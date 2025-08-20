Hanoi breaks ground on Ngoc Hoi Bridge to boost regional connectivity

Construction of the $474 million Ngoc Hoi Bridge began on August 19, including approach roads in both Hanoi and Hung Yen. The project is one of the capital’s largest transport undertakings and forms part of Hanoi’s long-term plan for sustainable urban development through 2030 and beyond, coinciding with the 80th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day.

The ceremony was one of 80 live-broadcast events across the country commemorating this milestone.

The ceremony featured Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung, Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyen Viet Hung, leaders from Hanoi and Hung Yen province, and local residents.

The groundbreaking ceremony for Ngoc Hoi Bridge and its approach roads on August 19

Hanoi currently has eight bridges crossing the Red River. Ngoc Hoi Bridge is among seven additional bridges that the city plans to commence in 2025 to enhance regional connectivity within the capital region.

The Ngoc Hoi Bridge and its approach roads will span approximately 7.5km, with 5.2km located within Hanoi and 2.3km extending into Hung Yen province. The main bridge will stretch about 680m, featuring a 350m cable-stayed span and a 126m high tower. The structure will be 38m wide, accommodating six lanes for motor vehicles and two mixed-use lanes. The $474 million cost is being funded by both Hanoi’s municipal budget and central government allocations, with completion targeted for 2028.

"After roughly four months of preparation, the Ngoc Hoi Bridge undertaking has met all legal requirements for groundbreaking and remains on schedule," said Tran Sy Thanh, Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee. "Four months of preparation for a Category A project is a record, reflecting the determination of the city’s leadership and people- an aspiration for transformation as Hanoi advances alongside the nation."

Thanh also called on the investors and contractors to maintain high levels of commitment and responsibility, and execute the venture with urgency and scientific precision, aligning with the capital’s goal of sustainable development.

Ngoc Hoi Bridge is part of Hanoi Transportation Master Plan through 2030 with a vision towards 2050, which outlines the construction of 18 road bridges crossing the Red River.

At exactly 9am on August 19, cities and provinces across Vietnam simultaneously held groundbreaking and inauguration ceremonies for a pipeline of key projects, marking the 80th National Day. Hanoi alone featured eight major projects in the urban transportation infrastructure sector.

These include a 14km, 120m wide road segment within Hanoi that connects to Gia Binh Airport in Bac Ninh province with a total investment approximating $1.68 billion, and the construction of Van Phuc Bridge and a 7.7km connection road to national highway 32 in Phuc Tho commune with a total investment of $138 million, among others.

The nationwide event, spanning 80 sites, marked the inauguration and groundbreaking of major infrastructure projects set to deliver wide-ranging benefits for citizens and the country.

These initiatives are expected to boost regional and interregional development, support GDP growth of at least 8 per cent in 2025, and target double-digit growth in the following years. They will create jobs, improve livelihoods, and raise living standards.

Beyond symbolism, the event highlights Vietnam’s proactive approach to socioeconomic infrastructure, reflecting the commitment of the political system, stakeholders, and the people. This spirit of unity and ambition strengthens national pride and lays the foundation for the country’s progress into a new era.

