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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Norwegian OSW firms return to Hanoi as Vietnam advances clean energy push

June 13, 2026 | 02:44
(0) user say
Strong Norwegian industry participation at the 2026 APAC Wind Energy Summit signals continued confidence in Vietnam's long-term offshore wind potential.
Norwegian offshore wind companies return to Hanoi as Vietnam advances clean energy ambitions
Norwegian booth at the APAC Wind Energy Summit

Norway's offshore wind (OSW) industry has returned to Vietnam with a delegation of six companies and organisations participating in the APAC Wind Energy Summit 2026 (on June 9-11 in Hanoi), signalling continued confidence in one of Asia's most promising OSW markets.

Norway's participation is led by Norwegian Energy Partners (NORWEP) and includes DNV AS, Fred. Olsen Windcarrier, Glamox AS, Øglænd System/Hilti, Norwegian Geotechnical Institute, and Reach Subsea. Together, the delegation represents expertise across key segments of the OSW value chain, including seabed surveys, geotechnical investigations, certification, turbine installation, subsea operations and offshore infrastructure.

Organised by the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC), the APAC Wind Energy Summit 2026 brings together policymakers, industry leaders, and energy experts to discuss pathways for accelerating wind energy deployment in Vietnam and across the Asia-Pacific region.

While some members of the delegation are visiting Vietnam for the first time, all are engaging with Vietnamese stakeholders through a series of meetings and networking activities during the summit.

"Norwegian companies bring expertise spanning the entire value chain, from seabed surveys and geotechnical investigations to certification, turbine installation, subsea operations and offshore infrastructure," said Jon Dugstad, director of Renewables at NORWEP.

"Drawing on experience from projects in the North Sea, the UK and Taiwan, we bring in competence and capacity and are keen to work with local partners including developers and engineering firms supporting the efforts of the government of Vietnam to develop a safe, sustainable and competitive industry," he added.

Norwegian offshore wind companies return to Hanoi as Vietnam advances clean energy ambitions

The focus on long-term industry development was echoed by Norway's Ambassador to Vietnam, Hilde Solbakken, who participated in the summit's high-level government dialogue.

Sharing Norway's experience in developing one of the world's most advanced OSW industries, Ambassador Solbakken highlighted the importance of regional cooperation in accelerating deployment across Asia-Pacific. She noted that collaboration on supply chains, workforce development, port infrastructure and grid integration would be critical to scaling up the sector.

"Developing offshore wind is not just about generating renewable electricity. It requires the entire ecosystem to move forward together, from grid infrastructure and market arrangements to ports, supply chains and workforce development. Ensuring that these elements are developed in parallel is one of the key challenges facing all countries seeking to build a successful industry," the ambassador said.

She also encouraged Vietnamese stakeholders to engage with Norwegian companies attending the summit and explore opportunities for future collaboration.

With its extensive coastline, strong wind resources and commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, Vietnam is widely regarded as one of the most promising OSW markets in the Asia-Pacific region. As the country continues to refine its energy transition plans, industry participants at the summit say international partnerships and knowledge sharing will play an important role in supporting future development.

Vietnam positioned to lead Southeast Asia’s wind power race Vietnam positioned to lead Southeast Asia’s wind power race

Vietnam’s offshore wind ambitions are creating opportunities not only for clean power generation, but also for the emergence of an entirely new industrial ecosystem spanning manufacturing, logistics and energy services, according to experts from both domestic and international companies.
Vietnam seeks global investment to build OSW industry and supply chain Vietnam seeks global investment to build OSW industry and supply chain

Vietnam is stepping up offshore wind (OSW) power development to meet rising electricity demand, driven by its goal of achieving double-digit economic growth by 2030.
Vietnam targets up to 17 GW of offshore wind capacity Vietnam targets up to 17 GW of offshore wind capacity

The 2026 APAC Wind Energy Summit has opened in Hanoi, bringing together policymakers, investors, and industry leaders to discuss offshore wind development and energy transition in the region.

By Nguyen Huong

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Norway wind energy

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