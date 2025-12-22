Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Samsung to host tech forums at CES 2026

December 22, 2025 | 11:08
(0) user say
The electronics giant will hold a series of expert-led discussions at next year's Consumer Electronics Show.

Forum discussions will feature a moderated panel of experts from across the technology industry to explore the latest trends in AI, Home Appliances, Services and Design

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced that it will host a series of four moderated Tech Forum panel discussions at CES 2026, to highlight industry trends and unveil its distinct AI vision and strategy.

Samsung's Tech Forums will be held Jan. 5–6 at Samsung's dedicated exhibition space in the Latour Ballroom at the Wynn Las Vegas. The company will host a total of four moderated panels covering AI, Home Appliances, Services and Design. Samsung executives along with partners, academics, media and industry analysts will participate in each session by topic:

  • When Everything Clicks: How Open Ecosystems Deliver Impactful AI (Jan. 5, 9:00 AM) — Yoonho Choi, Digital Appliances Business, Samsung Electronics (Chair, Home Connectivity Alliance)
    Description: Collaborating smart home innovators hold an open discussion on the necessity of cross-industry partnership and what it takes for meaningful smart home technology to be woven into daily living.
  • In Tech We Trust? Rethinking Security & Privacy in the AI Age (Jan. 5, 2:00 PM) — Shin Baik, Group Head, AI Platform Center, Samsung Electronics
    Description: Experts in security and AI examine the science of trust and how transparency and secure systems can spark a meaningful change for AI adoption.
  • FAST Forward: How Streaming's Next Wave is Redefining Television (Jan. 5, 4:00 PM) — Salek Brodsky, Executive Vice President, Visual Display Business, Samsung Electronics
    Description: Leaders in TV and entertainment explore the next wave of streaming, including free ad-supported streaming television (FAST), hybrid models and creator-led channels to shape a more interactive future.
  • The Human Side of Tech: Designing a Future Worth Loving (Jan. 6, 1:00 PM) — Mauro Porcini, President and Chief Design Officer, DX Division, Samsung Electronics
    Description: Design leaders urge the tech industry to look beyond minimalist, spec-driven approaches toward more expressive, human-centered design shaped by new materials, AI and creativity.

In covering the latest trends in technology and daily living, the Technology Forum discussions will serve as a complement to the company's latest product innovations, which will be showcased at the Samsung Exhibition Zone at the Wynn from Jan. 5–7.

For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

By PR Newswire

Samsung Electronics

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Samsung CES 2026 Samsung Tech Forum AI Vision Strategy

Related Contents

Samsung to unveil AI vision with Google Gemini at CES

Samsung to unveil AI vision with Google Gemini at CES

South Korean investors seek clarity on IP lease extensions

South Korean investors seek clarity on IP lease extensions

Edgefield students top Samsung's Solve for Tomorrow 2025 contest

Edgefield students top Samsung's Solve for Tomorrow 2025 contest

Samsung study: Australians prioritize art amid cost pressures

Samsung study: Australians prioritize art amid cost pressures

Samsung 115-Inch Neo QLED 2025: Super Big TV Lands Australia

Samsung 115-Inch Neo QLED 2025: Super Big TV Lands Australia

Samsung Solve for Tomorrow 2025 Kicks Off, AI Ideas from Youth Wanted

Samsung Solve for Tomorrow 2025 Kicks Off, AI Ideas from Youth Wanted

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Vantage Markets recognised for threat intelligence collaboration

Vantage Markets recognised for threat intelligence collaboration

Jacobio licenses pan KRAS inhibitor to AstraZeneca

Jacobio licenses pan KRAS inhibitor to AstraZeneca

T MAXIMUM CAR T therapy clears FDA for phase II trial

T MAXIMUM CAR T therapy clears FDA for phase II trial

Telix provides updates on precision medicine pipeline

Telix provides updates on precision medicine pipeline

Samsung to unveil AI vision with Google Gemini at CES

Samsung to unveil AI vision with Google Gemini at CES

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vantage Markets recognised for threat intelligence collaboration

Vantage Markets recognised for threat intelligence collaboration

Jacobio licenses pan KRAS inhibitor to AstraZeneca

Jacobio licenses pan KRAS inhibitor to AstraZeneca

T MAXIMUM CAR T therapy clears FDA for phase II trial

T MAXIMUM CAR T therapy clears FDA for phase II trial

Telix provides updates on precision medicine pipeline

Telix provides updates on precision medicine pipeline

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020