Upcoming general election sparks expectations for new development phase

Voters look at election information in Tan Son Hoa ward, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

Brussels – As Vietnam enters a new phase of development marked by significant institutional, economic and social changes, the activities of the National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels are drawing increasing attention from observers both at home and abroad.

Ahead of the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term, Quynh Iris Nguyen–de Prelle, founder and director of the Intercultural Vietnam–Pacific Centre (IVB) in Belgium and a member of the education council of Woluwe-Saint-Lambert commune in Brussels, shared her views with Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Brussels on the role of elected bodies and expectations for the next generation of deputies.

According to Quynh Iris, the 15th National Assembly (2021–2026) is regarded as a historically significant term. During this period, Vietnam faced the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic while also undergoing major socio-economic transformations as the country moved into a new stage of development.

She noted that in recent years, Vietnam has marked important milestones, including 50 years of national reunification and 80 years of independence, while increasingly strengthening its position in the region and on the international stage. In this process, the National Assembly and the administrations at all levels have played a key role in improving institutions and advancing development policies.

She highlighted reforms aimed at streamlining the administrative apparatus and modernising governance models in many localities. The gradual adoption of digital governance and the application of science and technology in public administration improve efficiency and bring public services closer to people.

The upcoming election is an important step in consolidating leadership structures as Vietnam prepares for a new stage of development. This is particularly significant as the country continues efforts to streamline the administrative system and implement a two-tier local administration model.

In light of the development goals set following the 14th National Party Congress, Quynh Iris said that expectations for NA and People’s Council deputies in the next term will be increasingly higher.

The growing presence of younger candidates, including academics, entrepreneurs and professionals, reflects a positive generational transition and greater diversity of expertise within the bodies elected by the people.

However, she emphasised that the elected deputies must possess not only professional competence but also strong ethical values and a commitment to public service. Regular engagement with voters and close attention to social developments will be essential for lawmakers to formulate effective policies in a rapidly changing world.

Quynh Iris also underlined the importance of promoting gender equality in political participation and encouraging greater involvement of women in legislative bodies and policymaking processes.

In the international context, she stressed that inter-parliamentary cooperation is becoming increasingly important as countries seek to address shared challenges in areas such as digital transformation, environmental protection and sustainable development. For Vietnam, strengthening parliamentary diplomacy and improving legal frameworks will help enhance international cooperation and support national development.

Ultimately, she said, the success of development policies and international partnerships should be measured not only by economic growth but also by improvements in people’s quality of life and the promotion of humanistic values.

She expressed confidence that with continued reforms, the active participation of younger generations and the engagement of overseas Vietnamese communities, Vietnam will continue to advance toward a future of sustainable and inclusive development.