Cyberport VC Forum 2025 ignites startup cash rush

As the global venture capital market evolves amid economic shifts, investment flows are increasingly concentrated, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI), which continues to drive significant momentum. The annual flagship event, Cyberport Venture Capital Forum (CVCF), will take place on 6-7 November 2025 at Cyberport. Themed "The Innovation-Venture Nexus: Igniting Transformative Success", this year's CVCF will unite influential global investors and entrepreneurs to explore the transformative impact of AI on the global venture capital landscape and Hong Kong's unique strengths in blockchain and digital assets. The forum aims to empower start-ups and investors to break through financing and market expansion barriers, seizing new market opportunities.



Dr Rocky Cheng, CEO of Cyberport, said, "Cyberport actively serves as a 'super-connector' and 'super value-adder', enhancing the fundraising capabilities of start-ups and connecting them with domestic and international capital and markets. To date, Cyberport start-ups have collectively raised HK$46 billion, with nine new listed companies and two unicorns joining our community this year, underscoring the growing fundraising strength of Cyberport's enterprises. The venture capital market is increasingly focused on cutting-edge technologies such as AI, blockchain, and digital assets, with AI-driven innovation leading global capital flow. This year's CVCF aligns with these trends, providing a vital platform to connect high-potential AI, blockchain, and digital assets companies in Cyberport with this substantial capital flow, helping start-ups transcend boundaries, secure financing, and ignite their path to success, while enabling investors to identify and match with high-potential start-ups for superior returns."



Cyberport Community Raised HK$46 Billion in funding, with AI and Web3.0 as Market Focus



Despite a challenging venture capital environment, Cyberport's start-ups have demonstrated robust fundraising performance over the past year. From October 2024 to September 2025, Cyberport companies raised nearly HK$3.4 billion in total, bringing the cumulative total to HK$46 billion. During the year, nine Cyberport companies successfully listed, including Yunji Technology and Xunfei Healthcare, which achieved listing within six months after landing at Cyberport, alongside Cyberport incubatees Diginex and Real Messenger. Additionally, Cyberport welcomed two unicorns, Qiangnao Technology, valued at US$1.3 billion, and Inspur Cloud, valued at US$2.5 billion, injecting powerful momentum into the I&T ecosystem. Recent high-value fundraising rounds include Bowtie, DigiFT, Klook, KPay, KUN, Hashkey Group, LeapXpert, Animoca Brands, and more, many of which leverage AI, blockchain, and digital assets, reflecting the market's focus on AI and Web3.0, underscoring Cyberport's success in fostering the development of these industries.



Hendrick Sin, Chairman of Cyberport Investors Network (CIN) Steering Group; Co-Founder of CMGE Technology Group Limited; Chairman of China Prosperity Capital, said, "The global market presents both challenges and opportunities, with AI continuing to dominate high value transactions. Building on last year's establishment of the 'Web3.0 Investment Circle', which successfully gathered over 40 investors focused on blockchain and digital assets, we have now launched the 'AI Investment Circle' to connect AI companies showing strong fundraising potentials. Through various financing channels, Cyberport continues to link global investors with start-ups. Cyberport Investors Network (CIN) has facilitated nearly HK$4.26 billion in investments, while Cyberport Macro Fund (CMF), alongside co-investments, has contributed close to HK$1.99 billion, reflecting strong investor confidence in Cyberport companies. The CVCF further connects international investors, industry leaders and start-ups, fostering deep collaboration across government, industry, academia, research, investment, and users, while gathering innovative pioneers and ideas from home and abroad to propel Hong Kong's development as an international I&T hub."



As Hong Kong's digital tech hub, AI accelerator and key incubator, Cyberport leverages the Cyberport Investors Network (CIN) to attract influential investment units from around the world to connect with high-potential Cyberport enterprises to accelerate their development. Since its inception in 2017, the total investments facilitated by CIN have reached over HK$4.258 billion, a year-on-year increase of over HK$1.66 billion, representing a threefold growth. CIN has facilitated a cumulative total of 109 projects, up by 13 from last year. CIN's investment units have also grown by over 20, now exceeding 220, with 15% from the Greater Bay Area and 14% from the Asia-Pacific region, successfully aggregating global venture capital. Following the success of the establishment of "Web3.0 Investment Circle" last year, which successfully brought together more than 40 investors, Cyberport has launched the "AI Investment Circle" this year to match investors with high-potential and high-growth AI start-ups, further strengthening the AI ecosystem.



Another key financing channel, Cyberport Macro Fund (CMF), continues to invest in high-potential start-ups while enhancing their fundraising capabilities. As of October 2025, CMF has invested in 29 start-up projects, with the total investment, including co-investments, exceeding HK$1.989 billion, with a co-investment ratio of 1:9.3 — meaning every HK$1 invested by Cyberport attracts an additional HK$9.3 in co-investment. This demonstrates Cyberport's sustained ability to attract capital in a challenging environment.



