VIR’s lasting effect on foreign business info-gathering

September 27, 2025 | 10:00
(0) user say
Since its first publication in 1991, Vietnam Investment Review has gone from strength to strength thanks to continuous innovation, with its activities highly appreciated by international organisations and the business community.

In April, Kobayashi Yosuke began his posting in Vietnam as chief representative of the Japan International Cooperation Agency’s (JICA) Vietnam Office.

This is the second time he has worked in Vietnam. His first term was from 2005 to 2009, before he returned to JICA’s headquarters in Tokyo, where he continued to be involved in Vietnam-related projects supported by Japanese official development assistance in areas such as seaports, climate change, and legislation. During his time in Vietnam, Yosuke has found the media, including Vietnam Investment Review, to be one of his main sources of reliable information.

“I’d like to commend VIR for its consistent efforts in delivering high-quality, insightful reporting on Vietnam’s economic landscape and development partnerships,” Yosuke said. “Your publication has played an instrumental role in informing the public and international community about key initiatives, including those carried out through Japan–Vietnam cooperation.”

He said the media plays a vital role in development – not only as a channel for transparency and accountability but also as a bridge that connects people, ideas, and nations. Through responsible and professional journalism, the press helps foster mutual understanding, trust, and informed civic engagement – pillars that are essential for sustainable development.

“Over the years, JICA has valued its close collaboration with Vietnamese media outlets, including VIR, in our mission to support Vietnam’s socioeconomic growth. From infrastructure and healthcare to education and climate resilience, your accurate and timely coverage has amplified the impact of development efforts and brought them closer to the people,” Yosuke added.

It is not only Yosuke who values the agency for its role. Iain Frew, who took up his posting as British Ambassador to Vietnam in the summer of 2022, also enjoys reading newspapers to gain a better understanding of the country.

“During my three years in Vietnam, I have had the privilege of engaging with many journalists whose thoughtful and committed work continues to impress me,” he said. “Their role in capturing Vietnam’s dynamic transformation and fostering mutual understanding is invaluable. Beyond reporting, the media plays a vital role in showcasing the growing economic, cultural, and people-to-people ties between Vietnam and the UK.”

Major leverage

As a frequent reader and contributor to VIR, Juhern Kim, country representative in Vietnam of the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), values the way the media brings green growth out of technical silos and into public dialogue.

“There’s a South Korean saying that what is recorded shapes what is remembered. Journalism doesn’t just inform – it archives progress, anchors public memory, and builds momentum,” Kim said.

According to Kim, in Vietnam’s net-zero transition, outlets like VIR have acted as both mirror and catalyst – reflecting government ambition while giving voice to business leaders, experts, communities, and innovators. When stories of action and forward-looking policy come alive in writing, they inspire others to act.

“Over the past two years, I have personally contributed to VIR to help elevate the national conversation around climate tech innovation, startup ecosystems, green finance, and carbon markets,” Kim said. “These topics – once seen as abstract – are now central to public discourse. I strongly believe that their visibility in the media is essential for policy credibility and investment readiness.”

The GGGI’s work focuses on turning Vietnam’s climate commitments into practical solutions, and it sees VIR as a trusted platform that connects these efforts with both public- and private-sector audiences.

“As Vietnam accelerates its net-zero transition, strong and responsible journalism will continue to play a vital role in shaping an inclusive, forward-looking narrative,” Kim added.

Over the years, the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) has annually released its Whitebook, a publication hundreds of pages long featuring the chamber’s policy proposals to the Vietnamese government, ministries, and central agencies. The Whitebook is aimed at helping Vietnam improve its business climate while protecting the interests of investors and enterprises.

To develop such proposals, EuroCham gathers information not only from its hundreds of member companies but also from other sources, such as reports from relevant authorities. However, one of the most important sources is the media.

In its Whitebook 2025 released in June, EuroCham cited VIR’s reporting that the Ministry of Finance had proposed a decree offering significant registration fee incentives for electric vehicles, including a three-year exemption followed by a 50 per cent reduction for the next two years.

The Whitebook also quoted VIR reporting that although green credit balances at commercial banks are rising, Vietnam’s legal framework on the issue remains incomplete, creating challenges for implementation.

The American Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (AmCham) likewise uses the media as a channel to communicate its comments and proposals to the public, policymakers, and authorised agencies.

AmCham in Hanoi frequently shares with VIR its views on cooperation between Vietnam and the United States in trade and investment.

“Our members in Vietnam account for billions of US dollars in foreign investment, tens of thousands of direct employees, hundreds of thousands of indirect employees, and a significant share of Vietnam’s exports and tax revenues,” said Adam Sitkoff, executive director of AmCham in Hanoi.

