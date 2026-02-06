Corporate

MAE names big 10 policy wins in 2025

February 06, 2026 | 08:00
(0) user say
The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment announced 10 stand out events of the industry in 2025, including breakthrough growth and substantial administrative reform.
MAE names big 10 policy wins in 2025
The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment names 10 outstanding events in 2025

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment (MAE) announced 10 notable achievements for 2025, outlining a year marked by institutional reform, organisational restructuring, digital transformation, and record export growth. The highlights were presented at a regular press conference on February 5.

A major focus of the year was stabilising the ministry’s organisational structure following its merger, with an emphasis on creating a leaner, more efficient system. After the government issued Decree No. 35/2025/ND-CP defining the ministry’s functions and structure, the MAE moved quickly to ensure it could begin full operations from March 1, 2025. The restructuring significantly reduced overlapping units, cutting 25 out of 55 focal points, 19 out of 78 non-business units, and 63 out of 301 department-level units. Officials say the streamlining has laid the groundwork for improved management effectiveness and better service delivery for citizens and businesses.

Second, the 1st Party Congress of the MAE (2025-2030) sets out a full strategic direction. The congress, which took place on August 14, 2025, was an important political event marking a turning point in the development and integration of the agriculture and environment sector.

Third, a ceremony for the 80th anniversary of the sector and its 1st Patriotic Emulation Congress was held, honouring 80 years of agricultural development and environmental protection. The event highlighted achievements in food security and sustainable, high-tech development, aiming to foster innovation and national prosperity.

Fourth, was the breakthrough in building institutions, policies, and laws, while creating a lever for development. In 2025, the ministry developed 110 legal normative documents. The highlight was the review of 1,055 valid documents to serve organisational structure, decentralisation, and delimitation of authority associated with the two-level local government model. In parallel, the ministry removed legal bottlenecks and improved the business environment.

Fifth, the ministry highlighted strong and substantial administrative reform, including reduced costs, and increase confidence. In 2025, the ministry issued a key administrative procedure reform plan, and at the same time, reviewed, announced, and publicised the list of hundreds of procedures spanning multiple fields. The ministry also set a goal of reducing administrative procedure processing time, and unnecessary business conditions at least 30 per cent, all while strengthening digitalisation, increasing transparency, and cutting red tape.

Sixth was the focus on promoting science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation to ensure better management and production. The ministry organised over 40 conferences and seminars; completed 133 of 188 tasks, and is implementing the remaining tasks; and at the same time announced it is tackling major problems in sci-tech and innovation.

Seventh, was a 90-day campaign to clean and standardise the national land database. More than 61 million land plots were reviewed and updated, with over 24 million meeting strict real-time operational standards. Officials described the progress as a significant step forward in ensuring accurate, unified, and shareable land data across national systems.

Eight was enhanced proactive international engagement, shifting from a primarily receptive role to a more active leadership position in cooperation. The MAE negotiated, signed, and implemented many international treaties and agreements; at the same time, it oversaw trade negotiations and promotion, exports of agricultural, forestry, and fishery products, and expanded markets for product consumption.

Ninth, agricultural, forestry, and fishery export turnover set a record of over $70 billion last year. The total export turnover of agricultural, forestry, and fishery products is estimated at $70.09 billion, an increase of 12 per cent on-year the highest ever, exceeding the initial target of $65 billion.

Finally, the ministry oversaw a much improved early response to natural disasters, ensuring production, and minimising damage. Facing increasingly unpredictable weather conditions, the ministry coordinated early responses to storms, flooding, landslides, forest fires, cold spells, and salinity intrusion in the Mekong Delta and Ho Chi Minh City. These measures helped stabilise production and minimise damage in vulnerable regions, supporting both livelihoods and food security.

Durian growers require solutions for China's import restrictions Durian growers require solutions for China's import restrictions

Durian export activities need solutions to ensure strict compliance with China’s plant quarantine and food safety regulations for sustainable market access, according to those attending the Sustainable Durian Industry Development Workshop held in Hanoi on June 10.
Australia and Vietnam partner on digital and green agriculture research Australia and Vietnam partner on digital and green agriculture research

Australia and Vietnam are strengthening their agricultural research partnership, with a focus on digital innovation and climate-smart growth.
PAN Group signs deal with Japanese partners to drive sustainable agriculture PAN Group signs deal with Japanese partners to drive sustainable agriculture

The PAN Group has signed a cooperation agreement with Japanese partners AGRI SMILE and Mitsubishi Research Institute, Inc. to contribute to sustainable agriculture in Vietnam.

By Nguyen Kim

