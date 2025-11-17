Fuelre4m brings innovative solutions to drive Vietnam’s energy transition

Global decarbonisation efforts are underway, requiring Vietnamese companies to change their approach to measure, report, and manage their carbon footprints to be part of the supply chain. This provides incentives for Vietnamese companies to adapt and design policies to remain competitive in a decarbonised future, and at the same time continue to attract foreign direct investment.

With a mission to make fossil fuel consumption more efficient, affordable, and environmentally friendly, Fuelre4m is reforming fossil fuels across every part of the lifecycle, from refinery to forecourt, and pipeline to piston. As a result, Fuelre4m’s innovative fuel treatment technology has proven capable of delivering both environmental and operational benefits without requiring engine modifications.

Re4mx is a suite of high-efficiency fuel technologies designed to optimise how fuel behaves across the full lifecycle. When added to any liquid fossil fuel, the product breaks down impurities and complex hydrocarbons that often go uncombusted in traditional engines.

Built from 100 per cent natural esters and proven across sectors, Re4mx enables cleaner combustion, lower emissions, and better engine performance without changing infrastructure. Initial results indicate up to 15-20 per cent fuel savings, delivering cost reductions for large-scale fleets. At the same time, greenhouse gas emissions are reduced by 40 per cent to 80 per cent from the fuel consumed, helping businesses meet their sustainability targets.

Another flagship product, Styrex, epitomises the power of cutting-edge innovation and the relentless pursuit of sustainable solutions. During the intensive research and development of Re4mx, Styrex was discovered, a unique solution leveraging 7 per cent waste from the Re4mx process, combined with two additional ingredients and three specialised processes, to effectively break down expanded polystyrene (EPS). This pioneering approach marks the world’s first viable method for recycling and repurposing polystyrene.

Styrex not only addresses the EPS waste problem but also transforms it into a dense, energy-rich fuel. This groundbreaking conversion supports a net-zero waste approach, turning a significant environmental issue into a sustainable energy solution. For the first time, Styrex provides a method to repurpose and recycle EPS, transforming waste into a valuable resource and promoting a fully sustainable ecosystem.

Beyond reforming the fuel, Fuelre4m also adopts VIRDIS – a predictive AI breakthrough in global fuel distribution, powered by Five9nes. The platform introduces a suite of cutting-edge innovations that elevate Fuelre4m’s global operations. These include a real-time data pipeline that enables scalable vessel telemetry processing and seamless logistics coordination, as well as predictive demand modelling that leverages AI to accurately forecast fuel requirements and align Re4mx supply with real-world demand.

In addition, the platform offers full automation and operational visibility, digitising workflows and providing end-to-end oversight across the distribution network. Together, these capabilities underpin a smarter, faster, and more sustainable approach to global fuel logistics.

Rob Mortimer, CEO and founder of Fuelre4m, said, “Fuelre4m is not just a company; it’s a movement towards a greener, more sustainable future. With groundbreaking fossil fuel reforming technology, powered by 100 per cent organic vegetable esters, we aim to reengineer the way industries harness energy and accelerate a hybrid future.”

“Our aspiration is clear: to make fossil fuel consumption not only more efficient and affordable but also environmentally acceptable, setting a new standard of sustainability for everyone,” he added.

PVChem and Messer SE & Co. KGaA to build $37 million industrial gas plant PetroVietnam Chemical and Services Corporation (PVChem), a member of Petrovietnam, and Germany's Messer SE & Co. KGaA have signed a joint venture agreement to establish Cai Mep Industrial Gases Co., Ltd.

REE granted marine survey rights for 10GW Nam Bo OSW project Vietnam is taking another step towards expanding its offshore wind ambitions, as the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment (MAE) has approved a new marine survey area for potential large-scale development.