Members have played a transformative role in Vietnam’s development, with the United States among the country’s top foreign investors. “This investment has integrated Vietnam into the global supply chain, created quality jobs, and helped the country become more productive, efficient, safe, and cleaner,” Sitkoff added. “Importantly, the US is Vietnam’s largest export market, driving investment and growth throughout the country.”

The publication has informed both the public and international community about key initiatives, Photo: Le Toan
The publication has informed both the public and international community about key initiatives, Photo: AI

Catching up with new trends

VIR reporters are recognised by international organisations and embassies, giving the newspaper strong access to first-hand information about Vietnam’s relations with other countries.

Staff have been enriching content across all products and promoting VIR’s image through seminars, conferences, and talk shows, as well as distributing newspapers and special publications at events inside and outside Vietnam, in addition to partnerships with groups such as Dow Jones and PressReader. VIR has also expanded its e-paper to reach more readers.

“We highly appreciate the way VIR organises its events, which have helped mobilise and connect many businesses to discuss shared issues,” said a media representative from the United Nations Development Programme in Vietnam. “VIR has created a forum with diverse topics and approaches. In particular, when the events are held, they are also broadcast live on online platforms, which increases interaction between speakers and listeners, creating a very strong communication effect.”

VIR has long been highly regarded by its management body – its former overseer, the Ministry of Planning and Investment, which has since merged with the Ministry of Finance – and by other ministries and agencies for its efforts in selecting, analysing, and objectively presenting information and policies.

Le Minh Sang, a health specialist at World Bank Vietnam, said VIR is a professional organiser of events after attending its annual health conferences, which often attract leaders from ministries, international organisations, and domestic and international medical and pharma firms.

“I have been impressed by VIR’s activities. Not only is it a prestigious news agency, it has also been very effective at organising events such as talk shows and conferences,” Sang said.

Lon Taranaki, country manager Blackstone Minerals

VIR’s lasting effect on foreign business info-gathering

VIR has firmly established itself as a trusted and influential voice in Vietnam’s investment landscape. As a foreign investor in Vietnam’s mineral processing sector, we recognise and highly value the role it plays in bridging the gap between policy and practice, and in promoting transparent, timely, and strategic information for both local and international audiences.

VIR has not only reported the news but has also fostered a constructive platform for dialogue – where businesses, investors, and policymakers can exchange insights and contribute to shaping Vietnam’s economic future. In a fast-evolving regulatory environment, particularly in sectors like mining and energy, such a platform is more vital than ever.

To continue enhancing its impact, we encourage VIR to deepen its focus on sector-specific analysis, especially in emerging industries tied to Vietnam’s green growth ambitions.

Regular coverage of legal reforms, investor experiences, and environmental, social, and governance practices will help businesses stay aligned with national priorities while contributing to sustainable development.

Congratulations to VIR on this important milestone. We look forward to your continued success and leadership in providing quality journalism that informs, connects, and empowers the investment community.

Angus Liew, chairman Gamuda Land Vietnam

VIR’s lasting effect on foreign business info-gathering

Over the past 34 years, VIR has firmly established itself as a trusted economic and investment media channel, providing timely, objective, and insightful coverage of policies, capital flows, and business activities. Its content has become increasingly in-depth and multidimensional, while its presentation has evolved to be more modern, engaging, and aligned with the digital media era.

I hope VIR will continue to strengthen its role as a reliable bridge between the government, investors, and the business community, while placing greater focus on thematic areas such as innovation, digital transformation, and sustainable development. This will not only enhance the value of its journalism but also contribute to Vietnam’s journey of integration and attracting high-quality investment.

Edwin Tan, deputy CEO, Frasers Property Vietnam

VIR’s lasting effect on foreign business info-gathering

VIR has truly cemented its role as a vital bridge between the international investment community and the Vietnamese market. Beyond delivering accurate and timely information, the newspaper has created an open forum where policymakers, businesses, and investors can exchange ideas and seek solutions for shared development.

As it enters a new phase, I hope VIR will continue to build on its strengths of objectivity, in-depth analysis, and approachable presentation. By doing so, the newspaper will not only help readers grasp policy shifts and market trends, but also convey the spirit of innovation, the aspiration for growth, and the image of a dynamic, globally integrated Vietnam.

I especially look forward to VIR dedicating more coverage to inspiring stories on sustainable development, digital transformation, innovation, and the path of international integration. These are themes of both practical value and inspirational power, capable of spreading positive energy, fostering empathy, and encouraging the business community, investors, and readers at home and abroad to accompany Vietnam on its journey.

