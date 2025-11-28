2025 China-ASEAN Marathon kicks off with 15,000 runners in Fangchenggang

FANGCHENGGANG, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 November 2025 - On November 23rd, the 2025 China-ASEAN Marathon commenced at the Beibu Gulf Marine Culture Park in Fangchenggang, bringing together 15,000 participants from China and ASEAN countries to race through the panoramic ecological bay city.



At 7:30 AM, the crack of the starter's pistol set off a wave of excitement as the runners, bursting with energy and cheers, surged across the start line. After a fierce competition, Chinese athletes swept the podium by claiming all top three spots in both the men's and women's full and half marathon events. Wang Jiahao won the men's marathon with a time of 2:15:14, setting a new event record. He was followed by Chen Huawei and Liu Zongmao, who placed second and third respectively. In the women's race, Li Dan triumphed in 2:35:33, also breaking the event record, with Bai Li and Wang Min securing the runner-up and third place.



Since its inception in 2017, the China-ASEAN Marathon has leveraged Fangchenggang's stunning coastal and mountainous landscape and its strategic position facing ASEAN to grow into a regionally influential international sports event. Its inaugural edition was honored with the "China Athletics Association (CAA) Bronze Label Race" title and acclaimed for having the "Most Scenic Course" and "Characteristic Course." The event was upgraded to a Silver Label race in 2018, then to the elite Gold Label in 2019. In 2023, it was designated as "World Athletics (WA) Label Event" for the first time, an honor retained in 2024. The 2025 edition has been fully upgraded to the World Athletics Elite Label Event.

