Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam and South Korea strengthen exchanges on stock market supervision

August 26, 2025 | 14:00
(0) user say
A delegation from the Ministry of Finance (MoF) led by Deputy Minister Nguyen Duc Chi had a working session with South Korea officials on August 25 in Seoul to discuss the safe and effective operation of Vietnam's new stock trading system.
Vietnam and South Korea strengthen exchanges on stock market supervision
Deputy Minister Nguyen Duc Chi and Dae-young Kwon, FSC's vice chairman

The meeting, held in Seoul on August 25, was part of the MoF and State Securities Commission's working trip to study and exchange experiences in securities market supervision. This new system is expected to offer enhanced utilities for businesses and investors, and lay the groundwork for developing new financial products to meet the evolving needs of the market.

Deputy Minister of Finance Chi thanked the leaders of the Financial Services Commission of South Korea (FSC) and the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) for their effective cooperation in the development of Vietnam's financial markets and stock market.

Chi also briefed the South Korean agencies on Vietnam's recent economic developments and the current state of its stock market. Over more than 25 years of establishment and growth, Vietnam's stock market has made continuous progress with many positive outcomes. In early-May, the new IT system KRX was successfully launched and has been operating smoothly, marking a significant milestone in efforts to upgrade the Vietnamese stock market to emerging status.

To further develop the market and meet the growing demands of both domestic and foreign investors, the MoF delegation proposed that the FSC and SFC continue to strengthen cooperation and knowledge exchange. The focus will be on building and refining the legal framework for digital assets, improving regulatory guidelines under the new IT system, and ensuring the protection of legal rights and interests of all market participants.

Vietnam and South Korea strengthen exchanges on stock market supervision

Dae-young Kwon, FSC's vice chairman, hoped that relevant agencies from both countries would continue to collaborate on a broader range of activities, paving the way for deeper and more comprehensive cooperation.

Building on the long-standing partnership between the two sides, the FSC leadership declared their readiness to continue sending experts to Vietnam to advise on policymaking and provide training to enhance market supervision and management capacity, especially in securities and digital asset regulation.

They also expressed willingness to host Vietnamese officials for practical training and exchanges in South Korea. These steps are seen as concrete contributions to helping Vietnam improve its regulatory and supervisory capabilities, as well as prepare for the emergence and development of a future digital asset market.

The meeting was held in an open, constructive, and friendly atmosphere, reflecting the strong commitment of both sides to strengthen Vietnam-South Korea financial and securities cooperation. The outcomes of the working trip will provide valuable experience for Vietnam in operating its new IT trading system and open up promised opportunities for deeper collaboration, supporting the sustainable development of Vietnam's stock market and advancing its market upgrade goals.

New platform for stock market launched New platform for stock market launched

The Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HSX) launched a new platform to mark the 25th anniversary of the Vietnamese stock market on July 28.
Vietnam pushes for market upgrade to attract long-term capital flows Vietnam pushes for market upgrade to attract long-term capital flows

An upgrade to Vietnam's stock market status from frontier to emerging would improve the country's image and attract long-term capital flows, raise market standards, and promote institutional reform.
Short-term traders highlight risk from securities tax change Short-term traders highlight risk from securities tax change

A proposal to introduce a 20 per cent tax rate on net profits from securities trading is drawing significant attention from the investment community.

By Nguyen Huong

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Ministry of Finance (MoF) State Securities Commission (SSC) South Korea stock market

Related Contents

Short-term traders highlight risk from securities tax change

Short-term traders highlight risk from securities tax change

Ministry of Finance proposes simplifying procedures for overseas investment

Ministry of Finance proposes simplifying procedures for overseas investment

Finance sector proud of a glorious tradition, ready to grow alongside the nation

Finance sector proud of a glorious tradition, ready to grow alongside the nation

Vietnam pushes for market upgrade to attract long-term capital flows

Vietnam pushes for market upgrade to attract long-term capital flows

Vietnamese stock market celebrates 25th anniversary

Vietnamese stock market celebrates 25th anniversary

Vietnam moves to unlock global capital via depository receipts

Vietnam moves to unlock global capital via depository receipts

Vietnam eases policy approval requirements, simplifies foreign and outbound investments

Vietnam eases policy approval requirements, simplifies foreign and outbound investments

Vietnam establishes management board for crypto asset trading market

Vietnam establishes management board for crypto asset trading market

Legislation gives government flexibility for loan guarantees

Legislation gives government flexibility for loan guarantees

Lawmakers split over VAT on fertilisers and animal feed

Lawmakers split over VAT on fertilisers and animal feed

Vietnam raises taxable revenue threshold for household businesses to VND500 million

Vietnam raises taxable revenue threshold for household businesses to VND500 million

Vietnam’s M&A market opens new opportunities amid strong economic momentum

Vietnam’s M&A market opens new opportunities amid strong economic momentum

Latest News ⁄ Money

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Five million household businesses to adopt self-declared tax system

Five million household businesses to adopt self-declared tax system

Vietnam establishes management board for crypto asset trading market

Vietnam establishes management board for crypto asset trading market

ACB offers financing to fit Vietnam’s textile and garment industry

ACB offers financing to fit Vietnam’s textile and garment industry

Vietnam accelerates push for open banking

Vietnam accelerates push for open banking

Reshaping the country’s digital finance sector

Reshaping the country’s digital finance sector

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020