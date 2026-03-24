Philippines announces 2026 Best Workplaces rankings

MANILLA, Philippines, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place To Work® ASEAN & ANZ has announced the annual Best Workplaces in The Philippines 2026.

This year's recognition is built on insights from 241,285 employees, representing the voices of 450,074 workers all across The Philippines, making it one of the most comprehensive workplace culture studies in the country.

"The Philippines has always had an extraordinary relationship with people. We have a culture rooted in community, in bayanihan, and in the belief that everyone deserves to be valued. The Philippines today is also at an exciting inflection point, with a young, dynamic, and deeply committed workforce ready to compete on the world stage."



"The organizations we recognize are proving that when trust is placed at the heart of a workplace, Filipino talent can lead. These organizations are setting the benchmark of trust and inclusion which will be the foundation of business leadership for the next generation."

– General Manager of Great Place To Work Philippines, Charles Plumley.

The list recognises 55 organisations across Small, Medium and Large categories that have demonstrated exceptional workplace culture and consistently delivered a high-trust employee experience. Best Workplaces™ in The Philippines 2026

Synchrony(Large category: 1,000 or more employees)

Hilton(Medium category: 100–999 employees)

AbbVie Sdn Bhd(Small category: 30–99 employees)

Discover the full list of Best Workplaces in The Philippines 2026 here

"We are grateful to be recognized by Great Place to Work as one of the Philippines' Best Workplaces for seven years running, which underscores our commitment to a supportive, collaborative, and high-performing environment. Our people-first culture centers on growth, well-being, and meaningful work. We listen, learn, and act, building trust and accountability so every employee has the support and opportunity to thrive." – Gaurav Sehgal, Senior Vice President, HR, Asia Synchrony



"We are super excited to be ranked among the Philippines Best Workplaces for the fourth consecutive year! Taking part in this list is a strong validation of our efforts in continuously reassessing and improving everyone's experience in Kollab. This award is a reminder for us to continue looking for ways to improve our people-focused culture." - Herald Uy, CEO, Kollab Herald Uy



"Being named a Best Workplace tells the world that we are living up to our name. Carelon was built on the promise of total and complete care and that commitment shapes how we build our workplace, how we serve our partners, and how we show up for the communities around us. Over the past few years, we have grown into a global capability center defined by innovation, advanced technology, and a deep commitment to inclusion and nation-building in the Philippines." - Nicki Agcaoili, VP & Chief Country Executive, Carelon Global Solutions Philippines



Rigorous, Employee-First Methodology

The Best Workplaces in The Philippines 2026 list is determined using the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey, the global standard for measuring workplace culture. Rankings are based entirely on employee feedback about both the quality and consistency of their experience across an organization. Survey responses are analyzed across different demographic groups and roles, with workplaces that earn enough points becoming Great Place To Work Certified, and the best receiving recognition on a globally recognized Best Workplaces List.



"One of the distinguishing factors of Great Place To Work is that our model is built on the idea of a great place to work for all, the ideal of inclusiveness. As the Philippines builds its next-generation workforce, helping organizations scale and amplify a culture of trust, regardless of background or where people come from, is foundational." – Evelyn Kwek, Managing Director, Great Place To Work® ASEAN & ANZ

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