SBV excludes tourism and resort loans from real estate credit growth

Under the Official Letter dated, from January 1 through December 31, credit institutions are not required to include the increase in outstanding credit compared with the end of 2025 for restaurants, hotels, tourism and ecological resorts, and other resort properties in real estate credit balances when controlling credit growth in the sector.

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) also requires credit institutions to continue strictly and effectively implementing the directives set out in Official Letter No.11686/NHNN-CSTT dated December 2025 about regulations on controlling credit growth in the real estate sector, and other relevant documents.

This marks the second time in this year that the SBV has adjusted the calculation method to exclude certain types of credit with specific characteristics from real estate credit balances when controlling credit growth in the sector.

Photo: tinnhanhchungkhoan.vn

Previously, under Official Letter No.4551/NHNN-CSTT dated May 29, the SBV stipulated that increases in outstanding credit for social housing, industrial parks and export processing zones would not be included in real estate credit balances when controlling credit growth in the sector.

The adjustment to the calculation method does not mean that banks are being allowed to relax their lending conditions. Credit institutions are still required to comply with requirements governing real estate credit under Official Letter No. 11686 and other relevant directives issued by the SBV.

According to the list attached to Official Letter No. 8509, the document was sent to the following 25 credit institutions: VietinBank, Agribank, BIDV, MSB, SACOMBANK, Eximbank, Nam A Bank, ACB, Saigonbank, Techcombank, Bac A Bank, VIB, SeABank, BVBank, OCB, ABBank, VietABank, SHB, PGBank, KienlongBank, Vietbank, LPBank, TPBank, BaoViet Bank, and PVcomBank.

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Banks begin tightening screws on property credit Huynh Quang Khanh invests in real estate by leveraging credit. Seventy per cent of his investment comes from banks. He has borrowed VNĐ1 billion at an interest rate of 9.5 per cent from a bank in Tan Phu District and also asked some of his relatives to borrow on his behalf from that bank.