To me, the core value VIR brings lies in trust and the sense of companionship with a nation that is constantly striving to rise and assert its place on the global stage. By preserving this, VIR will remain not only a reliable source of information but also a strategic partner accompanying the development of businesses and society at large.

Ywert Visser, country director Schippers Vietnam

VIR’s lasting effect on foreign business info-gathering

VIR has played a vital role in Vietnam’s economic transformation. It has consistently provided clear, reliable information that helps businesses navigate Vietnam’s changing landscape.

VIR’s strength lies in its ability to explain complex business and policy changes in ways that both local and international readers can understand. Coverage of agricultural development has been particularly valuable. It has helped our industry understand important changes like the upcoming Law on Animal Husbandry, which will ban antibiotics for disease prevention starting 2026 and require better farm management practices.

Our company works with Vietnam’s livestock farmers in an industry that is becoming more professional every year. These changes are pushing the sector toward larger farms that meet international standards. Companies like ours that specialise in prevention-based biosecurity solutions benefit from VIR’s clear reporting on regulatory changes and market developments.

I recommend that VIR continue to strengthen coverage of sustainability and innovation across all sectors. As Vietnam moves towards more advanced manufacturing and agriculture, businesses need deeper insights into environmental regulations, tech adoption, and international best practices. Its role in connecting Vietnamese businesses with global trends will become even more vital.

Dr. Sven David, general director and CEO VIET Transformation Advisors

VIR’s lasting effect on foreign business info-gathering

VIR’s defining quality is discipline. By combining rigorous policy analysis with close attention to business realities, it provides insights that are concrete and useful. For transformation and restructuring practitioners, this pragmatism is essential. The publication has not only chronicled change; it has delivered knowledge that helps turn strategy into execution.

The newspaper’s long-standing focus on foreign investment has been particularly valuable. By presenting both achievements and challenges, it has created a realistic picture of Vietnam’s opportunities and constraints. This balance of optimism grounded in objectivity has made it an indispensable reference for investors, enterprises, and policymakers.

Vietnam’s competitiveness will depend on how effectively enterprises accelerate digitalisation, integrate sustainability, and build resilience through operational excellence. VIR is well-placed to guide this phase by reporting developments and by highlighting how transformation succeeds in practice. Curated case studies and international comparisons that show pathways from vision to execution would equip leaders with insight and direction. Expanding digital formats and concise visual summaries would widen VIR’s reach and usability for busy decision-makers.

As Vietnam enters its next stage, the need for fact-based, practical journalism is greater than ever. VIR’s ability to inform, to provide grounded analysis, and to inspire will remain vital to the nation’s progress.

Vlad Savin, partner, Acclime Vietnam

VIR’s lasting effect on foreign business info-gathering

For Acclime, VIR is a trusted partner in conveying stories about Vietnam’s investment environment and growth potential.

What sets it apart is its objectivity and depth, while still remaining accessible. Its articles deliver timely updates, explain policies, analyse trends, and bring together multiple perspectives from both local and international viewpoints. For global investors navigating Vietnam’s market, this depth provides context that turns information into actionable insight.

As Vietnam has entered a new era, driving digital transformation, advancing a green economy, and integrating more deeply into global supply chains, we believe VIR will continue to play a pioneering role. Moreover, it can strengthen its position as a vital bridge by expanding its focus on fast-growing sectors such as the digital economy, high technology, green finance, and innovation, and by developing digital platforms that connect journalism, businesses, and policymakers.

In addition, it can also amplify stories of success, from leading corporations to emerging firms, will help inspire confidence, nurture trust across the business community and reinforce Vietnam’s broader path of integration and prosperity.

We highly value our long-standing collaboration with VIR. Over the years, it has amplified the voice of Vietnam’s business community and reinforced the confidence of international investors and enhanced the country’s reputation as an attractive, transparent, and trustworthy investment destination.

Hardy Diec, COO, KCN Vietnam

VIR’s lasting effect on foreign business info-gathering

Over the past three decades, VIR has firmly established itself as a trusted source of information for the business and investment community in Vietnam.

By delivering in-depth analyses, timely news, and insightful perspectives, VIR has not only reflected the dynamic transformation of the Vietnamese economy but also served as a reliable bridge connecting enterprises, policymakers, and investors.

For businesses like KCN Vietnam, VIR has been an invaluable partner in amplifying our voice, sharing our initiatives, and supporting our mission to contribute to the country’s industrial and economic growth. Through VIR’s professional coverage and wide-reaching platforms, we have been able to engage with a broader network of stakeholders, while staying connected to the latest policy directions and market trends.

