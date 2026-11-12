Voith Hydro-led group secures Bac Ai equipment deal

Representatives of EVN, Voith Hydro and POWERCHINA at the contract signing ceremony for the Bac Ai pumped storage hydropower project. Photo: Voith

The consortium, led by Voith Hydro Shanghai, signed the contract with Vietnam Electricity (EVN), according to an announcement on November 9. Located in Khanh Hoa province, the Bac Ai plant will have an installed capacity of 1,200 MW, with four 300 MW units.

As Vietnam’s first pumped storage hydropower project, Bac Ai is included in the country’s Power Development Plan for 2021–2030, with a vision to 2050. This project represents an important step in the development of Vietnam’s energy infrastructure and energy transition.

As consortium leader, Voith Hydro Shanghai will lead the core electromechanical equipment package for the Bac Ai project. The scope covers pump-turbines, motor-generators, and governor, excitation, and control systems.

During the signing, Nguyen Anh Tuan, EVN chairman and representatives of the consortium discussed the Bac Ai project and future cooperation. The parties agreed to maintain close communication and collaboration as the project moves forward.

EVN also outlined its future investment plans for power generation and grid infrastructure and expressed interest in exploring further opportunities with its partners.

Steve Lewis, president and CEO of Voith Hydro China and APA, said, "The Bac Ai project is a landmark in Vietnam’s energy transition. This award underscores Voith’s technological strength and global project experience in large-scale pumped storage. Together with EVN and our partners, we will bring Voith’s technology and project capabilities to the Bac Ai project and support the development of a more flexible and reliable power system in Vietnam."

Voith Hydro is part of the Voith Group and a major full-line supplier as well as trusted partner for equipping hydropower plants. Voith develops customised, long-term solutions and services for large and small hydro plants all over the world.

Bac Ai Pumped Storage Hydropower Plant to enter peak construction phase The Bac Ai Pumped Storage Hydropower Plant developed by Vietnam Electricity (EVN) has recorded steady progress, paving the way for it to move into its peak construction phase this year.

EU offers $500 million package to facilitate Vietnam’s Just Energy Transition The European Commission and other European actors have announced a comprehensive €430 million (nearly $500 million) package to advance the Bac Ai Pumped Hydro Storage project, a flagship investment under Vietnam’s Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP).