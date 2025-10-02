Corporate

LG Innotek ramps up talent recruitment in Vietnam to boost production

October 02, 2025 | 19:00
(0) user say
LG Innotek is accelerating talent recruitment efforts in Vietnam as the company scales up production capacity at its Haiphong facility.
LG Innotek has completed the expansion of its new V3 plant in Haiphong, covering 150,000 square metres. With the V3 plant now online, the company's production capacity in Vietnam has more than doubled.

LG Innotek has implemented a dual production site strategy in South Korea and Vietnam to internalize the entire process from the development to the production of its optical products. This approach aims to accelerate improvements in cost competitiveness in the optical solutions market.

To facilitate the goal, LG Innotek has accelerated recruitment of talent in Vietnam. On October 2, the company hosted Optechcon (Optics Tech Conference) at its subsidiary in Haiphong, aiming to attract top talent in the optical research and development (R&D) sector.

First launched in 2023, Optechcon is a signature initiative of LG Innotek designed to engage and recruit promising researchers and engineers in optics. The event aims to proactively secure outstanding graduates who can contribute to optical technology advancement and cutting-edge innovation. This marks the first time Optechcon has been hosted by an LG Innotek overseas subsidiary.

An LG Innotek explained, "We organized this event in Vietnam to strengthen our optical solutions business following the completion of our new Vietnamese plant as well as actively recruit R&D talent who will contribute to advancing our technological capabilities."

In September, LG Innotek also secured a $200 million sustainability-linked loan from the International Finance Corporation it applied for last year to fund the expansion of its manufacturing site in Haiphong.

South Korea's LG Innotek to invest further $268 million in Haiphong factory South Korea's LG Innotek to invest further $268 million in Haiphong factory

South Korea's LG Innotek announced on November 21 that it will invest ₩375.9 billion (about $268 million) to scale up its manufacturing facility in Haiphong.
LG units in Haiphong seek $100 million support package LG units in Haiphong seek $100 million support package

LG Group's major subsidiaries in Haiphong are seeking significant support to boost training, research, and high-tech production.
LG Innotek secures IFC funding to bolster sustainable growth LG Innotek secures IFC funding to bolster sustainable growth

LG Innotek has secured major financing from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), marking a strong endorsement of the company's environmental, social, and governance (ESG) management practices.

By Thanh Van

