Hyland and AWS expand Content Innovation Cloud to Asia-Pacific for AI-driven operations

SYDNEY, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As AI adoption accelerates, data sovereignty has become a deciding factor for regulated industries across Asia-Pacific region. This is why Hyland, a global leader in enterprise content management (ECM) and the pioneer of the content-powered agentic enterprise, today announced the continued expansion of its AI‑native Content Innovation Cloud™ across the Asia-Pacific region in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS). Building on their strategic collaboration agreement (SCA), this expansion brings Hyland to the AWS Asia Pacific (Sydney) Region, enabling highly regulated, content-rich industries such as healthcare, financial services, insurance, education, and government, to unlock governed, AI‑ready content and scale agent‑driven operations with greater performance and lower latency.

"With demand for AI-driven enterprise solutions accelerating globally, organizations across the Asia-Pacific region want to take advantage of AI but are mindful of data sovereignty and deploying advanced content and AI capabilities within their own regional infrastructure," said Tim McIntire, chief technology officer at Hyland. "By extending the Content Innovation Cloud into Australia, Hyland is removing that barrier, empowering our customers to move forward with confidence as they modernize core operations and adopt the agentic enterprise."

"This expansion of Hyland's partnership with AWS significantly strengthens the foundation for delivering AI‑native innovation across Australia and the Asia-Pacific region" said Mark Grimes, managing director at Blumark. "With local access to the Content Innovation Cloud, organizations can realize the true benefits of the content‑powered agentic enterprise, and we look forward to working with Hyland to help our customers realize their full potential."

"The next phase of enterprise AI will be defined by how effectively organizations can connect intelligence to real business processes," said Carol Potts, General Manager, ISV, at AWS. "By expanding our partnership with Hyland in Australia, New Zealand and across the Asia-Pacific region, we are helping customers unlock the full value of their content-powered agentic automation and build a trusted foundation for AI innovation on AWS."

Empowering the Agentic Enterprise Across the Asia-Pacific Region

Hyland is advancing its leadership as the pioneer of the content‑powered agentic enterprise by delivering the critical foundation organizations need to scale AI beyond experimentation. This includes the company's latest wave of innovations, including the Enterprise Context Engine, Agent Lifecycle Management, Enterprise Agent Mesh, and headless capabilities for the Content Innovation Cloud that bring together governed content, industry specific context, and agent orchestration into a unified platform. Built on decades of expertise in highly regulated industries, Hyland uniquely enables enterprises to connect AI to real business processes with the trust, control, and domain intelligence required to drive meaningful, scalable outcomes in the age of agentic automation.

By bringing the Content Innovation Cloud closer to where customers operate, Hyland and AWS are enabling their customers across the region to deliver faster, more reliable digital experiences, unlock new revenue opportunities, and scale AI‑driven innovation without compromising governance or compliance.

Hyland will also be bringing its annual user conference, CommunityLIVE, to Melbourne, Australia on 25 August 2026.

For more information on Hyland's platform and solutions, please visit Hyland.com.