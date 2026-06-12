DKSH partners with BridgeBio to support ATTR-CM therapy access in four Asia-Pacific markets

SINGAPORE - EQS Newswire - 11 June 2026 - DKSH Business Unit Healthcare, a strategic healthcare business partner and leading provider of Market Expansion Services for pharmaceutical, over-the-counter (OTC), consumer health and medical device companies, has entered a distribution partnership with BridgeBio, a biotechnology company focused on genetic diseases. Under the terms of the agreement, DKSH will be responsible for the distribution and commercialization of the transthyretin stabilizer for ATTR-CM across Australia, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan.

Where approved, the product is indicated for the treatment of the cardiomyopathy of wild-type or variant transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR-CM) in adults to reduce cardiovascular death and cardiovascular-related hospitalization1. ATTR-CM is a progressive, debilitating disease that diminishes quality of life, causes recurrent hospitalizations, and leads to premature death. This new treatment is not currently approved in the countries covered by this agreement and any commercialization will be subject to applicable regulatory approvals and local regulations.DKSH will provide end-to-end solutions prioritizing healthcare access to patients, leveraging its expertise in regulatory affairs, medical affairs, market access, and launch excellence, as well as its robust distribution infrastructure and integrated commercial capabilities. DKSH is well positioned to support the introduction of this biotech innovation across the Territory following regulatory approvals.2 3 4"Our strategic partnership with BridgeBio represents an important milestone as DKSH Healthcare enters a new chapter with a renewed vision for growth. United by a shared commitment to improve outcomes for underserved patients, we are proud to combine BridgeBio's scientific innovation with DKSH Healthcare's industry‑leading, end‑to‑end commercialization platform. Leveraging our deep market expertise, strong capabilities, and trusted execution across complex healthcare systems, we are well positioned to launch this biotech innovation and expand access to important new treatment options reliably, responsibly, and at scale, advancing on our mission to deliver Healthcare for All," said Patrik Grande, Global Head of Business Unit Healthcare, DKSH.1 FDA, Full Prescribing Information. Available at:https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/drugsatfda_docs/label/2024/216540s000lbl.pdf Last accessed March 2026.2 Lane T, et al. Circulation. 2019;140(1):16-26.3 Rintell D, et al. Orphanet J Rare Dis. 2021;16(1):70.4 Nativi-Nicolau J, et al. ESC Heart Fail. 2021;8(5):3875-3884

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