland technological innovation resources to help Hong Kong's manufacturing sector rebuild its core competitiveness.

This visit represents a practical step in deepening Shenzhen-Hong Kong real economy integration. Looking ahead, ZTE will continue to leverage its digital technology advantages, deepen collaboration with Hong Kong's industrial sector, bridge the industrial collaboration channel between Shenzhen and Hong Kong through technological innovation, and build a secure and resilient development foundation with localized digital technologies. The two sides are committed to seizing opportunities presented by the GBA's digital economy and advanced manufacturing development, injecting new momentum into the high-quality development of the real economy in both regions.

http://www.zte.com.cn/global

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




By ZTE Corporation

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TagTag:
ZTE hong kong DigitalTransformation GBA

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