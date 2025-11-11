Corporate

PVChem and Messer SE & Co. KGaA to build $37 million industrial gas plant

November 11, 2025 | 17:59
PetroVietnam Chemical and Services Corporation (PVChem), a member of Petrovietnam, and Germany's Messer SE & Co. KGaA have signed a joint venture agreement to establish Cai Mep Industrial Gases Co., Ltd.
PVChem and Messer SE & Co. KGaA to build $37 million industrial gas plant

The joint venture will invest in an industrial gas plant in Cai Mep Industrial Park, Ho Chi Minh City, with an annual capacity of 200,000 tonnes. With a total investment of $37 million, the plant is expected to begin construction at the end of 2026 and be put into operation at the end of 2028.

The Cai Mep industrial gas plant is designed in line with a green and circular economy model. It leverages cold energy from PVGas's liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage system for deep cooling in the gas separation process. The plant will adopt cryogenic air separation technology from the EU while recovering cold energy generated during LNG regasification.

The solution brings significant energy savings and cool water, thereby reducing carbon emissions indirectly and improving overall environmental efficiency. The plant will be a key link in Petrovietnam ’s LNG – industrial gas – clean energy value chain, contributing to enhancing energy efficiency, reducing carbon emissions, and optimising existing gas infrastructure.

This is a pioneering venture in energy transition, green and circular economy models, and value chain integration for Petrovietnam and PVChem. The venture also demonstrates Messer's strong commitment to the shift towards green manufacturing through carbon emissions reduction and energy saving.

Le Manh Hung, chairman of the members' council of Petrovietnam, stated, “The industrial gas plant by the Messer – PVChem joint venture is a concrete step towards implementing Petrovietnam's green energy and circular economy strategy, in line with Vietnam's carbon neutrality goals.”

In the same vein, Bernd Eulitz, CEO of Messer SE & Co. KGaA, said, “Messer is honoured to cooperate with PVChem and Petrovietnam in implementing the LNG-driven air separation unit to optimise energy efficiency and meet European environmental standards.”

Messer SE & Co. KGaA has been operating in Vietnam for 27 years, with total investments exceeding $500 million.

Truong Dai Nghia, chairman of the board of directors of PVChem, said, “The joint venture with Messer marks a strategic step to expand green production, strengthen internal collaboration within Petrovietnam, and promote the formation of a sustainable value chain.”

Thai Nguyen hails foreign investment Thai Nguyen hails foreign investment

Thai Nguyen is becoming a supportive location for foreign-led investments and expansion.
Denmark's CIP ties up with Petrovietnam to develop offshore wind Denmark's CIP ties up with Petrovietnam to develop offshore wind

Denmark's Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), through its CI GMF II Cooperatief UA fund, signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with Petrovietnam to develop offshore wind ventures on August 22.
Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners backs Vietnam's offshore wind ambitions Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners backs Vietnam's offshore wind ambitions

Alessandro Antonioli, the new CEO of Copenhagen Offshore Partners (COP) and senior representative of Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) in Vietnam, outlines the group's long-term vision for supporting the country's offshore wind ambitions.

By Thanh Van

Industrial gas plant Petrovietnam Chemical Messer SE & Co. Cai Mep Industrial Gases Green manufacturing energy transition

