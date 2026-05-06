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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Agro-forestry-fishery exports exceed $23 billion in first four months

May 06, 2026 | 09:52
(0) user say
Vietnam’s agro-forestry-fishery exports reached more than $23 billion in the first four months of 2026, up 5.4 per cent on-year, with Asia remaining the largest export market.
Photo: Thoibaotaichinhvietnam.vn
Photo: thoibaotaichinhvietnam.vn

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, export turnover in April was estimated at $6.05 billion, down 3.8 per cent from the previous month and 0.8 per cent on-year. Despite this short-term slowdown, cumulative exports in the January-April period totalled $23.04 billion, marking a 5.4 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2025.

By category, agricultural products continued to account for the largest share at $12.6 billion, up 1.5 per cent. Fisheries exports reached $3.59 billion, rising 11.9 per cent, making it one of the stronger-performing segments.

Forestry products generated $5.82 billion, up slightly by 0.8 per cent, while livestock products recorded a sharp increase of 45.5 per cent to $245 million. Notably, inputs for production surged by 66.2 per cent, reflecting rising demand for materials serving processing and export activities.

In terms of markets, Asia remained the leading destination, accounting for 44.1 per cent of total export value and growing 11.5 per cent on-year. Exports to Europe and Oceania also maintained positive momentum, increasing by 3.7 per cent and 19.8 per cent, respectively. In contrast, exports to the Americas declined by 3.5 per cent, while shipments to Africa fell sharply by 26 per cent, indicating ongoing challenges in these markets.

At the country level, China, the United States, and Japan remained Vietnam’s three largest export markets, with respective shares of 21.1 per cent, 18.5 per cent, and 7 per cent.

China continued to act as a key growth driver, with export value rising 28.8 per cent. Japan posted modest growth of 1.3 per cent, while exports to the US fell by 4.8 per cent, reflecting shifting demand patterns and uneven recovery across markets.

The ministry also reported that total imports of agro-forestry-fishery products in the first four months of 2026 reached $17.65 billion, up 12 per cent on-year.

Of this, agricultural imports totalled $11.51 billion, up 16.2 per cent; livestock products reached $1.75 billion, up 25.3 per cent; fisheries imports stood at $1.05 billion, up 2.7 per cent; and forestry imports amounted to $1.15 billion, rising 24.1 per cent.

By region, Vietnam imported the largest share of agro-forestry-fishery products from Asia and the Americas, accounting for 29.8 per cent and 23.7 per cent, respectively. Oceania, Europe, and Africa held smaller shares of 4 per cent, 3.6 per cent, and 3.6 per cent.

Compared to the same period last year, imports from Asia increased, while imports from Europe declined by 4.8 per cent.

Agro-forestry-fishery exports see bright prospects Agro-forestry-fishery exports see bright prospects
Vietnamese agri-exports to UK continue forward motion Vietnamese agri-exports to UK continue forward motion
Agro-forestry-fishery exporters raise their game in order to expand markets Agro-forestry-fishery exporters raise their game in order to expand markets
Strong scope for added agro-exports Strong scope for added agro-exports
Agro-forestry-fishery exports surge 14 per cent Agro-forestry-fishery exports surge 14 per cent

By Thai An

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TagTag:
Agro-forestry-fishery Agro-Forestry-Fishery Exports exports

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