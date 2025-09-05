Expo to showcase latest industrial production innovations

Taking place at Hanoi's National Architecture, Planning, and Construction Exhibition Centre from September 11-13, the 10,000-square metre event will host nearly 300 booths from more than 10 countries, presenting cutting-edge technologies in construction, power, automation, cleanrooms, HVAC, semiconductor infrastructure, and data centres.

The events will welcome leading domestic and international brands, with a dedicated Korean pavilion reinforcing international collaboration. Organisers expect up to 10,000 professional visitors, including investors, contractors, engineers, experts, and representatives from industrial associations.

A defining feature of the series will be specialised conferences and seminars, involving international associations and speakers. These programmes will address technical challenges, provide updates on technological trends, and outline strategies for industrial growth in the digital era.

Within Viet Industry 2025, a wide range of thematic forums will focus on pressing issues such as digital transformation, green growth, and global supply chain restructuring.

Key highlights will include the 2025 High-level Industry Forum themed Building a Self-reliant and Resilient Vietnamese Industry, alongside the Semiconductor Forum 2025, Data Centre Infrastructure Forum 2025, GMP Conference 2025, and the Industrial Plant Investment & Construction Forum 2025.

Building on last year's success, Cleanfact Vietnam 2025 and RHVAC Vietnam 2025 will again deliver in-depth sessions spotlighting the latest HVACR technologies and trends, including the Cleanroom Technology Conference 2025 and the RHVAC Techshow & Roundtable 2025.

Against the backdrop of Vietnam's industrialisation, modernisation, and deeper global integration, digital transformation and enhanced domestic production capacity are viewed as essential strategies to build a self-reliant, competitive, and internationally integrated industrial base. Government policies such as Resolution No.57/NQ-CP on supporting industries and Resolution No.68/NQ-CP on promoting the private sector have laid a favourable legal framework for enterprises to innovate, strengthen competitiveness, and expand markets.

With strong participation from leading industry organisations and a comprehensive agenda, the Viet Industry- Cleanfact - RHVAC Vietnam 2025 series is expected to create tangible value for enterprises, serving as a strategic platform for partnership expansion, trend insights, and deeper integration into the regional high-tech supply chain.