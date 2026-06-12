Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

DKSH partners with BridgeBio to support ATTR-CM therapy access in four Asia-Pacific markets

June 12, 2026 | 10:04
(0) user say
DKSH has entered a strategic distribution partnership with BridgeBio to support regulatory evaluation and potential patient access to a Transthyretin Stabilizer for ATTR cardiomyopathy in Australia, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan.

SINGAPORE - EQS Newswire - 11 June 2026 - DKSH Business Unit Healthcare, a strategic healthcare business partner and leading provider of Market Expansion Services for pharmaceutical, over-the-counter (OTC), consumer health and medical device companies, has entered a distribution partnership with BridgeBio, a biotechnology company focused on genetic diseases. Under the terms of the agreement, DKSH will be responsible for the distribution and commercialization of the transthyretin stabilizer for ATTR-CM across Australia, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan.

Where approved, the product is indicated for the treatment of the cardiomyopathy of wild-type or variant transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR-CM) in adults to reduce cardiovascular death and cardiovascular-related hospitalization1. ATTR-CM is a progressive, debilitating disease that diminishes quality of life, causes recurrent hospitalizations, and leads to premature death. This new treatment is not currently approved in the countries covered by this agreement and any commercialization will be subject to applicable regulatory approvals and local regulations.

DKSH will provide end-to-end solutions prioritizing healthcare access to patients, leveraging its expertise in regulatory affairs, medical affairs, market access, and launch excellence, as well as its robust distribution infrastructure and integrated commercial capabilities. DKSH is well positioned to support the introduction of this biotech innovation across the Territory following regulatory approvals.2 3 4

"Our strategic partnership with BridgeBio represents an important milestone as DKSH Healthcare enters a new chapter with a renewed vision for growth. United by a shared commitment to improve outcomes for underserved patients, we are proud to combine BridgeBio's scientific innovation with DKSH Healthcare's industry‑leading, end‑to‑end commercialization platform. Leveraging our deep market expertise, strong capabilities, and trusted execution across complex healthcare systems, we are well positioned to launch this biotech innovation and expand access to important new treatment options reliably, responsibly, and at scale, advancing on our mission to deliver Healthcare for All," said Patrik Grande, Global Head of Business Unit Healthcare, DKSH.

1 FDA, Full Prescribing Information. Available at:
https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/drugsatfda_docs/label/2024/216540s000lbl.pdf Last accessed March 2026.
2 Lane T, et al. Circulation. 2019;140(1):16-26.
3 Rintell D, et al. Orphanet J Rare Dis. 2021;16(1):70.
4 Nativi-Nicolau J, et al. ESC Heart Fail. 2021;8(5):3875-3884

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By DKSH Management Ltd.

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
dksh BridgeBio Distribution partnership BridgeBio Transthyretin Stabilizer ATTRCM

Related Contents

DKSH and STADA Pymepharco establish health products partnership

DKSH and STADA Pymepharco establish health products partnership

DKSH and Saigon Eye Hospital partner on child myopia control

DKSH and Saigon Eye Hospital partner on child myopia control

medisana Partners DKSH for Malaysia and Brunei

medisana Partners DKSH for Malaysia and Brunei

Sustainability a core value for DKSH’s vision

Sustainability a core value for DKSH’s vision

DKSH to acquire Vietnamese healthcare distributor Biomedic

DKSH to acquire Vietnamese healthcare distributor Biomedic

DKSH’s blueprint for sustainable supply chain resilience amid climate change

DKSH’s blueprint for sustainable supply chain resilience amid climate change

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Taylor Swift wax figure arrives at Madame Tussauds Singapore for limited-time stop

Taylor Swift wax figure arrives at Madame Tussauds Singapore for limited-time stop

HKPC launches inaugural E-commerce Innovation Expo 2026 to help Hong Kong SMEs expand globally

HKPC launches inaugural E-commerce Innovation Expo 2026 to help Hong Kong SMEs expand globally

Volcano Engine and Bingo Group launch AI and IP strategic partnership across Chinese platforms

Volcano Engine and Bingo Group launch AI and IP strategic partnership across Chinese platforms

Agoda identifies Kuala Lumpur to Penang and Singapore among Asia's most affordable summer routes

Agoda identifies Kuala Lumpur to Penang and Singapore among Asia's most affordable summer routes

GWM TANK 700 Hi4-T dominates 2026 Taklimakan Rally winning 11 of 13 stages

GWM TANK 700 Hi4-T dominates 2026 Taklimakan Rally winning 11 of 13 stages

AIVA unveils AI-native mobility brand in Beijing pioneering new vehicle industry model

AIVA unveils AI-native mobility brand in Beijing pioneering new vehicle industry model

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Cathay Financial fine-tunes small language models to identify customer intent in financial services

Cathay Financial fine-tunes small language models to identify customer intent in financial services

GSMA: mobile operators set to be key enablers at 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America

GSMA: mobile operators set to be key enablers at 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America

Seaspan takes delivery of first 10,800 CEU dual-fuel LNG car and truck carrier

Seaspan takes delivery of first 10,800 CEU dual-fuel LNG car and truck carrier

Lockton revenue reaches $4.5 billion in fiscal 2026 on six consecutive years of double-digit growth

Lockton revenue reaches $4.5 billion in fiscal 2026 on six consecutive years of double-digit growth

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020