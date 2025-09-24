Gamuda–Samsung named preferred contractor for Australia’s Marinus Link

TasVic Greenlink, the joint venture between Gamuda's wholly owned Australian unit DT Infrastructure Pty Ltd and Samsung C&T, was awarded the balance of the works package for Stage 1 in early August, according to TasVic and MLPL in separate statements.

Marinus Link Pty Ltd (MLPL), the Australian government-owned entity responsible for the project, said it is in final negotiations with TasVic over the contract, which covers civil and electrical infrastructure works, including converter stations at Heybridge, Tasmania and Hazelwood, Victoria, as well as 90km of land cable works across Gippsland.

According to MLPL's CEO Stephanie McGregor, the successful tenderer will need strong local business capability to deliver on this massive construction campaign, and targets have been set to incentivise this.

"Nearly 600 stakeholders participated in industry engagement sessions in February this year, with more than 500 subcontractors and suppliers already registered through the Industry Capability Network gateway," said McGregor.

Construction for the first stage is expected to commence in 2026, subject to regulatory and environmental approvals, with completion targeted for 2030.

Illustration showing the Marinus Link in Australia

"We are excited to be delivering this monumental project in partnership with Samsung C&T," said DT Infrastructure CEO John Anderson. "Through our expertise combined, we are delivering a solution that ensures the continuing growth of the renewables sector while connecting communities with low-cost clean energy."

Meanwhile, Samsung C&T Australia managing director Scott Choi said, "Samsung C&T is honoured to play a key role in this landmark undertaking connecting Tasmania and Victoria. We are looking forward to collaborating in partnership with DT Infrastructure on this exciting venture."

According to CIMB Securities, the final contract value under the Tasvic Greenlink joint venture is expected to be announced by the end of September before work commences in 2026.

The estimated total cost for the first stage of the Marinus Link has been reported to be about $3.3 billion, the research house noted, including a single 750MW direct current transmission link and telecommunications connector worth $2.57 billion and the North West Transmission developments worth $726 million.

Gamuda has made its mark in Australia with major infrastructure projects such as the $1.4-billion Sydney Metro West-Western Tunnelling Package and the Metronet High-Capacity Signaling venture in Western Australia. In the clean energy sector, through DT Infrastructure, Gamuda is also undertaking the $160-million Boulder Creek Wind Farm in Queensland. These projects highlight Gamuda's international construction capabilities while underscoring its commitment to supporting Australia in advancing sustainable infrastructure and transitioning to renewable energy.

Gamuda Land is the property development arm of Gamuda Berhad, Malaysia's leading corporation in engineering, property, and infrastructure.

With eight projects currently in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Dong Nai, and Haiphong, Gamuda Land is creating vibrant destinations that harmonise nature with modern lifestyles.

Alongside its collaborative projects in Australia and Malaysia, Gamuda Land Vietnam and Samsung Vina Electronics signed a strategic partnership in early September, committing to jointly research, develop, and apply smart technology solutions in real estate, thereby elevating the living experience for residents.

Gamuda Land leads market momentum with Springville launch A remarkable 97 per cent of townhouses and shophouses at Springville, a newly launched world-class township, were taken up within just hours of its debut.

Gamuda Land advances winning streak with Elysian Following the impressive launch of Springville in Nhon Trach, Dong Nai province earlier this quarter, Elysian is the latest success driving Gamuda Land's continued momentum in southern Vietnam's real estate market in 2025.