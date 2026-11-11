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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Goldwind marks decade in Vietnam with new energy solutions

November 11, 2026 | 14:06
(0) user say
Goldwind is strengthening its commitment to Vietnam's renewable energy transition with new integrated energy solutions, marking a decade of operations in the country.
Goldwind marks decade in Vietnam with new energy solutions
Wang Hai, vice chairman of Goldwind Group and general manager of Goldwind International. Photo: Goldwind Vietnam

Goldwind Vietnam held its Annual Client Day 2026 in Hanoi on November 6, bringing together clean energy developers, engineering, procurement, and construction contractors, and value chain partners from Vietnam and across Asia-Pacific.

This year marks the tenth anniversary of Goldwind's presence in the Vietnamese market. Over the past decade, the company has grown from an early market pioneer into an established clean energy partner.

In his opening remarks at the event, Wang Hai, vice president of Goldwind, said the 'In Country, For Country' approach was a key embodiment of Goldwind International's high-quality globalisation strategy.

It was through Goldwind's decade of persistence in Vietnam, overcoming challenges along the way, that the company earned the trust of the Vietnamese market. Looking ahead, Goldwind will continue working with its customers, aiming to become their long-term energy systems partner for more than 20 years.

Goldwind has secured more than 2.2GW of contracted capacity over the past decade. Once all orders are connected to the grid, they are expected to generate 6TWh of electricity annually, equivalent to one in every five kWh of electricity consumed in Hanoi.

Goldwind marks decade in Vietnam with new energy solutions
Nguyen Thai Ha, director of the Energy Division at T&T Group. Photo: Goldwind Vietnam

During the event, Nguyen Thai Ha, director of the Energy Division at T&T Group, praised Goldwind's performance in previous collaborations.

"The Goldwind team demonstrated remarkable engineering expertise, resilience, and a true customer-first mindset. I believe we can create value together and contribute to low-carbon development in Vietnam and the wider region," Ha said.

Goldwind marks decade in Vietnam with new energy solutions
Dong Yinming, CEO of Goldwind Southeast Asia. Photo: Goldwind Vietnam

As Goldwind enters its second decade in Vietnam, Dong Yinming, CEO of Goldwind Asia, delivered a keynote speech, 'Three Energy Eras', setting out the company's outlook on how the energy industry is evolving.

He noted that wind power had advanced rapidly over the past decade while the levelised cost of energy continued to fall, transforming it from a supplementary source into a mainstream one. At this new starting point, he said, the global energy system is moving through 'Energy Era 1.0' and 'Energy Era 2.0' into a new 'Energy 3.0' era.

He proposed that a future-ready energy system must satisfy three defining characteristics: available energy, affordable renewables, and a reliable system. Building on this, Goldwind unveiled its vision for Energy 3.0, 'A³nergy', an energy paradigm driven by those principles to make energy more available, more affordable, and more dependable.

Following the 'A³nergy' vision, Nguyen Ba Hai, head of business development at Goldwind Vietnam, announced the company's new integrated energy solution, combining wind, solar, AC battery energy storage systems (BESS), and DC BESS with hybrid power plant control.

Based on an in-depth analysis of the opportunities and risks in the Vietnamese market, the presentation outlined the implementation pathway and value of integrated energy solutions in Vietnam.

It also detailed how Goldwind supports clients through wind-storage synergy and grid-forming technologies, helping ensure predictable asset returns throughout the project lifecycle.

Vietnam's energy transition continues to accelerate under the revised Power Development Plan VIII.

Goldwind stated that it would deepen its localisation efforts in Vietnam and advance its 'A³nergy' vision across Asia, working with more partners towards the Energy 3.0 era.

By Nguyen Thu

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Goldwind Vietnam wind energy

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