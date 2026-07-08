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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

DBS Vietnam names new deputy general director

July 08, 2026 | 16:22
(0) user say
DBS has appointed Thuy Minh Lai as deputy general director of DBS Vietnam to lead its Global Transaction Services business.

Announced on July 8, the appointment will see Lai oversee cash management, payments, and trade finance, reporting to DBS Vietnam CEO Abdul Raof Latiff.

DBS Vietnam names new deputy general director
Thuy Minh Lai, deputy general director of DBS Vietnam. Photo: DBS Vietnam

Thuy brings more than two decades of leadership experience across transaction banking, country management, governance and regulatory engagement. She was previously with Citibank Vietnam where she served in a range of senior leadership roles including country services head where she led liquidity management, payments and trade financing. Her previous roles included Country Treasury and Trade Solutions head, as well as head of Legal and interim country officer, at Citibank Vietnam.

As head of GTS, Thuy will strengthen DBS Vietnam’s cash management, payments, and trade finance capabilities, helping businesses manage their treasury, trade and working capital needs across markets.

Abdul Raof Latiff, CEO of DBS Vietnam said, “Vietnam continues to strengthen its role in regional trade, investment and supply chains, creating new opportunities for businesses operating across Asia. With more than 20 years of experience spanning transaction banking, governance and country leadership, Thuy is well positioned to support our clients as their cross-border banking needs continue to evolve. Her appointment reflects our continued commitment to support Vietnamese businesses with the banking capabilities they need to capture growth opportunities in Vietnam and across the region.”

DBS is a top financial services group in Asia with a presence in 19 markets. It has been named the world’s best bank nine times by Global Finance, Euromoney and The Banker, and recognised as the 'World’s Best Digital Bank' by Euromoney and the world’s 'Most Innovative in Digital Banking' by The Banker.

DBS was also accorded the 'Safest Bank in Asia' award by Global Finance for 17 consecutive years from 2009 to 2025. It established its representative office in Vietnam in 2008 and opened its first branch in Ho Chi Minh City in 2010. Today, DBS Vietnam offers a comprehensive suite of corporate banking services, including financing, cash management, trade finance, global financial markets and digital banking solutions.

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By Bich Thuy

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TagTag:
DBS Vietnam Vietnam deputy general director bank banking Thuy Minh Lai

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