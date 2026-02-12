Corporate

Galaxy Macau Earns 12 Forbes Five-Star Awards

February 12, 2026 | 11:20
(0) user say
The integrated resort collected a dozen top honours from Forbes Travel Guide, with multiple properties and services achieving five-star recognition.

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 February 2026 - In the ever-evolving world of luxury hospitality, consistency is the true measure of distinction. For the fourth consecutive year, Galaxy Macau has not only met this standard, but has redefined it, securing an unprecedented 12 Five-Star awards in the highly anticipated 2026 Forbes Travel Guide. This achievement reaffirms its position as a global leader and marks the fourth consecutive year it has broken its own record for having the most Five-Star hotels under a single roof. It's a move that underscores a steadfast dedicated to quality and service, further burnishing Macau's credentials as a World Centre for Tourism and Leisure.

Galaxy Macau achieves a remarkable industry-leading milestone with 12 Five-Star accolades in Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards 2026.
Galaxy Macau achieves a remarkable industry-leading milestone with 12 Five-Star accolades in Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards 2026.

This year's distinction is bolstered by the inclusion of three notable new additions to its decorated roster: Capella at Galaxy Macau, the newly-opened, penthouse-leaning all-suite hotel offering a new tier of cloistered luxury; Sushi Kissho by Miyakawa, the first international outpost for the celebrated Master Chef Masaaki Miyakawa, located at Raffles at Galaxy Macau; and Lai Heen, the renowned Cantonese fine-dining destination on the 51st floor of The Ritz-Carlton, Macau.

The 2026 Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards Roll Call:

Hotels
  • Capella at Galaxy Macau (Five-Star Award winner on official opening)
  • Raffles at Galaxy Macau (Five-Star Award winner for the second consecutive year)
  • Galaxy Hotel (Five-Star Award winner for the fourth consecutive year)
  • Banyan Tree Macau (Five-Star Award winner for the 13th consecutive year)
  • The Ritz-Carlton, Macau (Five-Star Award winner for the 10th consecutive year)
  • Hotel Okura Macau (Five-Star Award winner for the fifth consecutive year)
Spas
  • Banyan Tree Spa Macau (Five-Star Award winner for the 13th consecutive year)
  • The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Macau (Five-Star Award winner for the 10th consecutive year)
Restaurants
  • Sushi Kissho by Miyakawa (Inaugural Five-Star Award winner)
  • Lai Heen (Five-Star Award winner for six years)
  • Yamazato (Five-Star Award winner for the second consecutive year)
  • 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA (Five-Star Award winner for the fourth year in a row)
The independent global authority on luxury, Forbes Travel Guide evaluates and rates top-tier hotels, restaurants, and spas around the world, employing a professional review team that assesses properties across hundreds of exacting criteria and stringent standards, making Galaxy Macau's record-breaking 12 Five-Star Awards all the more impressive.
"For our discerning guests, the experience is paramount," remarked Mr Kevin Kelley, Chief Operating Officer – Macau at Galaxy Entertainment Group. These new accolades are a reflection of our team's commitment to our 'World-Class Asian Heart' service philosophy. It's about delivering sincere, detailed service that defines a new standard for luxury, not just in Macau but globally."

The achievement not only highlights Galaxy Macau's singular vision, but bolsters Macau's standing as a premier global destination for tourism and gastronomy; a 'World Centre for Tourism and Leisure' and a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy.

Forbes Travel Guide, the independent authority in evaluating luxury, noted Galaxy Macau's singular commitment. "The team at Galaxy Macau has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to elevating the guest experience," notes Ms Amanda Frasier, President of Standards & Ratings at Forbes Travel Guide. "Their staff are as passionate as they are exacting, a quality that distinguishes them, year after year."

Galaxy Macau continues its constant evolution to expand its visionary footprint, offering a plethora of service touchpoints throughout the luxury district, driven by a vision to create a world-class resort experience catering to today's global guests in their pursuit of quality, variety and personalised service. Galaxy Macau's stand out recognition by Forbes Travel Guide is testament to this visionary achievement.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com,www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com.

By Galaxy Macau

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

Galaxy Macau Forbes Five-Star Awards

Tineco Promotes Valentine's Smart Cleaning Gifts

Tineco Promotes Valentine's Smart Cleaning Gifts

Global Marketplaces Challenge Australian E-Commerce

Global Marketplaces Challenge Australian E-Commerce

Gen Z Favours Cooking Classes Over Dating Apps

Gen Z Favours Cooking Classes Over Dating Apps

Scottish Tartan Illuminates Brisbane Landmarks

Scottish Tartan Illuminates Brisbane Landmarks

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

