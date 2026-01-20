Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Deputy Foreign Minister meets int’l journalists covering 14th National Party Congress

January 20, 2026 | 09:19
(0) user say
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang said the 14th Congress holds special historical significance, marking a major turning point in the country’s development, as it not only reviews and assesses the achievements of 40 years of Doi moi (Renewal), but also defines goals, vision, and major policy decisions to lead Vietnam into a new era of development.

Hanoi – Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang on January 19 met with a delegation of foreign journalists from newspapers of communist parties, political parties holding important positions in their countries, media outlets of the overseas Vietnamese community, and international news agencies who have come to Vietnam to cover the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).

Deputy Foreign Minister meets int’l journalists covering 14th National Party Congress
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang welcomes journalists and updates them on a number of achievements Vietnam has attained in recent years. (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Welcoming and thanking the journalists for coming to Vietnam on this occasion, Hang emphasised that the 14th Congress holds special historical significance, marking a major turning point in the country’s development, as it not only reviews and assesses the achievements of 40 years of Doi moi (Renewal), but also defines goals, vision, and major policy decisions to lead Vietnam into a new era of development.

She noted that in the context of a rapidly changing, complex, and unpredictable regional and global situations in 2025, Vietnam, under the leadership of the Party, has achieved important and breakthrough progress, particularly in institutional reform. This includes the issuance of nine strategic resolutions in key development areas, the rearrangement of development space and administrative boundaries, and the implementation of a two-tier local administration model.

Vietnam continues to stand out in the region, with its economy reaching over 510 billion USD, growth exceeding 8%, per capita income standing at 5,000 USD, foreign trade hitting a record 900 billion USD, and more than 20 million international tourist arrivals. National defence and security remain firmly safeguarded, while Vietnam’s international standing continues to be strengthened and enhanced.

She stressed that these achievements have been widely reported by international media and have contributed to shaping a positive image of Vietnam globally. In this spirit, the deputy minister directed relevant units of the ministry to create the most favourable conditions for foreign journalists to carry out their work during the congress, so as to convey its messages and outcomes to the international community in a positive, comprehensive, and objective manner.

Representatives of international media organisations and overseas Vietnamese press outlets thanked Vietnam for the warm reception and expressed their honour at being able to witness the vibrant atmosphere among the Vietnamese people and to report on this major political event.

They highly praised Vietnam’s achievements after 40 years of Renewal as vivid proof of the Party’s sound leadership, and reaffirmed their commitment to providing accurate and objective coverage of the congress, helping spread messages of peace, friendship, and social progress to global audiences.

By VNA

en.vietnamplus.vn

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
14th National Party Congress Le Thi Thu Hang Vietnam

Related Contents

14th National Party Congress’s opening: Great aspirations, steady steps

14th National Party Congress’s opening: Great aspirations, steady steps

Opening remarks of 14th National Party Congress

Opening remarks of 14th National Party Congress

Vietnamese youth support 14th Party Congress with nationwide flag raising

Vietnamese youth support 14th Party Congress with nationwide flag raising

14th National Party Congress: Promoting OV's role in driving sustainable development

14th National Party Congress: Promoting OV's role in driving sustainable development

14th National Party Congress affirms Party’s leadership role, Vietnam’s right to self-determined development

14th National Party Congress affirms Party’s leadership role, Vietnam’s right to self-determined development

Latest News ⁄ Society

14th National Party Congress’s opening: Great aspirations, steady steps

14th National Party Congress’s opening: Great aspirations, steady steps

Opening remarks of 14th National Party Congress

Opening remarks of 14th National Party Congress

Vietnamese youth support 14th Party Congress with nationwide flag raising

Vietnamese youth support 14th Party Congress with nationwide flag raising

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

CUKTECH Opens Indonesia Online Store in February

CUKTECH Opens Indonesia Online Store in February

SNP Extends CEO Jens Amail's Contract Early

SNP Extends CEO Jens Amail's Contract Early

Dorsett Kai Tak Launches Three Wishes Package

Dorsett Kai Tak Launches Three Wishes Package

HGC Introduces CNX Plus for International Carriers

HGC Introduces CNX Plus for International Carriers

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020