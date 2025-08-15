Hai Phong’s fishing village named community-based tourism site

Foreign tourists in Viet Hai community-based tourism site. (Photo; VNA)

Hai Phong – Viet Hai village in the Cat Hai special zone, the northern province of Hai Phong was announced on August 14 as a community-based tourism site under a decision by the municipal People’s Committee on June 19.

Comprising two hamlets with 87 households and 295 residents, Viet Hai is celebrated for its untouched natural landscapes and rich ecological environment, making it a haven for nature enthusiasts and those seeking tranquil, unspoiled beauty. Visitors can experience the village’s unique cultural identity and the simple, peaceful lifestyle of its people. In recent years, it has been gaining popularity as a sought-after destination for both domestic and international travellers.

To ensure sustainable growth, Vice Chairman of the Cat Hai People’s Committee Vu Huu Vuong highlighted the importance of raising community awareness about the significance of Viet Hai as part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Ha Long Bay – Cat Ba Archipelago. He called for stronger commitments to preserving and promoting the area’s heritage values.

Authorities are also encouraging investment from capable organisations and enterprises in eco-friendly infrastructure, aiming to promote green and sustainable tourism. Local hamlets have been urged to develop regulations for a cultural hamlet, including green transition goals in transportation, tourism, energy, environment, and agriculture for the 2025–2030 period, forming a cornerstone for building the “Green Cat Ba” brand.

Close coordination will continue between relevant agencies and Cat Ba National Park to safeguard Viet Hai’s natural resources and develop its community-based tourism model into a flagship attraction for the special zone and the city.

Pham Thi To Trang, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, noted that Viet Hai’s idyllic setting of mountains and sea lies within the heart of Cat Ba National Park, a UNESCO-recognised world biosphere reserve. She stressed that the new designation will not only help preserve the village’s natural and cultural assets but also unlock opportunities for socio-economic growth, improve local livelihoods, and advance Hai Phong’s community tourism ambitions.