Driving Innovation Financing and Supporting Enterprise Growth



Cyberport companies have recently achieved remarkable success in the venture capital market. Among them, virtual insurer Bowtie Life Insurance and DigiFT, a licensed Hong Kong digital asset firm headquartered in Singapore, have successfully secured financing exceeding US$10 million and attracted significant market attention. Bowtie successfully completed its Series C funding round of a US$70 million in July 2025, which was led by Sun Life Hong Kong Limited. Meanwhile, DigiFT, which earlier received approval from Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) for Type 1 and Type 4 licenses, supporting its regulated activities in the tokenised securities space.



Fred Ngan, Co-Founder of Bowtie Life Insurance, Cyberport Incubation Programme Alumnus, and a leading virtual insurer in Hong Kong, shared their success story and said, "Cyberport's role as an international springboard helps start-ups accelerate their business growth. The CIN platform has connected us with local large enterprises, government bodies, global investors, leading tech corporations, and international professional services providers, improving our capital strength base. Bowtie successfully completed a US$70 million Series C funding round in mid-2025, marking it the largest funding round for digital health insurers in Asia with a direct-to-consumer model. This not only reflects our confidence and that of our investors in Hong Kong's healthtech and virtual insurance market, but also demonstrates that, in Hong Kong as an international financial centre, start-ups with strong technological capabilities and clear profitability models can attract diverse capital and become the next success story."



Kevin Loo, CEO of DigiFT Hong Kong, Cyberport Incubatee DigiFT, a licensed digital asset firm headquartered in Singapore and received approval from the regulatory authorities in Singapore and Hong Kong, said, "Cyberport serves as a 'super-connector' and 'super value-adder,' actively driving the adoption of cutting-edge technologies and supporting high-potential start-ups in expanding into local and international markets. We are thrilled to be selected for the 'Blockchain & Digital Asset Pilot Subsidy Scheme' and to collaborate with UBS and Chainlink on the 'open architecture for RWA processes automation' pilot project in Hong Kong. Having recently obtained SFC Type 1 and 4 licences in Hong Kong, DigiFT is among the few financial institutions leveraging smart contract-driven on-chain infrastructure with such regulatory approval, underscoring the growing maturity of Hong Kong's digital asset market and RWA tokenisation. As a Cyberport incubatee, we are encouraged by the support from Cyberport and the HKSAR Government for the development of digital assets and blockchain technology, as well as the tangible assistance provided in expanding into global markets, fostering collaboration and promoting innovative RWA applications."



Connecting Investors and Start-ups, Showcasing Cutting-Edge Innovations



Cyberport Venture Capital Forum 2025 will feature an opening remarks by Professor Sun Dong, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, and bring together venture capital leaders, including representatives from Longling Capital, Cyber Creation Ventures, Hongshan CBC Cross-border Digital Fund, Cathay Innovation, Rasmal Ventures, Granite-Integral, Sinovation Ventures, Eminence Ventures, Gobi Partners, and more, to discuss the latest technology and market focus:

AI and Web3.0 Nexus: Exploring practical applications and investment prospects of AI, blockchain, and digital assets, with sessions focusing on AI's role in reshaping industries, digital assets in financial systems, and the decentralised innovations driven by Web3.0.

Regional Market Focus: Analysing growth potential, unique innovations and investment advantages in key markets through dedicated panel discussions.

Web3.0 and Digital Assets: Highlighting Hong Kong's development as a digital asset hub, covering virtual asset regulatory frameworks, Real-World Assets (RWA) tokenisation, and the commercialisation of Decentralised Finance (DeFi) and Web3.0 gaming.

CVCF 2025 will continue to feature the popular "Investor Matching" session, offering face-to-face and online interactions to pair investors with start-ups based on their technological focus and investment preferences, enhancing collaboration efficiency. Additional highlights include innovator showcase, start-up clinic & workshop, providing attendees with practical insights and strategic advice.



The Web3.0 Innovation Expo, a key highlight of the forum, aims to strengthening Hong Kong's position as an international digital asset hub. The expo will bring together global Web3.0 leaders, regulators, and traditional financial giants, and showcasing cases from Cyberport's "Blockchain & Digital Asset Pilot Subsidy Scheme", which accelerates the practical applications in tokenised assets, payments, Regulatory Technology (RegTech), and the creator economy.



As Cyberport's flagship venture capital event, CVCF connects investors and entrepreneurs in the global digital technology. In 2024, the hybrid event attracted over 2,600 participants, achieved more than 150,000 views and facilitated more than 350 deal flows, fostering partnerships and investment opportunities. For more details, please visit the website: http://cvcf.cyberport.hk/.

