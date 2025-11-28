Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

2025 China-ASEAN Marathon kicks off with 15,000 runners in Fangchenggang

November 28, 2025 | 14:33
(0) user say
The 2025 China-ASEAN Marathon has kicked off with over 15,000 runners exploring Fangchenggang on foot through scenic coastal routes.

FANGCHENGGANG, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 November 2025 - On November 23rd, the 2025 China-ASEAN Marathon commenced at the Beibu Gulf Marine Culture Park in Fangchenggang, bringing together 15,000 participants from China and ASEAN countries to race through the panoramic ecological bay city.

At 7:30 AM, the crack of the starter's pistol set off a wave of excitement as the runners, bursting with energy and cheers, surged across the start line. After a fierce competition, Chinese athletes swept the podium by claiming all top three spots in both the men's and women's full and half marathon events. Wang Jiahao won the men's marathon with a time of 2:15:14, setting a new event record. He was followed by Chen Huawei and Liu Zongmao, who placed second and third respectively. In the women's race, Li Dan triumphed in 2:35:33, also breaking the event record, with Bai Li and Wang Min securing the runner-up and third place.

Since its inception in 2017, the China-ASEAN Marathon has leveraged Fangchenggang's stunning coastal and mountainous landscape and its strategic position facing ASEAN to grow into a regionally influential international sports event. Its inaugural edition was honored with the "China Athletics Association (CAA) Bronze Label Race" title and acclaimed for having the "Most Scenic Course" and "Characteristic Course." The event was upgraded to a Silver Label race in 2018, then to the elite Gold Label in 2019. In 2023, it was designated as "World Athletics (WA) Label Event" for the first time, an honor retained in 2024. The 2025 edition has been fully upgraded to the World Athletics Elite Label Event.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Fangchenggang Municipal Publicity Department

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
2025 China-ASEAN Marathon Fangchenggang marathon

Related Contents

12-hour charity trail marathon set for Hong Kong peaks

12-hour charity trail marathon set for Hong Kong peaks

Halong Bay Heritage Marathon 2025 earns prestigious World Athletics Label

Halong Bay Heritage Marathon 2025 earns prestigious World Athletics Label

GWM Hosts World’s First Factory Marathon

GWM Hosts World’s First Factory Marathon

Herbalife Vietnam supports VnExpress Marathon Quy Nhon 2025

Herbalife Vietnam supports VnExpress Marathon Quy Nhon 2025

Human-Robot Marathon Breaks Ground as Sporting and Tech Milestone

Human-Robot Marathon Breaks Ground as Sporting and Tech Milestone

Standard Chartered Marathon Heritage Race announce date for 2025 season

Standard Chartered Marathon Heritage Race announce date for 2025 season

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Hengan International donates HK$6m cash and supplies to Tai Po fire relief

Hengan International donates HK$6m cash and supplies to Tai Po fire relief

Thailand gains 10 new Michelin stars including second three-star restaurant

Thailand gains 10 new Michelin stars including second three-star restaurant

InterContinental Singapore unveils Christmas 2025 festive dining lineup

InterContinental Singapore unveils Christmas 2025 festive dining lineup

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Investor accounts surge as stock market breaks records

Investor accounts surge as stock market breaks records

AEON Vietnam recognised at VIR’s Sustainable Development Conference 2025

AEON Vietnam recognised at VIR’s Sustainable Development Conference 2025

Standard Chartered flags global infrastructure financing gap

Standard Chartered flags global infrastructure financing gap

Sustainable Development Conference 2025 recognises leaders in green growth

Sustainable Development Conference 2025 recognises leaders in green growth

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020