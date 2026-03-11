Origin Agritech launches seed variety commercialization program

BEIJING, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ: SEED) (the "Company" or "Origin"), a leading Chinese agricultural technology company, today announced the official launch of its "Aoyun 2026" new variety promotion program, a major commercial initiative designed to accelerate the market adoption of its latest high-performing seed products. The formal launch was held at the conclusion of its 2026 Annual Marketing Executive Conference, held March 2–3, 2026 in Changsha, Hunan Province.

The Aoyun 2026 project is a core commercial vehicle for advancing newer varieties into broader planting markets in 2026. Weiwei Shi, General Manager of Henan Origin, was appointed as General Commander of the Aoyun 2026 project. The program will be executed in coordination with all of Origin's subsidiary companies, with the stated objective of driving higher value for growers through next-generation seed varieties.

The launch is consistent with the product pipeline priorities the Company has established heading into the 2026 selling season. Origin's research pipeline is stocked with competitive germplasm, and commercialization of GMO and gene-editing technologies is being accelerated through Origin's strategic alliance with China Golden-mark Biotech. During fiscal year 2025, Origin launched four new corn varieties — Jingke 317, Jinqiao 8, Xundan 203, and Aoyu 728 — with multiple national and provincial trial approvals received.

National Regional Deployment Plans Finalized

Also taking place during the conference, regional teams from Henan, Shandong, Anhui, Jiangsu, Hubei, the Northeast provinces, and Xinjiang each presented and finalized their respective annual campaign plans. The collective deployment spans Origin's primary target markets, covering the Huanghuai Hai corn belt, the Northeast four-province corn corridor, and markets in central and northwest China.

The regional rollout timing aligns with China's spring planting season, which officially began after Jingzhe — the traditional solar term marking the reawakening of the agricultural cycle — on March 5, 2026.

The conference also included substantive discussion of Origin's online and offline channel integration strategy, with specific attention to the operating model of the Company's "Golden Harvest Club" distributor alliance — a strategic initiative Origin launched in fiscal year 2025 to strengthen relationships across its distribution ecosystem.

Performance Accountability Contracts Signed for 2026–2027

A central focus of the conference was the formal signing of performance accountability contracts covering fiscal years 2026 and 2027. Origin CEO Weibin Yan and Vice President Yubiao Liu signed contracts with the Company's core management team and subsidiary general managers, committing each unit to specific operational and financial targets. Vice President and Marketing Director Jing Dou subsequently signed individual agreements with each subsidiary general manager, establishing clear accountability chains across Origin's distribution and sales organization.

The contract-signing process formalizes accountability structures across Origin's commercial organization following a year of significant rebuilding. During fiscal year 2025, the Company expanded its sales team from 63 to 106 professionals, completed leadership restructuring, and secured Beijing Origin's seed production operation license. The performance contracts are designed to convert that rebuilt infrastructure into measurable commercial results in the seasons ahead.

Management Commentary

"The launch of 'Aoyun 2026' represents a pivotal moment for Origin Agritech, marking our transition from a period of rebuilding to a new era of aggressive commercial execution," said Weibin Yan, CEO of Origin Agritech. "We have spent the last year meticulously assembling the core assets for success: a world-class sales organization, a product pipeline stocked with elite germplasm, and a disciplined accountability framework that aligns the entire company around a single goal — market penetration. 'Aoyun 2026' is the engine that will convert these assets into tangible shareholder value. We are providing our growers with the next-generation technology they need to thrive, and in doing so, we are positioning Origin to capture market share in the seasons ahead."