As Vietnam continues its journey towards becoming a globally competitive and sustainable economy, we believe VIR will further strengthen its role as a leading business media outlet, continuing to inspire confidence and foster meaningful dialogue within the community.

Tyler McElhaney, country head, Apex Vietnam

VIR’s lasting effect on foreign business info-gathering

VIR has built a strong reputation for delivering clear, well researched insights into Vietnam’s economic policies, trade developments, and investment trends. Its coverage of foreign direct investment remains a standout strength, and the inclusion of perspectives from legal and tax experts adds valuable depth. The publication’s professional and accessible presentation ensures complex topics are communicated in a way that resonates with a broad readership.

As Vietnam moves into a new stage that is shaped by the digital economy, sustainable growth, and deeper integration into global supply chains, VIR can build on its leadership by sector focused deep dives, which is offering more frequent, detailed analysis of high growth sectors such as technology, renewable energy, and advanced manufacturing.

Others are enhancing regional context to expanding coverage of ASEAN economic trends and their impact on Vietnam, and policy foresight, which is highlighting upcoming regulatory changes and market shifts to help readers anticipate new opportunities.

With its track record and commitment to quality journalism, VIR is well placed to remain an essential resource for the business community in the years ahead.

Travis Mitchell, executive director, AmCham Vietnam

VIR’s lasting effect on foreign business info-gathering

Over the past 34 years, Vietnam Investment Review (VIR) has firmly established itself as a cornerstone of Vietnam’s business media landscape. Through its consistent delivery of timely, well-researched, and insightful journalism, VIR has become a trusted resource for entrepreneurs, investors, and the broader private sector seeking to navigate the country’s dynamic economic transformation. AmCham greatly values its longstanding collaboration with VIR, recognising the publication’s important role in bridging dialogue between policymakers and the public, and in capturing the pulse of Vietnam’s socioeconomic progress. As VIR enters its next chapter, we encourage the editorial team to further enrich its policy analysis, broaden the range of viewpoints represented, and spotlight the achievements of innovative business leaders across industries. By continuing to elevate the voices of Vietnam’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and fostering open, transparent discussions about regulatory developments, VIR can deepen its relevance to both domestic and international stakeholders, including the American business community. In an increasingly interconnected and complex global economy, the need for clear, accessible business journalism is more vital than ever. We look forward to VIR’s continued leadership in informing, engaging, and empowering the business community as it embraces new opportunities and navigates emerging challenges.

Lance Li, CEO, BW Industrial Development JSC

VIR’s lasting effect on foreign business info-gathering

VIR has been more than a publication to us, it has been a true partner. For over 30 years, VIR has gone beyond reporting. It has provided timely, sharp, and valuable insights that foster decision-making and help shape strategies for businesses like ours. In a fast-changing world where the right information at the right time can make all the difference, VIR has consistently offered clarity, accuracy, and perspective. It is more than headlines, it is guidance, analysis, and foresight. We especially appreciate VIR’s commitment to objectivity and depth, which has made it an indispensable companion for the foreign direct investment community we serve. We wholeheartedly congratulate VIR on its remarkable 34-year journey. More importantly, we look forward to continuing this partnership, not just as readers, but as beneficiaries of the wisdom and vision VIR brings to Vietnam’s business landscape every day.

Nguyen Chi Trung, CEO and managing partner of Grant Thornton Vietnam

VIR’s lasting effect on foreign business info-gathering

As we celebrate the 34-year journey of VIR, it is evident that the publication has become a vital source of financial and economic news in Vietnam. VIR has significantly contributed to enhancing the understanding of market dynamics and investment opportunities, playing a crucial role in Vietnam's economic discourse.

The high quality of articles produced by VIR's talented journalists and esteemed guest writers stands out. Their in-depth analyses and well-researched content provide valuable insights across sectors such as finance and banking, real estate, and technology, etc. This commitment to excellence has established VIR as a trusted source of information in an ever-evolving market.

Moreover, VIR serves as a vital link between auditing and consulting firms and the broader market. By featuring expert opinions and sector-specific insights, VIR helps these firms navigate regulatory changes and identify emerging opportunities, fostering informed decision-making.

Looking ahead, VIR could continue embracing digital transformation to enhance user experience and engagement. By leveraging innovative technologies and fostering a community around Dau Tu's publications, the journal can strengthen their connection with readers. Additionally, exploring emerging topics such as sustainability and innovation will align VIR with global trends and resonate with a broader audience.

VIR's impressive journey positions it well for continued leadership in the media landscape, further connecting the business community in Vietnam and the Asia-Pacific region.

By Thanh Thu

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
foreign business VIR business community Foreign business infogathering Investment landscape development sustainable development

