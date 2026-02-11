Corporate

medisana Partners DKSH for Malaysia and Brunei

February 11, 2026 | 15:54
(0) user say
The German home healthcare brand formalised distribution partnership with DKSH to expand medical device availability across Malaysia and Brunei markets.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 February 2026 – medisana, a trusted global brand in home health and wellness solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with DKSH Business Unit Healthcare to expand distribution and commercial execution for its medical device portfolio across Malaysia and Brunei. This collaboration marks a significant step in medisana's commitment to making reliable home healthcare monitoring solutions more accessible to individuals, families, and communities across the region.

Under this partnership, DKSH will support medisana with comprehensive market expansion services, encompassing sales, merchandising, distribution, and logistics across all retail and institutional pharmacy channels. With DKSH's extensive pharmacy network and deep healthcare expertise, the collaboration will accelerate medisana's growth in key medical device categories, including blood pressure monitors, thermometers, inhalers, TENS machines, pulse oximeters, blood glucose meters, and blood glucose strips.

Michael Gao Feng, Managing Director at medisana, stated:
"Our mission has always been to empower people to better manage their health at home. Partnering with DKSH enables us to strengthen our presence in Malaysia and Brunei while ensuring that our trusted home healthcare solutions are accessible through more pharmacy touchpoints. DKSH's strong distribution capabilities and understanding of the healthcare landscape make them an ideal partner for our continued expansion in Asia."

Sandeep Tewari, Vice President, Healthcare and Head, Country Leadership, Malaysia at DKSH, added:
"We are proud to welcome medisana to DKSH's healthcare portfolio. By combining medisana's trusted medical device solutions with DKSH's extensive commercial reach and execution excellence, we aim to expand access to high-quality home healthcare monitoring devices and drive sustainable growth across Malaysia and Brunei, ultimately enriching people's lives by providing healthcare for all."

The partnership underscores medisana's continued commitment to innovation, accessibility, and improving quality of life through user‑friendly healthcare technologies. As demand for home health monitoring continues to rise, medisana will leverage this collaboration to deepen its footprint across Southeast Asia and provide greater support to healthcare professionals and consumers alike.

http://medisana.asia/my-en

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By medisana

TagTag:
medisana dksh

[Read More]

