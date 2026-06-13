Alternative finance enters disciplined era

FiinGroup’s newly released Vietnam Alternative Finance Market Report 2026 shows that, after years of developing in the space between underserved credit demand and regulatory gaps, Vietnam’s alternative finance market is entering a new phase of consolidation.

Alternative finance becomes an increasingly distinct component of Vietnam’s consumer credit landscape

For many years, alternative finance was regarded as an underserved segment of the consumer credit ecosystem, serving borrowers who had limited access to bank financing or traditional consumer finance companies.

However, according to FiinGroup, a financial data, credit rating, and analytics major, the role of the sector is changing rapidly as it becomes an increasingly distinct component of Vietnam’s consumer credit landscape.

The market is currently shaped by four main business models: pawn lending, payday loans, buy now, pay later (BNPL), and peer-to-peer lending.

Despite differences in their operating models, these segments share a common characteristic: meeting demand for small-ticket loans, rapid disbursement, and serving customer groups that remain underserved by the traditional credit system.

According to FiinGroup’s estimates, the total outstanding balance of the alternative lending market currently stands at approximately $11.3 billion.

From 2021-2025, industry-wide revenue recorded a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 22.5 per cent, reflecting sustained demand for non-bank credit.

However, the most notable development is not the pace of growth itself, but the increasingly pronounced divergence among business models.

According to FiinGroup’s fresh report, the market is entering a consolidation phase in which competitive advantage will no longer belong to the fastest-growing players, but to those operating under more transparent frameworks, with stronger risk management expertise and clearer legal foundations.

Against this backdrop, pawn lending has emerged as the market’s leading segment.

According to the report, pawn services currently account for approximately 67.9 per cent of total revenue across Vietnam’s alternative finance industry, significantly outperforming other models.

It is also one of the few segments operating under a relatively well-defined regulatory framework, compared with payday lending and BNPL.

In the BNPL market, meanwhile, a field once dominated by specialised startups is increasingly being driven by partnerships among financial institutions, e-wallet providers, e-commerce platforms, and broader digital consumer ecosystems.

According to FiinGroup, BNPL is gradually evolving from a standalone business model into an embedded credit feature within consumer ecosystems.

This shift reflects a more mature market while highlighting growing requirements for capital, customer data, and risk management capabilities.

Notably, the report devotes significant attention to the rise of next-generation pawnshop chains.

While the number of traditional pawnshops continues to decline amid efforts to crack down on illegal lending activities and restructure the market, modern pawnshop chains are expanding rapidly.

FiinGroup estimates that the total outstanding balance of the pawn lending market increased from approximately $3.5 billion before the COVID-19 pandemic to around $10.3 billion in 2025, nearly tripling within just a few years.

These next-generation pawnshop chains are gradually replacing fragmented business models with centralised operating systems, technology-enabled appraisal processes, and more professional risk management practices.

According to FiinGroup, the emergence of leading players demonstrates that the market has been increasingly driven by brand strength, operational efficiency, and asset quality.

FiinGroup believes the growth outlook for Vietnam’s alternative finance market remains positive through 2030, although performance will depend heavily on the regulatory environment, consumer demand, and the operational capabilities of individual businesses.

Under the base-case scenario, the market could maintain a CAGR of approximately 17-20 per cent annually. However, growth is unlikely to be evenly distributed across all business models, as it was in previous years.

Business models that offer greater transparency, clearer regulatory foundations, and stronger risk management capabilities are likely to emerge as the market’s primary growth leaders in the years ahead.

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