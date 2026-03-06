Early voting completed in Con Dao special zone

Ho Chi Minh City - Fisheries Surveillance Vessel 260 has carried an election team and ballot boxes to organise early voting for voters who are on duty aboard vessels in waters bordering Vietnam–Indonesia and Vietnam–Malaysia, as well as in Con Dao special zone.

Crew members aboard a vessel on duty in Con Dao special zone cast their ballots (Photo: VNA)

The vessel completed its mission and returned to the shore on March 5, docking at a port in Phuoc Thang ward of Ho Chi Minh City.

Upon arrival, the sealed ballot boxes were transferred by the election team to a secure storage unit for safekeeping under confidential procedures until vote counting day.

After more than a week carrying out its assignment, Fisheries Surveillance Vessel 260 successfully organised early voting for voters aboard 13 vessels operating offshore under the arrangement of the Ho Chi Minh City Election Committee.

According to the offshore election team aboard the vessel, the voting process at sea was conducted seriously, democratically, in accordance with regulations and under safe conditions.