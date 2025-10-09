Bosch BGSW Vietnam celebrates 15th anniversary

Bosch Global Software Technologies (BGSW) as a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Bosch GmbH is headquartered in Bengaluru, India. BGSW's operations in Vietnam leverage strong expertise across strategic domains such as mobility solutions, AI, the Internet of Things (IoT), automation, semiconductors, software engineering, digital transformation, and business services.

Under the theme of “Flow of Imagineering”, the celebration honoured BGSW Vietnam's journey where imagination and engineering unite into a continuous flow, transforming ideas into brewing technologies that deliver value to global customers while advancing Vietnam's footprint on the global innovation landscape.

15 years of legacy

From humble beginnings, BGSW Vietnam has grown into a powerhouse of innovation and talent. To support its rapid expansion, the company has established three state-of-the-art offices, including Etown Campus and OfficeHaus in Ho Chi Minh City, and Capital Place in Hanoi. Designed with open workspaces, collaborative zones, and a variety of modern amenities, these offices foster creativity, connectivity, and a dynamic working environment for over 4,000 associates.

BGSW Vietnam's success has been recognised by numerous prestigious awards, including "Great Place to Work” for three consecutive years, "Vietnam Best Place to Work” for 10 consecutive years, and the No. 1 ranking in Universum's 2024 survey of "Most Attractive Employers for Vietnamese Students". These honours highlight sustainable growth across both the tech industry and the high-quality workforce market.

Built on technology, driven by innovation

Over the past 15 years, BGSW Vietnam has evolved from a software development center into Bosch's strategic technology and innovation connector in Southeast Asia. Every product and solution delivered not only meets customer needs but also empowers Vietnamese engineers to contribute directly to technologies shaping the future.

This vision is reinforced by bold investments in innovation. Within just three years, the innovation budget has increased more than eightfold, primarily focusing on AI, automation, virtualisation, cybersecurity, and Software-Defined Vehicles (SDV).

A portrait of Robert Bosch crafted from recycled keyboards symbolises the spirit of innovation and sustainability

By 2025, BGSW Vietnam holds 81 patents, including significant innovations in safety and driver assistance systems, self-driving, and AI. Beyond creating technology value, the company is also promoting Vietnam's intellectual property ecosystem, as one of the emerging enterprises joining the Technology and Innovation Support Centres of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO).

People at the core

At BGSW Vietnam, people are the centre of the development strategy. Currently, 81 per cent of leadership positions are held by Vietnamese associates, with a target of increasing this figure to over 85 per cent in 2026. Through comprehensive training programmes, the company empowers high-potential talents to sharpen their expertise, develop strategic thinking, and build a global mindset, preparing them to lead the trends.

At the same time, BGSW Vietnam strengthens workforce capabilities by applying AI and automation to enhance productivity, while offering individual career development that align business needs with personal aspirations. The company also drives initiatives on health and wellbeing, and makes a commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, fostering a workplace where every individual can thrive.

BGSW Vietnam integrates social responsibility into its sustainable growth, with education as the key focus. Over the years, the company has carried out a range of impactful initiatives, including building schools, equipping STEM Lab, and donating laptops and health insurance cards to students. In collaboration with Primavera (a global employee-driven social initiative at Bosch), BGSW Vietnam has delivered community projects that not only make education more accessible but also inspire pride and solidarity among Boschlers.

"The past 15 years of success have been driven by the dedication of the BGSW Vietnam team and the trust of our customers worldwide. As we embark on the next chapter, I encourage every Boschler to unlock their boundless potential, embrace challenges, and advance their skills to lead the technologies of tomorrow. Each of you is the captain of the "Invented for Life" journey. Together, let's sail the world, renew innovation, and shape the future," said Gaur Dattatreya, CEO and managing director of BGSW Vietnam.

As a key software development centre for Bosch Group, BGSW Vietnam is confidently embarking on a new chapter, truly staying its "Invented for Life” DNA, advancing a resilient, diverse and inclusive workforce, while renewing with Bosch to deliver smart, safe, and sustainable innovations, contributing to elevating Vietnam's position on the global technology map.

