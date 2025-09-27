VIR’s lasting effect on foreign business info-gathering

Lon Taranaki, country manager Blackstone Minerals VIR has firmly established itself as a trusted and influential voice in Vietnam’s investment landscape. As a foreign investor in Vietnam’s mineral processing sector, we recognise and highly value the role it plays in bridging the gap between policy and practice, and in promoting transparent, timely, and strategic information for both local and international audiences. VIR has not only reported the news but has also fostered a constructive platform for dialogue – where businesses, investors, and policymakers can exchange insights and contribute to shaping Vietnam’s economic future. In a fast-evolving regulatory environment, particularly in sectors like mining and energy, such a platform is more vital than ever. To continue enhancing its impact, we encourage VIR to deepen its focus on sector-specific analysis, especially in emerging industries tied to Vietnam’s green growth ambitions. Regular coverage of legal reforms, investor experiences, and environmental, social, and governance practices will help businesses stay aligned with national priorities while contributing to sustainable development. Congratulations to VIR on this important milestone. We look forward to your continued success and leadership in providing quality journalism that informs, connects, and empowers the investment community. Angus Liew, chairman Gamuda Land Vietnam Over the past 34 years, VIR has firmly established itself as a trusted economic and investment media channel, providing timely, objective, and insightful coverage of policies, capital flows, and business activities. Its content has become increasingly in-depth and multidimensional, while its presentation has evolved to be more modern, engaging, and aligned with the digital media era. I hope VIR will continue to strengthen its role as a reliable bridge between the government, investors, and the business community, while placing greater focus on thematic areas such as innovation, digital transformation, and sustainable development. This will not only enhance the value of its journalism but also contribute to Vietnam’s journey of integration and attracting high-quality investment. Edwin Tan, deputy CEO, Frasers Property Vietnam VIR has truly cemented its role as a vital bridge between the international investment community and the Vietnamese market. Beyond delivering accurate and timely information, the newspaper has created an open forum where policymakers, businesses, and investors can exchange ideas and seek solutions for shared development. As it enters a new phase, I hope VIR will continue to build on its strengths of objectivity, in-depth analysis, and approachable presentation. By doing so, the newspaper will not only help readers grasp policy shifts and market trends, but also convey the spirit of innovation, the aspiration for growth, and the image of a dynamic, globally integrated Vietnam. I especially look forward to VIR dedicating more coverage to inspiring stories on sustainable development, digital transformation, innovation, and the path of international integration. These are themes of both practical value and inspirational power, capable of spreading positive energy, fostering empathy, and encouraging the business community, investors, and readers at home and abroad to accompany Vietnam on its journey. To me, the core value VIR brings lies in trust and the sense of companionship with a nation that is constantly striving to rise and assert its place on the global stage. By preserving this, VIR will remain not only a reliable source of information but also a strategic partner accompanying the development of businesses and society at large. Ywert Visser, country director Schippers Vietnam VIR has played a vital role in Vietnam’s economic transformation. It has consistently provided clear, reliable information that helps businesses navigate Vietnam’s changing landscape. VIR’s strength lies in its ability to explain complex business and policy changes in ways that both local and international readers can understand. Coverage of agricultural development has been particularly valuable. It has helped our industry understand important changes like the upcoming Law on Animal Husbandry, which will ban antibiotics for disease prevention starting 2026 and require better farm management practices. Our company works with Vietnam’s livestock farmers in an industry that is becoming more professional every year. These changes are pushing the sector toward larger farms that meet international standards. Companies like ours that specialise in prevention-based biosecurity solutions benefit from VIR’s clear reporting on regulatory changes and market developments. I recommend that VIR continue to strengthen coverage of sustainability and innovation across all sectors. As Vietnam moves towards more advanced manufacturing and agriculture, businesses need deeper insights into environmental regulations, tech adoption, and international best practices. Its role in connecting Vietnamese businesses with global trends will become even more vital. Dr. Sven David, general director and CEO VIET Transformation Advisors VIR’s defining quality is discipline. By combining rigorous policy analysis with close attention to business realities, it provides insights that are concrete and useful. For transformation and restructuring practitioners, this pragmatism is essential. The publication has not only chronicled change; it has delivered knowledge that helps turn strategy into execution. The newspaper’s long-standing focus on foreign investment has been particularly valuable. By presenting both achievements and challenges, it has created a realistic picture of Vietnam’s opportunities and constraints. This balance of optimism grounded in objectivity has made it an indispensable reference for investors, enterprises, and policymakers. Vietnam’s competitiveness will depend on how effectively enterprises accelerate digitalisation, integrate sustainability, and build resilience through operational excellence. VIR is well-placed to guide this phase by reporting developments and by highlighting how transformation succeeds in practice. Curated case studies and international comparisons that show pathways from vision to execution would equip leaders with insight and direction. Expanding digital formats and concise visual summaries would widen VIR’s reach and usability for busy decision-makers. As Vietnam enters its next stage, the need for fact-based, practical journalism is greater than ever. VIR’s ability to inform, to provide grounded analysis, and to inspire will remain vital to the nation’s progress. Vlad Savin, partner, Acclime Vietnam For Acclime, VIR is a trusted partner in conveying stories about Vietnam’s investment environment and growth potential. What sets it apart is its objectivity and depth, while still remaining accessible. Its articles deliver timely updates, explain policies, analyse trends, and bring together multiple perspectives from both local and international viewpoints. For global investors navigating Vietnam’s market, this depth provides context that turns information into actionable insight. As Vietnam has entered a new era, driving digital