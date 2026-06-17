eDNA technology empowers Yangtze River eco-environmental protection in China

BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 June 2026 – Since 2021, the China Zhi Gong Party has been carrying out a Yangtze River eco-environmental protection project in partnership with east China's Anhui Province.



Faced with the complex challenge of river basin management, the party's central committee has leveraged its intellectual resources, bringing together a think tank of leading experts to launch a five-year "science and technology empowerment" initiative across the Jianghuai region, the area around the lower reaches of the Huaihe River and the Yangtze River.



Among them is Zhang Wei, a member of the China Zhi Gong Party and a professor at Peking University. She has led her team in monitoring biodiversity in Chaohu Lake and the main and branch tributaries of the Wanjiang River in Anhui Province through eDNA technology, which can precisely identify minute traces of life in water and even detect invasive species that are difficult to spot with bare eyes.



"We capture or collect these minute traces of environmental information and then amplify them," said Zhang.



Without the need to fish or disturb aquatic life, this technology allows scientists to assess the biodiversity of a water body simply by analyzing genetic information from water samples. This approach has opened up new pathways for evaluating the effectiveness of the fishing ban on the Yangtze River and conducting biodiversity monitoring.



Over the past five years, Zhang's team has worked closely with Anhui University and local environmental protection authorities to establish multiple sampling sites in Chaohu Lake and the Wanjiang River. She hopes that through targeted oversight, eDNA monitoring technology will be promoted and applied on a more comprehensive scale.



"We hope to set an example so that everyone can do their part to support environmental protection and monitoring in this way," Zhang said.

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