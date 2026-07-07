Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

DKSH takes on Lilly drug sales and distribution across Hong Kong and Macau markets

July 07, 2026 | 11:57
(0) user say
DKSH signed a strategic partnership with Eli Lilly to sell, promote, and distribute Lilly's pharmaceutical products across Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR, adding the global drug maker to its healthcare market services portfolio.

HONG KONG SAR - EQS Newswire - 6 July 2026 - DKSH Business Unit Healthcare, a leading integrated end-to-end commercialization platform and leading provider of market expansion services for pharmaceutical, over-the-counter (OTC), consumer health and medical device companies, has entered into a distribution and promotion agreement with global healthcare leader Eli Lilly Export S.A. ("Lilly"). Through this agreement, DKSH will hold the rights to sell, promote, and distribute Lilly's current pharmaceutical portfolio in Hong Kong and Macau, further strengthening and expanding the longstanding partnership in Singapore and Vietnam.

Building on new momentum and recognized for delivering sustainable growth for partners, DKSH has been chosen to implement an alliance market business model for Lilly, providing end-to-end solutions prioritizing healthcare access to patients. With DKSH's deep expertise in integrated commercial and medical affairs capabilities, proven engagement with healthcare professionals, and robust distribution infrastructure this collaboration prioritizes the continued access to Lilly's pharmaceutical products for patients in Hong Kong and Macau.

DKSH Healthcare will ensure continued access to Lilly's medicines, with patient support programs remaining fully operational. The high-quality medical, scientific, and educational engagement that healthcare professionals rely on will continue to be maintained. DKSH Healthcare's commitment to safeguarding patients remains unwavering, with rigorous global standards for product quality, safety monitoring, and pharmacovigilance fully upheld.

Andy A. Abarquez, Executive Director-South Asia Alliance General Manager, Lilly, said: "Lilly has served patients and healthcare professionals through Lilly Hong Kong and Lilly Macau since 1984, and that commitment is unchanged. Through the collaboration with DKSH, this strategic partnership allows us to extend our reach and bring our medicines to more patients in the Hong Kong and Macau market."

Wai Ting Fong, Vice President, Healthcare, Hong Kong & Macau at DKSH, said: "DKSH and Lilly share the vision and values to work together in bringing an innovative pipeline of products to more patients. With our in-depth knowledge of the local market as well as marketing and sales capabilities, DKSH will expand the access to reliable healthcare in Hong Kong and Macau."

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

www.dksh.com/hec

By DKSH Management Ltd.

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
dksh Lilly drug Distribution partnership Lilly Pharmaceutical products Hong Kong

Related Contents

DKSH partners with BridgeBio to support ATTR-CM therapy access in four Asia-Pacific markets

DKSH partners with BridgeBio to support ATTR-CM therapy access in four Asia-Pacific markets

DKSH and STADA Pymepharco establish health products partnership

DKSH and STADA Pymepharco establish health products partnership

DKSH and Saigon Eye Hospital partner on child myopia control

DKSH and Saigon Eye Hospital partner on child myopia control

medisana Partners DKSH for Malaysia and Brunei

medisana Partners DKSH for Malaysia and Brunei

Sustainability a core value for DKSH’s vision

Sustainability a core value for DKSH’s vision

DKSH to acquire Vietnamese healthcare distributor Biomedic

DKSH to acquire Vietnamese healthcare distributor Biomedic

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

DKSH takes on Lilly drug sales and distribution across Hong Kong and Macau markets

DKSH takes on Lilly drug sales and distribution across Hong Kong and Macau markets

NTU's Team Helios wins Asian Hackathon for Green Future 2026 in Hanoi over 439 teams

NTU's Team Helios wins Asian Hackathon for Green Future 2026 in Hanoi over 439 teams

61% of Hong Kong consumers have abandoned brands they stopped trusting, Ogilvy finds

61% of Hong Kong consumers have abandoned brands they stopped trusting, Ogilvy finds

Hoi An Memories Resort & Spa: Where cultural heritage shapes luxury hospitality

Hoi An Memories Resort & Spa: Where cultural heritage shapes luxury hospitality

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020