transformation, advancing a green economy, and integrating more deeply into global supply chains, we believe VIR will continue to play a pioneering role. Moreover, it can strengthen its position as a vital bridge by expanding its focus on fast-growing sectors such as the digital economy, high technology, green finance, and innovation, and by developing digital platforms that connect journalism, businesses, and policymakers. In addition, it can also amplify stories of success, from leading corporations to emerging firms, will help inspire confidence, nurture trust across the business community and reinforce Vietnam’s broader path of integration and prosperity. We highly value our long-standing collaboration with VIR. Over the years, it has amplified the voice of Vietnam’s business community and reinforced the confidence of international investors and enhanced the country’s reputation as an attractive, transparent, and trustworthy investment destination. Hardy Diec, COO, KCN Vietnam Over the past three decades, VIR has firmly established itself as a trusted source of information for the business and investment community in Vietnam. By delivering in-depth analyses, timely news, and insightful perspectives, VIR has not only reflected the dynamic transformation of the Vietnamese economy but also served as a reliable bridge connecting enterprises, policymakers, and investors. For businesses like KCN Vietnam, VIR has been an invaluable partner in amplifying our voice, sharing our initiatives, and supporting our mission to contribute to the country’s industrial and economic growth. Through VIR’s professional coverage and wide-reaching platforms, we have been able to engage with a broader network of stakeholders, while staying connected to the latest policy directions and market trends. As Vietnam continues its journey towards becoming a globally competitive and sustainable economy, we believe VIR will further strengthen its role as a leading business media outlet, continuing to inspire confidence and foster meaningful dialogue within the community. Tyler McElhaney, country head, Apex Vietnam VIR has built a strong reputation for delivering clear, well researched insights into Vietnam’s economic policies, trade developments, and investment trends. Its coverage of foreign direct investment remains a standout strength, and the inclusion of perspectives from legal and tax experts adds valuable depth. The publication’s professional and accessible presentation ensures complex topics are communicated in a way that resonates with a broad readership. As Vietnam moves into a new stage that is shaped by the digital economy, sustainable growth, and deeper integration into global supply chains, VIR can build on its leadership by sector focused deep dives, which is offering more frequent, detailed analysis of high growth sectors such as technology, renewable energy, and advanced manufacturing. Others are enhancing regional context to expanding coverage of ASEAN economic trends and their impact on Vietnam, and policy foresight, which is highlighting upcoming regulatory changes and market shifts to help readers anticipate new opportunities. With its track record and commitment to quality journalism, VIR is well placed to remain an essential resource for the business community in the years ahead. Travis Mitchell, executive director, AmCham Vietnam Over the past 34 years, Vietnam Investment Review (VIR) has firmly established itself as a cornerstone of Vietnam’s business media landscape. Through its consistent delivery of timely, well-researched, and insightful journalism, VIR has become a trusted resource for entrepreneurs, investors, and the broader private sector seeking to navigate the country’s dynamic economic transformation. AmCham greatly values its longstanding collaboration with VIR, recognising the publication’s important role in bridging dialogue between policymakers and the public, and in capturing the pulse of Vietnam’s socioeconomic progress. As VIR enters its next chapter, we encourage the editorial team to further enrich its policy analysis, broaden the range of viewpoints represented, and spotlight the achievements of innovative business leaders across industries. By continuing to elevate the voices of Vietnam’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and fostering open, transparent discussions about regulatory developments, VIR can deepen its relevance to both domestic and international stakeholders, including the American business community. In an increasingly interconnected and complex global economy, the need for clear, accessible business journalism is more vital than ever. We look forward to VIR’s continued leadership in informing, engaging, and empowering the business community as it embraces new opportunities and navigates emerging challenges. Lance Li, CEO, BW Industrial Development JSC VIR has been more than a publication to us, it has been a true partner. For over 30 years, VIR has gone beyond reporting. It has provided timely, sharp, and valuable insights that foster decision-making and help shape strategies for businesses like ours. In a fast-changing world where the right information at the right time can make all the difference, VIR has consistently offered clarity, accuracy, and perspective. It is more than headlines, it is guidance, analysis, and foresight. We especially appreciate VIR’s commitment to objectivity and depth, which has made it an indispensable companion for the foreign direct investment community we serve. We wholeheartedly congratulate VIR on its remarkable 34-year journey. More importantly, we look forward to continuing this partnership, not just as readers, but as beneficiaries of the wisdom and vision VIR brings to Vietnam’s business landscape every day. Nguyen Chi Trung, CEO and managing partner of Grant Thornton Vietnam As we celebrate the 34-year journey of VIR, it is evident that the publication has become a vital source of financial and economic news in Vietnam. VIR has significantly contributed to enhancing the understanding of market dynamics and investment opportunities, playing a crucial role in Vietnam's economic discourse. The high quality of articles produced by VIR's talented journalists and esteemed guest writers stands out. Their in-depth analyses and well-researched content provide valuable insights across sectors such as finance and banking, real estate, and technology, etc. This commitment to excellence has established VIR as a trusted source of information in an ever-evolving market. Moreover, VIR serves as a vital link between auditing and consulting firms and the broader market. By featuring expert opinions and sector-specific insights, VIR helps these firms navigate regulatory changes and identify emerging opportunities, fostering informed decision-making. Looking ahead, VIR could continue embracing digital transformation to enhance user experience and engagement. By leveraging innovative technologies and fostering a community around Dau Tu's publications, the journal can strengthen their connection with readers. Additionally, exploring emerging topics such as sustainability and innovation will align VIR with global trends and resonate with a broader audience. VIR's impressive journey positions it well for continued leadership in the media landscape, further connecting the business community in Vietnam and the Asia-Pacific region.