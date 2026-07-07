DKSH takes on Lilly drug sales and distribution across Hong Kong and Macau markets

HONG KONG SAR - EQS Newswire - 6 July 2026 - DKSH Business Unit Healthcare, a leading integrated end-to-end commercialization platform and leading provider of market expansion services for pharmaceutical, over-the-counter (OTC), consumer health and medical device companies, has entered into a distribution and promotion agreement with global healthcare leader Eli Lilly Export S.A. ("Lilly"). Through this agreement, DKSH will hold the rights to sell, promote, and distribute Lilly's current pharmaceutical portfolio in Hong Kong and Macau, further strengthening and expanding the longstanding partnership in Singapore and Vietnam.

Building on new momentum and recognized for delivering sustainable growth for partners, DKSH has been chosen to implement an alliance market business model for Lilly, providing end-to-end solutions prioritizing healthcare access to patients. With DKSH's deep expertise in integrated commercial and medical affairs capabilities, proven engagement with healthcare professionals, and robust distribution infrastructure this collaboration prioritizes the continued access to Lilly's pharmaceutical products for patients in Hong Kong and Macau.



DKSH Healthcare will ensure continued access to Lilly's medicines, with patient support programs remaining fully operational. The high-quality medical, scientific, and educational engagement that healthcare professionals rely on will continue to be maintained. DKSH Healthcare's commitment to safeguarding patients remains unwavering, with rigorous global standards for product quality, safety monitoring, and pharmacovigilance fully upheld.



Andy A. Abarquez, Executive Director-South Asia Alliance General Manager, Lilly, said: "Lilly has served patients and healthcare professionals through Lilly Hong Kong and Lilly Macau since 1984, and that commitment is unchanged. Through the collaboration with DKSH, this strategic partnership allows us to extend our reach and bring our medicines to more patients in the Hong Kong and Macau market."



Wai Ting Fong, Vice President, Healthcare, Hong Kong & Macau at DKSH, said: "DKSH and Lilly share the vision and values to work together in bringing an innovative pipeline of products to more patients. With our in-depth knowledge of the local market as well as marketing and sales capabilities, DKSH will expand the access to reliable healthcare in Hong Kong and Macau."

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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