Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

SBV excludes tourism and resort loans from real estate credit growth

September 17, 2026 | 17:38
(0) user say
The State Bank of Vietnam has issued Official Letter No.8509/NHNN-CSTT to 25 credit institutions, adjusting the calculation of certain loan balances when controlling real estate credit growth in 2026.

Under the Official Letter dated, from January 1 through December 31, credit institutions are not required to include the increase in outstanding credit compared with the end of 2025 for restaurants, hotels, tourism and ecological resorts, and other resort properties in real estate credit balances when controlling credit growth in the sector.

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) also requires credit institutions to continue strictly and effectively implementing the directives set out in Official Letter No.11686/NHNN-CSTT dated December 2025 about regulations on controlling credit growth in the real estate sector, and other relevant documents.

This marks the second time in this year that the SBV has adjusted the calculation method to exclude certain types of credit with specific characteristics from real estate credit balances when controlling credit growth in the sector.

SBV excludes tourism and resort loans from real estate credit growth
Photo: tinnhanhchungkhoan.vn

Previously, under Official Letter No.4551/NHNN-CSTT dated May 29, the SBV stipulated that increases in outstanding credit for social housing, industrial parks and export processing zones would not be included in real estate credit balances when controlling credit growth in the sector.

The adjustment to the calculation method does not mean that banks are being allowed to relax their lending conditions. Credit institutions are still required to comply with requirements governing real estate credit under Official Letter No. 11686 and other relevant directives issued by the SBV.

According to the list attached to Official Letter No. 8509, the document was sent to the following 25 credit institutions: VietinBank, Agribank, BIDV, MSB, SACOMBANK, Eximbank, Nam A Bank, ACB, Saigonbank, Techcombank, Bac A Bank, VIB, SeABank, BVBank, OCB, ABBank, VietABank, SHB, PGBank, KienlongBank, Vietbank, LPBank, TPBank, BaoViet Bank, and PVcomBank.

Foreign credit institutions to gain broader access to foreign currency accounts Foreign credit institutions to gain broader access to foreign currency accounts

Vietnam’s new rules on foreign credit institutions’ accounts are set to ease cross-border payments and deepen the country’s integration into global financial and e-commerce networks.
Banks begin tightening screws on property credit Banks begin tightening screws on property credit

Huynh Quang Khanh invests in real estate by leveraging credit. Seventy per cent of his investment comes from banks. He has borrowed VNĐ1 billion at an interest rate of 9.5 per cent from a bank in Tan Phu District and also asked some of his relatives to borrow on his behalf from that bank.
Home demand drives property credit Home demand drives property credit

As policy steers credit towards end-users, Vietnam’s property lending is increasingly anchored in real housing demand, with stable growth masking a deeper shift in how capital is allocated.

By Nhue Man

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
credit institutions credit growth real estate credit industrial parks export processing zones

Related Contents

DPM calls for ways to ease business credit access

DPM calls for ways to ease business credit access

Banks face growing bad debt risks amid rising funding costs

Banks face growing bad debt risks amid rising funding costs

Amata CEO champions high-tech growth and smart cities

Amata CEO champions high-tech growth and smart cities

Lenders turn to high-yield certificates of deposit to shore up liquidity

Lenders turn to high-yield certificates of deposit to shore up liquidity

Ho Chi Minh City calls for investment in 38 new industrial parks

Ho Chi Minh City calls for investment in 38 new industrial parks

Hung Yen Group and JLand Group sign MoU to explore industrial park cooperation

Hung Yen Group and JLand Group sign MoU to explore industrial park cooperation

Latest News ⁄ Money

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Trust and transparency take centre stage at VIFC forum

Trust and transparency take centre stage at VIFC forum

SBV excludes tourism and resort loans from real estate credit growth

SBV excludes tourism and resort loans from real estate credit growth

ETF rebalancing set to drive stock flows ahead of FTSE GEIS changes

ETF rebalancing set to drive stock flows ahead of FTSE GEIS changes

Natus launches Chinese manufactured Nicolet EDX electromyography system

Natus launches Chinese manufactured Nicolet EDX electromyography system

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020