Exports face growing pressure to go green

Photo: baodautu.vn

At a seminar on Vietnamese goods going global, held in Ho Chi Minh City on October 19, Nguyen Huu Nam, deputy director of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that supply chain traceability, emissions data transparency, and compliance with environmental standards were becoming essential to maintaining the competitiveness of Vietnamese exports, particularly in the EU.

The EU’s green regulations are increasing pressure on exporters through requirements covering carbon emissions, raw material traceability, and product sustainability. The Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism entered its definitive phase at the start of 2026, covering six categories of goods: iron and steel, aluminium, cement, fertilisers, electricity, and hydrogen.

Meanwhile, the EU Deforestation Regulation requires due diligence and traceability for relevant commodities, including coffee, rubber, timber, cocoa, soybeans, palm oil and cattle, to demonstrate that products are not associated with deforestation.

"Businesses must not only adopt greener production practices but also be able to demonstrate exactly how green they are. This is a mandatory requirement for any goods seeking to enter the European market," Nam said. “To succeed, Vietnamese businesses need to build robust compliance capabilities and solid data systems to remain competitive in global trade.”

Beyond regulatory compliance, exporters must also meet increasingly demanding requirements from international buyers.

Vo Nguyen, public relations manager at H&M Group Vietnam, notes that product evaluation criteria have expanded to include requirements related to the environment and emissions.

"As H&M Group does not own its own garment factories but instead operates through independent supply partners, we apply rigorous assessment standards," Nguyen explained. "These include requirements for transparency in factory databases, commitments to ethical business practices, the safeguarding of labour rights, and adherence to environmental protection standards, all of which serve as prerequisites for long-term strategic partnerships."

The commercial significance of these requirements is underscored by Vietnam’s growing trade with major export markets. According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Vietnam’s total merchandise trade reached $945 billion by mid-October, with exports accounting for $463.7 billion and imports $481.37 billion. The reported on-year growth rates were 25.8 per cent for exports and 37.2 per cent for imports.

Among key export markets, the United States remains the leader, with Vietnam’s exports to the US reaching $140 billion in the first nine months of 2026. Exports to the EU reached approximately $44.28 billion (up 19.8 per cent), while exports to Japan reached $20.4 billion (up 17 per cent).

Maintaining growth in these markets increasingly requires exporters to address market-specific environmental and supply chain requirements. The EU is strengthening rules on emissions and deforestation, while the United States is tightening raw material traceability controls for certain product categories.

Japan, meanwhile, is promoting emissions reductions across supply chains and encouraging businesses to measure and disclose their carbon footprints. These developments are adding to the pressure on export-oriented manufacturing sectors, including textiles and garments, footwear, packaging, electronics, and food and beverages.

Nguyen Thao Hien, deputy director general of the European-American Market Department at the Ministry of Industry and Trade, noted that the criteria for selecting goods in the international market are evolving rapidly. Beyond quality, price, and delivery timelines, international buyers and consumers are increasingly focused on production methods, resource utilisation, environmental impact, labour conditions, and transparency in corporate governance.

“The green transition is a necessity for competitiveness and deeper integration into global supply chains. Businesses must stay abreast of new regulations, standardise operations, and strengthen their brand reputation,” she said.

Matteo Vezzosi, executive director of the Asia Toy & Play Association (ATPA), noted that companies should incorporate green standards into product development and international expansion strategies.

The ATPA assists businesses with market research, the development of market-entry strategies, sourcing, and partner networking. The association also focuses on raising awareness regarding toy safety and the value of play.

“Vietnam possesses significant strengths in its manufacturing base, supplier relationships, and investment experience. Its position within ASEAN and links to established Asian supply chains, supported by export logistics infrastructure encompassing seaports, industrial zones, and international transport networks, also provide advantages for regional connectivity,” Vezzosi said.

From a distribution perspective, Fukui Tomoaki, from AEON Topvalu Vietnam, advises Vietnamese enterprises to standardise their production processes and obtain international certifications covering agriculture, fisheries, forestry, fair trade, and more.

“Beyond quality and price, products must also deliver substantial value to consumers to enhance their overall competitiveness,” he said