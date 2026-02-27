Corporate

Galaxy Macau hosts Jimmy O. Yang shows for Chinese New Year

February 27, 2026 | 10:35
(0) user say
The integrated resort scheduled two comedy performances at its arena venue as part of Lunar New Year entertainment programming for visitors.

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire – 26 February 2026 - Marking a dynamic arrival of the Year of the Horse, on February 21 and 22 (the fifth and sixth day of the Chinese New Year), Galaxy Macau Presents: The Jimmy O. Yang Chinese New Year Show brought luck and laughter to a full-house Galaxy Arena, bringing a vibrant festive show to over 18,000 spectators. The two-night show presented a star-studded line-up: besides standup Hollywood comedic star Jimmy O. Yang, international pop star Jackson Wang, Cantopop legend Wan Kwong and popular Hong Kong R&B singer Tyson Yoshi took the stage for an action-packed variety show format, with Cantonese stand-up comedian Kong Chiho warming up the crowd on both nights.

The opening act performed by Kong Chiho warmed up the crowd with his sharp, funny Cantonese humour. A glittering lion and dragon dance show commanded the stage – with Jimmy camouflaged – surprising guests as he sprang out from under one of the lucky gold lions. Delivering his signature rapid-fire, culturally resonant humour, Jimmy sent shockwaves of laughter echoing through Galaxy Arena, with the comedian wishing the house a lucky Chinese New Year as he warmly welcomed them to Galaxy Arena.

In addition to the comedy sets, Jimmy's novel variety show format offered more fun and surprises with his father, Richard O. Yang performing as the God of Fortune and spreading cheer among the front rows of the audience.

Eagerly awaited appearances by pop luminaries amped up the show's star power, as guests Tyson Yoshi, Wan Kwong and Jackson Wang, who took to the stage for funny, tongue-in-cheek repartees with Jimmy. The joyful interactions between the guests and Jimmy's continual dialogue of humour-meets-talk show style sparked waves of laughter from the audience, with the stars' personal Chinese New Year greetings transforming the Galaxy Arena into a hive of celebration.

Once again presenting world-class performers in its Galaxy Arena – especially during the Chinese New Year period – Galaxy Macau offered over 18,000 guests and spectators a festive programme full of excitement and auspicious cheer. Together with the resort‑wide festive campaign themed "Start the Year Lucky at Galaxy Macau", a multitude of visitors from across the region were attracted to enjoy Macau as a crossroad for eastern and western culture during the most important festival in Chinese culture, cementing the territory's position as the World Centre for Tourism and Leisure.

For more information about Galaxy Macau, please visit www.galaxymacau.com.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Galaxy Macau

Jimmy O. Yang Galaxy Macau Chinese New Year

