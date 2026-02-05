Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

UFC Returns to Galaxy Macau in May

February 05, 2026 | 11:04
(0) user say
The integrated resort announced it will host Ultimate Fighting Championship events this spring, bringing mixed martial arts back to the venue.

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 February 2026 -Galaxy Macau, together with the world's premier mixed martial arts (MMA) organisation, UFC, is thrilled to announce that the Octagon will make its highly anticipated return to the award-winning luxury resort with three consecutive days of competition from May 28 to 30, culminating in UFC FIGHT NIGHT® MACAU, live from Macau's largest indoor venue, Galaxy Arena. This international sports promotion is set to attract fans from across the region, further cementing Macau's position as a leading destination on the global sports and entertainment map.

In the lead‑up to UFC Fight Night, Galaxy Macau will host a week-long celebration featuring UFC-themed interactions, athlete meet-and-greets and immersive fan experiences throughout the luxury resort. To be among the first to receive the latest updates, fans are encouraged to follow Galaxy Ultimate on WeChat and visit Galaxy Macau's official website.

Aligned with the Macao SAR Government's vision, the return of UFC cements Galaxy Macau's continued support for the city's economic diversification and the commitment to enhancing its entertainment landscape. The return of UFC to Galaxy Macau underscores the resort's unwavering commitment to elevating Macau's status as a world‑class destination for sports, tourism and culture.

These upcoming events are part of the visionary four-year strategic partnership established last year, which brings three UFC FIGHT NIGHT® events to Galaxy Arena through to 2029. As part of this ongoing partnership, Galaxy Macau will also host the opening round of ROAD TO UFC Season 5 on May 28-29 – the organisation's acclaimed talent ‑development series that showcases the top MMA prospects from across the Asia‑Pacific region as they fight for a direct pathway to the global UFC stage. Don't miss this opportunity to witness the UFC's most promising stars as they fight it out to the top spot at Asia's leading entertainment hub, Galaxy Arena.

For more information about Galaxy Macau, please visit www.galaxymacau.com.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Galaxy Entertainment Group

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
UFC Galaxy Macau

Related Contents

Galaxy Macau Launches Year of Horse Celebrations

Galaxy Macau Launches Year of Horse Celebrations

Galaxy Macau Celebrates Chinese New Year with Special Offerings

Galaxy Macau Celebrates Chinese New Year with Special Offerings

Galaxy Macau presents OFF MENU Festival during Grand Prix weekend

Galaxy Macau presents OFF MENU Festival during Grand Prix weekend

Galaxy Macau hosts Tatler Off Menu gala

Galaxy Macau hosts Tatler Off Menu gala

Galaxy Macau showers guests with gold in November draw

Galaxy Macau showers guests with gold in November draw

Galaxy Macau Bars Strike Tatler Gold

Galaxy Macau Bars Strike Tatler Gold

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

UBS Presents Chan Wai Lap at Art Basel

UBS Presents Chan Wai Lap at Art Basel

OnGreen Secures BlueRock Investment for MENA Launch

OnGreen Secures BlueRock Investment for MENA Launch

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

UBS Presents Chan Wai Lap at Art Basel

UBS Presents Chan Wai Lap at Art Basel

OnGreen Secures BlueRock Investment for MENA Launch

OnGreen Secures BlueRock Investment for MENA Launch

UFC Returns to Galaxy Macau in May

UFC Returns to Galaxy Macau in May

Sanrio and Rody Launch Lunar New Year Collection

Sanrio and Rody Launch Lunar New Year Collection

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020