Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

AI and AR pioneer new human computer interaction chapter

December 17, 2025 | 14:51
(0) user say
The convergence of artificial intelligence and augmented reality is fundamentally changing how people interface with machines.

MACAO, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by the rapid maturation of multimodal perception, spatial computing, micro-displays, and other technologies, AI glasses, as the next-generation human-computer interaction terminal, are transitioning from concept to large-scale commercialisation. IDC predicts that global shipments of AI glasses will exceed 10 million units in 2025, becoming the most promising new consumer electronics category after smartphones. Against this backdrop, connecting the entire chain of "technology-standard-scenario-ecology" has become a core concern for the industry.

Peng Lihui, Vice President and Secretary-General of the China Electronics Chamber of Commerce, delivered a speech stating that at the historical intersection of technological revolution and industrial transformation, cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, multimodal perception and spatial computing are reshaping the form and boundaries of the audio-visual industry with unprecedented power. "The next-generation computing platform will be based on multimodal perception and centred on spatial intelligence, realising the seamless integration of the digital world and physical space through lightweight, all-weather AI glasses," Peng noted.

At the summit, the World Artificial Intelligence Eyewear Alliance (WAEA), initiated by the Shenzhen Flat Panel Display Industry Association, held its establishment ceremony. Guests including Liu Huanming, Vice President of the Shenzhen Flat Panel Display Industry Association, Sun Xiaowei, Foreign Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences and Chair Professor of Southern University of Science and Technology, Harley Seyedin, President of the American Chamber of Commerce in South China, and Lin Hanzhong, Deputy Secretary-General of the China Electronics Chamber of Commerce, jointly participated in the launch. Adhering to the concept of "Insight into Perceptual Intelligence, Unlock a Boundless Future", the alliance will build five core service systems: a global top-level exhibition hub; industrial research and standard-setting; a global network and localised cooperation; market promotion and brand empowerment; and an expert advisory committee. It aims to promote the standardization, commercialization and globalization of AI glasses technology, and accelerate the construction of a complete industrial chain from chips and optical modules to content ecology.

In the keynote speech session, Sun Xiaowei deeply analyzed the latest technological breakthroughs in AR optical waveguide and optical engine technology; Zhang Wengang, Secretary-General of the World Ultra HD Video Industry Alliance (UWA), elaborated on how ultra-high definition audio-visual standards drive industrial upgrading from a global cooperation perspective; Cui Haitao, Founder of Gudong Intelligence, shared the development history and future path of AR glasses display technology.

The summit also featured two roundtable discussions with guests covering key links of the industrial chain. The topics, closely focusing on the current "AI + audio-visual industry", represented a collision of ideas among "industry, academia, research, application and investment" parties. The themes included "Scenario Expansion, Value Enhancement - From General-Purpose AI Glasses to Vertical Scenario Implementation" and "Industrial Synergy, Ecological Prosperity - Global Vision and Chinese Practice in the XR Industry".

By PR Newswire

China Electronics Chamber of Commerce

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
artificial intelligence augmented reality Humancomputer interaction Multimodal perception

Related Contents

Cyberport VC Forum 2025 ignites startup cash rush

Cyberport VC Forum 2025 ignites startup cash rush

Bosch BGSW Vietnam celebrates 15th anniversary

Bosch BGSW Vietnam celebrates 15th anniversary

AI RAN Market 2025: Vendors Target Six Billion USD Value

AI RAN Market 2025: Vendors Target Six Billion USD Value

NVIDIA explores path to sovereign AI for Vietnam

NVIDIA explores path to sovereign AI for Vietnam

Vietnam attends China-ASEAN ministerial roundtable on AI

Vietnam attends China-ASEAN ministerial roundtable on AI

Vietnam plans to introduce Law on Artificial Intelligence

Vietnam plans to introduce Law on Artificial Intelligence

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Xojo 2025r3 update adds AI assistant and new libraries

Xojo 2025r3 update adds AI assistant and new libraries

Huawei ESS passes extreme ignition test for commercial use

Huawei ESS passes extreme ignition test for commercial use

Hainan Free Trade Port launches international services portal

Hainan Free Trade Port launches international services portal

L&D Techs LED display wins award plans global launch

L&D Techs LED display wins award plans global launch

Montran launches Africa division to support financial future

Montran launches Africa division to support financial future

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Xojo 2025r3 update adds AI assistant and new libraries

Xojo 2025r3 update adds AI assistant and new libraries

Huawei ESS passes extreme ignition test for commercial use

Huawei ESS passes extreme ignition test for commercial use

Hainan Free Trade Port launches international services portal

Hainan Free Trade Port launches international services portal

L&D Techs LED display wins award plans global launch

L&D Techs LED display wins award plans global launch

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020