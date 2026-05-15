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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

LS Eco Energy secures Vietnam AI data centre cable contract

May 15, 2026 | 17:38
(0) user say
South Korea’s LS Eco Energy will supply power cables for a large-scale AI data centre project in Vietnam being developed by military-run telecoms group Viettel Group, as competition to build AI infrastructure intensifies across Southeast Asia.
LS Eco Energy secures Vietnam AI data centre cable contract
Photo: LS Eco Energy's website

On May 14, the company said the move forms part of its strategy to strengthen its foothold in the region’s fast-growing AI infrastructure market.

LS Eco Energy said its manufacturing subsidiary in the northern port city of Haiphong, LS-VINA, will provide cables for the hyperscale AI data centre project in Hanoi, which is expected to become one of the largest AI infrastructure developments in northern Vietnam.

The facility will have a total capacity of 60 MW and is designed to meet rising demand for GenAI and cloud computing services. LS Eco Energy’s products will be used to connect the power grid, substations, and the data centre infrastructure.

In August 2025, Viettel commenced construction of its An Khanh data centre in Hanoi, one of the group’s two hyperscale data centre projects in Vietnam. The project carries total investment capital of $664 million and spans 1.9 hectares.

Viettel’s second hyperscale facility is the 140-MW Tan Phu Trung data centre in Ho Chi Minh City.

LS Eco Energy CEO Lee Sang-ho said the global AI data centre market was shifting beyond competition in server capacity towards competition in power and telecommunications infrastructure.

The company plans to further expand its presence in the global AI infrastructure market through ultra-high-voltage cable products as well as integrated power and optical communication solutions for data centres, he added.

By Phuong Thu

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