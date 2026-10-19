Dong Thap province steps up industrial expansion and infrastructure connectivity

Following the 2025 merger of the former Dong Thap and Tien Giang provinces, the expanded Dong Thap province in the Mekong Delta faces mounting pressure to accelerate infrastructure development and strengthen connectivity among local economic zones, urban areas, industrial parks (IPs), and production centres.

Hung Vuong Square is a highlight of the urban landscape in My Tho of Dong Thap province

According to State Treasury figures, as of September 30, the province had disbursed $263.3 million in public capital, equivalent to around 55 per cent of the adjusted plan approved by Dong Thap People’s Council.

Compared with September 24, disbursements had increased by $10.77 million, comprising $9 million from the local budget and $1.7 million from the central budget.

For 2026, the total public capital plan approved by the provincial People’s Council stands at $480 million, 5 per cent higher than the plan assigned by the prime minister. Of this amount, more than $383 million comes from the local budget and nearly $100 million from the central budget.

The funds were allocated from late 2025, enabling project developers to proceed with implementation. Alongside accelerating disbursement, the province’s management requires that projects meet quality standards, deliver efficiency and be put into operation as soon as possible.

Under the proposed medium-term public investment plan for 2026-2030, the province’s list of key projects comprises three ongoing projects carried forward from previous periods and 17 new projects scheduled to commence construction.

The three ongoing projects are a provincial road section from the National Highway 30, with total funding approximating $87.2 million; provincial road 864, running along the Tien River, with total investment of $98.5 million; and Phase 1 of the Cao Lanh-An Huu expressway, at a total of almost $300 million.

Among the 17 new projects, the Dong Thap inter-regional connectivity project is expected to mandate total investment of approximately $758.6 million. Two projects using foreign capital are the coastal road section passing through the former Tien Giang province and connecting Long An and Ben Tre, with total funding of $283.8 million; and road transport infrastructure in the southern Tien River area, with investment reaching around $205.9 million.

These initiatives are expected to enhance connectivity between local raw-material production areas, processing facilities, IPs, and freight transport hubs.

Dong Thap has identified inter-regional transport connectivity as a key breakthrough for reducing logistics costs. Accordingly, phase 1 of the Cao Lanh-An Huu expressway, at a cost of $300 million, is expected to be completed within 2026.

Phase 1 of the My An-Cao Lanh expressway is scheduled for completion in 2028. The Ministry of Construction has agreed to upgrade the project from a limited four-lane configuration to a full four-lane

expressway.

At the inter-regional level, notable projects include the expansion of the Ho Chi Minh City-Trung Luong-My Thuan expressway, preparations for investment in the Duc Hoa-My An expressway, and the Vinh Long-Can Tho expressway.

The Rach Mieu 2 Bridge, connecting the former Tien Giang and Ben Tre provinces, has been adjusted to include an overpass across National Highway 1 at the Dong Tam interchange, helping strengthen regional connectivity.

Dong Thap is currently home to six IPs that are substantially occupied, while four others are under development or completing administrative procedures. It has also planned an additional 25 IPs, and by 2030 plans to study the development of several new parks.

In 2026, the province aims to complete procedures for in-principle approvals for the Soai Rap, Tan Phuoc 2, and Cao Lanh III IPs, while accelerating site clearance and infrastructure construction at Tan Phuoc 1 and Binh Dong IPs.

New land reserves are set to meet local burgeoning demand for production expansion, attract large-scale projects using advanced technologies, and increase the share of industry and services in the economic structure.

By 2030, Dong Thap aims to have at least 18 new IPs in operation. This orientation reflects the province’s proactive efforts to create new development space by integrating transport infrastructure, IPs, logistics, and urban areas.

At a meeting on September 9, Nguyen Thanh Nhan, Chairman of Dong Thap People’s Committee, emphasised the goal of achieving rapid, green, and modern development, with a view to attaining double-digit economic growth.

“Accelerating public investment, completing inter-regional transport infrastructure, and expanding IPs will lay the bedrock for the province to attract new capital flows, encourage businesses to expand production, and usher in a new growth cycle,” Chairman Nhan said.