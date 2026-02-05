UFC Returns to Galaxy Macau in May

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 February 2026 -Galaxy Macau, together with the world's premier mixed martial arts (MMA) organisation, UFC, is thrilled to announce that the Octagon will make its highly anticipated return to the award-winning luxury resort with three consecutive days of competition from May 28 to 30, culminating in UFC FIGHT NIGHT® MACAU, live from Macau's largest indoor venue, Galaxy Arena. This international sports promotion is set to attract fans from across the region, further cementing Macau's position as a leading destination on the global sports and entertainment map.



In the lead‑up to UFC Fight Night, Galaxy Macau will host a week-long celebration featuring UFC-themed interactions, athlete meet-and-greets and immersive fan experiences throughout the luxury resort. To be among the first to receive the latest updates, fans are encouraged to follow Galaxy Ultimate on WeChat and visit Galaxy Macau's official website.

Aligned with the Macao SAR Government's vision, the return of UFC cements Galaxy Macau's continued support for the city's economic diversification and the commitment to enhancing its entertainment landscape. The return of UFC to Galaxy Macau underscores the resort's unwavering commitment to elevating Macau's status as a world‑class destination for sports, tourism and culture.



These upcoming events are part of the visionary four-year strategic partnership established last year, which brings three UFC FIGHT NIGHT® events to Galaxy Arena through to 2029. As part of this ongoing partnership, Galaxy Macau will also host the opening round of ROAD TO UFC Season 5 on May 28-29 – the organisation's acclaimed talent ‑development series that showcases the top MMA prospects from across the Asia‑Pacific region as they fight for a direct pathway to the global UFC stage. Don't miss this opportunity to witness the UFC's most promising stars as they fight it out to the top spot at Asia's leading entertainment hub, Galaxy Arena.



