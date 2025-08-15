Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Hai Phong’s fishing village named community-based tourism site

August 15, 2025 | 14:56
(0) user say
Viet Hai village in the Cat Hai special zone, the northern province of Hai Phong was announced on August 14 as a community-based tourism site under a decision by the municipal People’s Committee on June 19.
Hai Phong’s fishing village named community-based tourism site
Foreign tourists in Viet Hai community-based tourism site. (Photo; VNA)

Hai Phong – Viet Hai village in the Cat Hai special zone, the northern province of Hai Phong was announced on August 14 as a community-based tourism site under a decision by the municipal People’s Committee on June 19.

Comprising two hamlets with 87 households and 295 residents, Viet Hai is celebrated for its untouched natural landscapes and rich ecological environment, making it a haven for nature enthusiasts and those seeking tranquil, unspoiled beauty. Visitors can experience the village’s unique cultural identity and the simple, peaceful lifestyle of its people. In recent years, it has been gaining popularity as a sought-after destination for both domestic and international travellers.

To ensure sustainable growth, Vice Chairman of the Cat Hai People’s Committee Vu Huu Vuong highlighted the importance of raising community awareness about the significance of Viet Hai as part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Ha Long Bay – Cat Ba Archipelago. He called for stronger commitments to preserving and promoting the area’s heritage values.

Authorities are also encouraging investment from capable organisations and enterprises in eco-friendly infrastructure, aiming to promote green and sustainable tourism. Local hamlets have been urged to develop regulations for a cultural hamlet, including green transition goals in transportation, tourism, energy, environment, and agriculture for the 2025–2030 period, forming a cornerstone for building the “Green Cat Ba” brand.

Close coordination will continue between relevant agencies and Cat Ba National Park to safeguard Viet Hai’s natural resources and develop its community-based tourism model into a flagship attraction for the special zone and the city.

Pham Thi To Trang, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, noted that Viet Hai’s idyllic setting of mountains and sea lies within the heart of Cat Ba National Park, a UNESCO-recognised world biosphere reserve. She stressed that the new designation will not only help preserve the village’s natural and cultural assets but also unlock opportunities for socio-economic growth, improve local livelihoods, and advance Hai Phong’s community tourism ambitions.

By VNA

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Fishing Village Hai Phong Viet Hai village Cat Hai special zone

Related Contents

Cat Ba opens new entertainment tourism complex in time for summer

Cat Ba opens new entertainment tourism complex in time for summer

Red Flamboyant Festival connecting milestones with ambition

Red Flamboyant Festival connecting milestones with ambition

Riot Games selects Cat Ba Island as setting for new TV series

Riot Games selects Cat Ba Island as setting for new TV series

1,000-ha free trade area set to take shape in Hai Phong

1,000-ha free trade area set to take shape in Hai Phong

Hai Phong remains FDI magnet

Hai Phong remains FDI magnet

Vietnam Connect Forum 2024 to take place in Hai Phong next month

Vietnam Connect Forum 2024 to take place in Hai Phong next month

Latest News ⁄ Timeout ⁄ Travel

Vietnam emerges as rising hub in Asia’s luxury wedding tourism

Vietnam emerges as rising hub in Asia’s luxury wedding tourism

Eased visas expected to stimulate tourism

Eased visas expected to stimulate tourism

Con Dao building a blueprint for island tourism

Con Dao building a blueprint for island tourism

Vietnam grants 45-day visa waiver to 12 European countries

Vietnam grants 45-day visa waiver to 12 European countries

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Connecting Vietnam’s IFCs with global initiatives

Connecting Vietnam’s IFCs with global initiatives

iDepo VIB offers attractive interest rates and flexible transferability

iDepo VIB offers attractive interest rates and flexible transferability

FDI inflows maintain health in Vietnamese real estate

FDI inflows maintain health in Vietnamese real estate

PouchNATION cuts check-in times by 83 per cent with Zebra's scanning solutions

PouchNATION cuts check-in times by 83 per cent with Zebra's scanning solutions

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020