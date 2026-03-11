Port-Laredo schedules Global Trade Summit in Texas

LAREDO, Texas, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Port-Laredo, recognized as a key hub for overland trade between the United States and Mexico, today announced the PORT-LAREDO GLOBAL TRADE SUMMIT '26, a high-level international gathering to be held July 13–14, 2026, in the City of Laredo, Texas—at the heart of one of the Western Hemisphere's most dynamic trade corridors. Port-Laredo recorded $353.94 billion (USD) in international trade in 2025, an increase of $14.94 billion compared to 2024.

The Summit will bring together business leaders, foreign trade experts, public authorities, logistics operators, legal advisors, and compliance leaders to examine the forces reshaping North American trade: the USMCA review process, the evolution of multimodal logistics, and the operational shifts driven by new tariffs and non-tariff measures, with direct impacts on planning, costs, and supply-chain continuity.

According to WorldCity, based on official U.S. Census Bureau data, Mexico ranked as the United States' top trading partner in 2025, ahead of other strategic partners. In that context, 2026 is expected to be a pivotal year as the agreement governing trade among the United States, Mexico, and Canada enters its review window. The Summit will provide a technical and executive forum to anticipate scenarios, priorities, and potential adjustments that may influence investment, operations, and compliance across the region.

Expected participants include foreign-trade advisors, Latin American customs professionals, shippers, and manufacturers in automotive parts, machinery, vehicles, and aerospace, as well as suppliers of materials and sub-assemblies—along with opportunities for direct engagement with U.S. Customs, the FDA, and other authorities and government agencies that form part of one of the most relevant international trade ecosystems in the Americas. https://portlaredo.com/global-trade-summit/

"Companies are entering a new phase in which logistics is no longer measured only by speed, but by regulatory certainty, traceability, data quality, and documentary compliance," organizers said. "In just-in-time environments, even small errors in data, classification, documentation, or process design can translate into delays, costs, audits, and contractual risk. This Summit is designed to turn those challenges into operational advantages," said Javier Amieva, CEO of Americas Trade Alliance, a co-organizing entity.

Program tracks will include a dedicated focus on multimodal transportation contracts; best practices for the accurate use of Incoterms® in contracting and invoicing—reflecting the level of scrutiny authorities apply to correct implementation; and practical guidance on the scope and use of certificates of origin, including the most common errors that disrupt clearance, weaken operational continuity, and increase friction impacting profitability and on-time delivery.

The PORT-LAREDO GLOBAL TRADE SUMMIT '26 is designed primarily for nearshoring planners, customs brokers, 3PLs and logistics operators, and leaders in supply chain, finance, legal, and compliance, as well as companies that rely on cross-border flows for manufacturing, distribution, and retail.

Speakers will include recognized experts who participated in the development of the USMCA, as well as leading international trade specialists from both countries and distinguished global practitioners.

Registration & information: https://portlaredo.com/tradesummit

Media & press: Interviews and credentials available with advance registration.