Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

USA and Belgium win gold at FIVB Beach Pro Tour in India

March 11, 2026 | 10:04
(0) user say
American and Belgian teams secured championship titles as the international volleyball tournament concluded at the Odisha university venue.

BHUBANESWAR, India, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The FIVB Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Challenge 2026 concluded on 8 March 2026 at the Dutee Chand Athletic Stadium of KIIT Deemed to be University (https://kiit.ac.in/), Bhubaneswar, capping five days of international beach volleyball action featuring top teams from across the world.

The tournament, hosted by KIIT Deemed to be University, brought together 83 teams from 52 countries, with more than 300 players and officials participating in the championship. The event created a vibrant sporting atmosphere on the KIIT campus and attracted large numbers of spectators who witnessed high-level international competition.

In the Women's Gold Medal Match, the Japanese pair Shiba/Reika faced the United States duo Durish/Koenig. The American team demonstrated strong coordination and attacking play to secure a straight-set victory, winning 2–0 (21–18, 21–16) and claiming the gold medal. The Japanese pair finished with the silver medal after a competitive contest.

The much anticipated Men's Gold Medal Match featured Sepka/Dzavoronok of the Czech Republic against Vercauteren/Van Langendonck of Belgium. In a closely fought encounter, the Belgian team delivered a composed and skillful performance to win 2–0 (21–10, 22–20) and secure the championship title. The Czech team finished as runners-up with the silver medal.

The closing ceremony featured a welcome and congratulatory address by Prof. (Dr.) Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT, KISS and KIMS,(https://achyutasamanta.com/) Board Member of the Strategic Council of the Volleyball Foundation (FIVB), Chief Patron of the Volleyball Federation of India, and President of the Odisha Volleyball Association. He congratulated the winning teams and appreciated the high standard of competition displayed throughout the tournament.

"All 300 players and officials were accommodated at KIIT Campus. We made a very good arrangement for their stay inside the campus. All of them were happy with KIIT's hospitality," Dr. Samanta said.

A message from His Excellency Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati, Hon'ble Governor of Odisha, was shared during the ceremony. A video message from Shri Mansukh Laxmanbhai Mandaviya, Hon'ble Union Minister of Labour & Employment and Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India, was also played, congratulating the organisers and participants for the successful conduct of the prestigious international event.

Referees and officials associated with the tournament were felicitated in recognition of their contribution to the successful organisation of the championship.

The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks by Prof. (Dr.) Saranjit Singh, Vice Chancellor of KIIT Deemed to be University, who expressed gratitude to the international teams, officials, organisers, volunteers and supporters who contributed to the success of the event.

KIIT University also achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first university in India to host an event of the FIVB Beach Pro Tour Challenge series. The tournament was formally inaugurated on March 4 by Shri Prithiviraj Harichandan, Hon'ble Minister for Law, Works and Excise, Govt. of Odisha in the presence of international delegates and sports officials.

Players and officials praised the world-class sports infrastructure, professional organisation, and hospitality provided by KIIT University. Many participants noted the excellent accommodation, food arrangements and supportive environment created for athletes and officials.

The tournament concluded with enthusiastic applause from spectators, marking a memorable celebration of international beach volleyball at KIIT University in Bhubaneswar.

By PR Newswire

KIIT

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
FIVB Beach Pro Tour India

Related Contents

VinFast to invest additional $500 million in India

VinFast to invest additional $500 million in India

Vietnam initiates anti-dumping investigation on ceramic tiles from India

Vietnam initiates anti-dumping investigation on ceramic tiles from India

Businesses shift to local supply chains and market diversification amid new US tariffs

Businesses shift to local supply chains and market diversification amid new US tariffs

VinFast begins production in India at new EV assembly plant

VinFast begins production in India at new EV assembly plant

Adani Group eyes $10 billion strategic investment in Vietnam

Adani Group eyes $10 billion strategic investment in Vietnam

China, India Drive Asia’s Booming REIT Market Growth

China, India Drive Asia’s Booming REIT Market Growth

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Port-Laredo schedules Global Trade Summit in Texas

Port-Laredo schedules Global Trade Summit in Texas

Origin Agritech launches seed variety commercialization program

Origin Agritech launches seed variety commercialization program

Autozi receives first tranche of $30 million investor commitment

Autozi receives first tranche of $30 million investor commitment

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

AGM season puts corporate governance under scrutiny

AGM season puts corporate governance under scrutiny

Yi Yun Movers adapts operations to industry evolution

Yi Yun Movers adapts operations to industry evolution

Awfully Chocolate launches annual sale with special offers

Awfully Chocolate launches annual sale with special offers

XIXILI launches sleepwear collection for Raya celebrations

XIXILI launches sleepwear collection for Raya celebrations

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020