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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

KAST adopts Elliptic blockchain intelligence for global AML and sanctions compliance

June 10, 2026 | 14:55
(0) user say
Elliptic has equipped KAST, a global financial platform built on stablecoin rails, with blockchain intelligence to strengthen anti-money laundering and sanctions controls across its digital asset operations.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 June 2026 - Elliptic, the global leader in digital asset decisioning, has equipped KAST, the global financial platform built on stablecoin rails , with the blockchain intelligence necessary to strengthen anti-money laundering and sanctions controls across its products and global footprint.

KAST has used Elliptic's solutions since 2024 to screen wallets and monitor crypto transactions for indicators of financial crime as customers fund and use their KAST accounts. By integrating Elliptic's blockchain intelligence into its risk and compliance stack, KAST has been able to identify high-risk activity in real-time, reduce exposure to sanctioned or illicit wallets and demonstrate robust controls to regulators and partners.

Founded in July 2024 by former Circle executive Raagulan Pathy, KAST provides USD-denominated accounts, global pay-ins and payouts to more than 170 countries, and a growing suite of consumer and business financial tools built on stablecoin rails rather than legacy settlement networks. With KAST, people can hold, send, and spend instantly while transacting with merchants and ATMs around the world.

Since launch, KAST has scaled to more than one million users and is processing about $5 billion in annualized transaction volume, reflecting the growing adoption of stablecoin-based financial services beyond trading and crypto-native use cases. In March, KAST announced a record $80 million Series A funding round, which is being deployed to expand across North America, Latin America and the Middle East. Elliptic's analytics help KAST manage risk, applying a consistent, data-driven approach to AML and sanctions screening as the platform scales into new markets.

"Every time customers tap their card, send or receive transactions, they need to trust it's safe," said Pathy, Founder & CEO at KAST. "Our users rely on us for institution-grade security everywhere in the world. Elliptic is a key part of that promise. Their blockchain intelligence helps us detect fraud patterns, sanctioned activity and other red flags behind the scenes so that our customers feel safe and secure."

"As stablecoin financial platforms like KAST reach more users, regulators and partners expect the same standard of financial crime controls that apply in traditional finance," said James Smith, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Elliptic. "KAST has been building with compliance in mind from day one. Through this partnership, we are helping to ensure the platform can scale while meeting regulatory expectations for AML and sanctions risk."

Elliptic's analytics now underpin KAST's financial crime controls. Working alongside the platform's identity, fraud and transaction monitoring solutions, Elliptic supports a consistent, risk-based approach to onboarding, funding and card usage as the platform scales.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

To learn more, visit www.elliptic.co

www.kast.xyz.

By Elliptic

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TagTag:
KAST Elliptic antimoney laundering sanctions compliance blockchain intelligence

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