Swedish companies deepen long-term commitment to Vietnam

According to the Business Climate Survey 2026 released on June 11, conducted by Business Sweden and the Embassy of Sweden in Vietnam, Swedish companies continue to report stable performance and strong long-term interest in the market, despite a more uncertain global environment.

Photo: the Embassy of Sweden in Vietnam

Based on responses from 33 Swedish companies in Vietnam, the survey presents a business community that remains engaged, optimistic and confident about future opportunities.

“Vietnam has developed into one of the most dynamic economies in Southeast Asia, and the long-standing relationship between Sweden and Vietnam provides a strong foundation for deeper economic cooperation. Swedish companies bring not only investment but also experience in sustainable solutions and innovation that support Vietnam’s continued development,” said the Ambassador of Sweden to Vietnam Johan Ndisi.

Vietnam’s economic performance continues to support investor confidence. In 2025, GDP growth reached 8.02 per cent, outperforming earlier projections and reinforcing the country’s position among the world’s fastest-growing economies. This follows a solid growth of 7.09 per cent in 2024, already above international forecasts.

Swedish companies share this positive trajectory. In 2026, 61 per cent expect industry turnover to increase. Together with 81 per cent recorded in 2025 the last two years reflect a stable and forward-looking business sentiment.

Sweden: a long-term partner in Vietnam’s growth journey

Sweden aims to play a constructive role as a long-term partner in Vietnam’s development, contributing through trade, investment and knowledge exchange. The survey also highlights the strength of Sweden’s reputation in Vietnam, with 81 per cent of Swedish companies confirming that “Brand Sweden” supports their business, reflecting positive associations with high quality, sustainability, and innovation.

Hitachi is one of the largest Swedish businesses in Vietnam. Photo: the Embassy of Sweden in Vietnam

This is reinforced by strong local partnerships and long-standing presence in key sectors aligned with Vietnam’s development priorities, such as health, infrastructure and trusted connectivity contributing to the green and digital transformation.

Vietnam’s deep integration in global value chains continue to engage both new investors and old projects expanding their operations. Nearly half of Swedish firms in the 2026 survey established their presence after 2020, underlining the market’s increasing attractiveness.

In 2026, half of Swedish companies plan to increase their investments. Although slightly down from 59 per cent in 2025, this figure indicates sustained confidence in Vietnam’s long-term growth potential and a resilient investment outlook.

“The survey confirms what we see on the ground: Swedish companies are taking a long-term, steady approach to Vietnam. There is a willingness to invest, but also a clear focus on building sustainable and locally anchored operations. Continued improvements in the regulatory environment would further strengthen Vietnam’s already strong position as an investment destination,” said Marcus Persson, Trade Commissioner of Sweden to Vietnam.

Improving business climate with remaining challenges

The survey shows a notable improvement in the overall business environment. In 2026, 67 per cent of the companies describe the business climate as good or very good, compared to 46 per cent in 2025.

Swedish companies report high satisfaction with Vietnam’s strong supplier base, reliable distribution networks, and overall sense of safety as key advantages. These factors continue to make the country an increasingly attractive place to operate.

Photo: the Embassy of Sweden in Vietnam

At the same time, challenges remain. Companies point to customs procedures, licenses processes and regulatory complexity as areas requiring further improvement. These findings are consistent with the 2025 survey, where 40 per cent of companies identified customs procedures as a major obstacle, indicating that administrative simplification remains an important priority for reform.

Sustainability transition gaining momentum

Vietnam’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 is increasingly reflected in business activity. However, the survey indicates that sustainability is still evolving in practice. In 2026, 59 per cent of companies report that environmental factors influence customers purchasing decisions.

Swedish companies are actively supporting Vietnam’s green transition, particularly in renewable energy and sustainable industrial solutions. At the same time, they emphasize the importance of clearer regulatory frameworks and improved infrastructure to accelerate progress.

The findings confirm Vietnam’s position as a dynamic and attractive market for Swedish companies. Continued progress on regulatory transparency, administrative efficiency, and infrastructure will be important to sustain momentum and unlock further investment.

Overall, Swedish companies view Vietnam as a long-term growth market and strategic partner. With investment interest remaining strong, business sentiment improving, and opportunities expanding across sectors, Swedish firms remain committed to supporting Vietnam's economic development, innovation, and sustainable transformation.

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