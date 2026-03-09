NA Vice Chairman inspects election preparations in southernmost Ca Mau province

Ca Mau – A National Assembly (NA) delegation, led by its Vice Chairman Tran Quang Phuong, on March 8 inspected preparations for the election of deputies to the 16th NA and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term in Dat Mui commune in the southernmost province of Ca Mau.

National Assembly Vice Chairman Tran Quang Phuong (right) inspects election preparations at Polling Station No. 1 in Kenh Dao hamlet, Dat Mui commune, Ca Mau province. (Photo: VNA)

The delegation noted that local authorities had launched preparations early and in a well-organised manner, reflecting strong determination and a high sense of responsibility. Communication activities have been carried out in various forms to disseminate official information and create a positive atmosphere ahead of the election.

Particular attention has also been given to Hon Khoai island, where preparations are underway for early voting on March 13.

During the visit, the delegation inspected Polling Station No. 1 in Kenh Dao hamlet. Phuong asked the commune’s election committee to continue reviewing procedures to ensure the election is conducted safely, seriously and in accordance with regulations. He also urged local authorities to arrange security forces at polling stations to promptly handle any incidents and strengthen public communication both inside and around polling areas.

Following the inspection, the delegation visited officers and soldiers of the Command of Army Corps 12, who are carrying out key national infrastructure projects in the province.

Commending their determined efforts, Phuong highlighted the importance of these projects for socio-economic development, national defence, security and external affairs in Vietnam’s southern region. He called on the units to overcome difficulties and ensure the projects remain on schedule.

The NA Vice Chairman also stressed the need for contractors to adopt construction plans suited to local geological conditions and proactively secure materials to avoid disruptions. He urged project units to coordinate closely with local authorities and residents and strictly comply with regulations to prevent losses during construction.

According to the Dat Mui Commune Election Committee, the commune has 14,553 voters. To ensure smooth preparations, the committee has organised training sessions for election teams and specialised subcommittees on election procedures.

All official seals for election boards and polling teams, including ballot stamps, have been received and distributed in accordance with regulations, while ballot papers and other election materials have been printed and delivered to polling teams.

The commune has also organised voter meetings with candidates for the 16th NA and the Ca Mau provincial People’s Council for the 2026–2031 term.

To ensure security for the election, local police and the commune military command have developed detailed plans to maintain public order before and during the polling day. Patrols and monitoring activities have been strengthened to promptly detect and address potential issues, with specific responsibilities assigned to each member of the election teams.