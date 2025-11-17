Corporate

Galaxy Macau presents OFF MENU Festival during Grand Prix weekend

November 17, 2025 | 21:00
Galaxy Macau presented its standout OFF MENU Festival during the Macau Grand Prix weekend, cementing the luxury resort's reputation as Asia's home of gastronomy and entertainment.

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 November 2025 - Signalling the third year in its standout gastronomic event series, Galaxy Macau Presents Tatler Off Menu concluded this year's edition on November 14 and 15 at Galaxy Macau, drawing over 1,000 discerning foodies over three energy-packed sessions. Creative culinary artistry and masterful mixology shone through, against a backdrop of energetic live performances and elevated vibes at the Cabanas – Galaxy's ultra-sophisticated al fresco, poolside location.

Eleven of the biggest names in the culinary world and two mixology greats joined hands to present an event of gastronomic wonder at the Galaxy Macau Cabanas, curating a multitude of epicurean highlights, wrapping up the 3rd Galaxy Macau Presents Tatler Off Menu.

This year's epicurean spectacle celebrated the essences of Ocean, Sky and Land; pampering guests with a feast of innovative servings that broadened the horizons of gastronomic indulgence. Amidst the breezy autumn sun and transitioning into the vibe-filled night surrounded by the glittering panorama of Galaxy Macau, guests savoured creations from 11 culinary masters – some debuting for the first time in Macau – who have collectively garnered a total of 13 Michelin stars among other awards from Asia's and the World's 50 Best Restaurants and Bars, as well as Black Pearl recognition.

Chef Masaaki Miyakawa, founder of the Three-Michelin-starred Sushi Miyakawa in Hokkaido and the eponymous One-Michelin-starred Sushi Kissho by Miyakawa at Galaxy Macau, crafted his signature Black Abalone with Liver Sauce – a perfect pairing. Chef Jingye Xu from Two-Michelin-starred 102 House in Shanghai, revolved around umami with Steamed Cod with Prawn Sauce and Clam Juice. A prodigious talent since the age of 14, Jakarta-born-and-raised Chef Aditya Muskita – a Tatler Best Indonesia winner – infused Southeast Asian spices such as Ginger Flower in his aromatic and flavourful creation: Hokkaido Scallops, Smoked Ginger Flower Curry, Calamansi. This wrapped up the trio of delicacies making up the Ocean category.

For the Sky theme, Executive Chef Chek Keong Chan of Two-Michelin-starred Feng Wei Ju at StarWorld Hotel played magic with bamboo fungus, matsutake, egg white, squab and tofu in a double-boiled bouillon, presented in a Chinese ceramic pot. Chef Min-Chul Kang from One-Michelin-starred KANG MINCHUL Restaurant in Seoul celebrated his Korean root by crafting "Chogyetang" – a cold chicken soup – to create a contrast between succulence, sour and spiciness. Chef Varun Totlani from Masque in Mumbai, ranked #19 in the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, revealed a superior Duck Confit and added Gassi and Vattayappam for an Indian twist.

The Land theme saw Chef Hiroyasu Kawate from the coveted Two-Michelin-starred eatery Florilège in Tokyo elevating the freshness of Japanese Daikon – white radish – by gently simmering the vegetable in a broth made with kombu, bonito flakes and miso, encapsulating every drop of umami. Hong Kong's culinary son – founder of One-Michelin-starred VEA Hong Kong, Chef Vicky Cheng, decided to celebrate Cantonese gastronomy with the aromatic and decadent Lo Sui Fresh Pork Soup with Flat Rice Noodles. Originated in Teochew (Chaozhou) in eastern Guangdong Province, "Lo Sui" or "master stock" is best known for its consistency using a multitude of aromatic spices. Chef Cheng braised same-day-slaughtered pork in the stock to capture the robust and complex fragrance to present to diners at the event. Chef Marino D'Antonio of One-Michelin-starred 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA at Galaxy Macau presented slow-braised ox tongue, finished with pumpkin puree and roasted mushroom – a comfort dish filled with tender textures.

Asia's Best Pastry Chef in World's 50 Best Awards, Chef Fabrizio Fiorani of Zucchero X Fabrizio Fiorani in Rome, presented his "Signature FF Tiramisu", comprising crucial elements of the most popular Italian dessert plated to foster a visual surprise, while retaining the layered flavours of Tiramisu. Simultaneously, Galaxy Macau's very own Executive Pastry Chef Lok Hin Yam, awarded "Best Pastry Chef" by Tatler Best Hong Kong & Macau 2025, built upon the renowned cocktail Old Fashioned to create "Chocolate Hin's Fashion". A layered stack of smoked 80% chocolate mousse, mandarin compote and whisky passion fruit cream, the dessert was presented in a cocktail glass, but not before Chef Hin had sprinkled flaming cinnamon powder to enliven the sensory experience.

Head Mixologist Billy Choi from Pony & Plume – the cocktail and whisky bar and divan at Capella at Galaxy Macau – crafted the "Plummy Symphony" cocktail and the "Sapphire Bliss" mocktail to wrap up diners' wondrous journey. Master Mixologist Ajit Gurung, helming the bar of Asia's 50 Best Bars' #32, The Savory Project in Hong Kong, played with flavour with "Strawberry Salsa", a refreshingly complex mocktail, and "The Beef Salad", a cocktail served with a piece of beef jerky that exploded with the aromas of Thai Beef Salad on the palate.

Trending DJs Cocoa Zhou and Hansel delivered captivating music sets throughout the three sessions, elevating the vibes to exhilarating heights amid rhythmic beats. The Raffles Trio appeared on a floating stage, playing contemporary classics with a twist, together with vocalists Amanda and Elisa.

Creating a stage for the finest talents in contemporary gastronomy, Galaxy Macau Presents Tatler Off Menu promises culinary creativity to the max throughout over 120 dining concepts at the award-winning luxury resort, in addition to cementing Macau's status as a "UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy".

For more information about Galaxy Macau, please visit www.galaxymacau.com.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Galaxy Macau

Galaxy Macau Galaxy Macau Presents Tatler Off Menu Festival Culinary Perfection

