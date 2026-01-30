Corporate

Envision Energy, REE Group partner on 128MW wind projects

January 30, 2026 | 10:58
(0) user say
Vietnam’s wind power sector continues to attract major technology partnerships as developers scale up project capacity to support the country’s net-zero goals.
Envision Energy, REE Group partner on 128MW wind projects

On January 30, green technology firm Envision Energy signed a turbine supply contract with REE Group for a combined 128MW of nearshore wind projects in Vinh Long province. The agreement covers the V1-3 Phase II project with a capacity of 48MW and the V1-5 and V1-6 Phase II projects totalling 80MW, which will deploy 16 EN-226/8.XMW turbines and are set to become the nearshore wind projects with the largest single-turbine capacity in Vietnam and Southeast Asia.

The two projects will start construction simultaneously, with average wind speeds exceeding 7 metres per second. It is among the first batches of projects approved under Vietnam's Power Development Plan VIII and marks a milestone as the first to adopt large-rotor, high-capacity offshore turbines in the country. Full grid connection is expected by October.

Envision Energy applies true offshore wind standards to meet Vietnam's high-humidity and high-salt-spray conditions, ensuring turbine performance, reliability, EHS compliance, and localisation requirements, while safeguarding project quality and more than 20 years of operational value of REE as the investor. Envision has also collaborated with local tower suppliers and project owners to overcome challenges in large offshore turbine tower manufacturing and local production capacity.

Edward Hou, senior vice president and president of Asia-Pacific at Envision Energy, said, “This collaboration marks the first nearshore offshore wind project cluster under Vietnam’s Power Development Plan VIII and opens a new chapter for offshore wind development in Southeast Asia. We aim to deliver a regional benchmark that supports REE Group’s energy transition and provides replicable technical and construction models for nearshore and offshore wind projects, contributing to a net-zero future.”

“We selected Envision Energy for its technological leadership, the maturity and reliability of the EN-226/8.XMW platform, and its experience in gigawatt-scale grid-connected projects,” said Ashok Ramachandran, general manager of REE Renewable. “We believe this project will set a benchmark for offshore wind in Vietnam and provide replicable technical and construction references for nearshore and offshore wind development across Southeast Asia.”

GreenYellow marks five years of clean energy growth in Vietnam GreenYellow marks five years of clean energy growth in Vietnam

GreenYellow celebrates five years in Vietnam, rapidly growing its footprint in clean and efficient energy solutions.
SHIFT project launched to steer capital towards green growth SHIFT project launched to steer capital towards green growth

A new multipartner initiative has been launched to channel investment flows towards green finance and low-emission growth.
64,000 hectares of sea allocated for offshore wind surveys 64,000 hectares of sea allocated for offshore wind surveys

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has allocated over 63,800 hectares of sea area in Haiphong and Lam Dong to Vietnam Electricity (EVN) and Vietnam National Industry - Energy Group (Petrovietnam) for surveying offshore wind power ventures.

By Thanh Van

