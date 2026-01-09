Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Brokerage competition tightens as market shares narrow

January 09, 2026 | 15:19
(0) user say
Competition among securities firms intensified last year, with market share gaps narrowing across the brokerage sector.

Data released by the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HSX) on January 8 showed that leading securities firms continued to dominate trading value in 2025, while competition tightened and VPBank Securities (VPS) entered the top 10 brokerages for the first time. The figures for the fourth quarter and full year confirmed that VPS, SSI Securities, and Techcom Securities (TCBS) retained their positions as the three largest brokers by trading value.

VPS retained first place in the fourth quarter, but its market share slipped to around 14.3 per cent, its lowest level in several quarters. In contrast, SSI strengthened its second-place position as its share rose to 12.5 per cent, marking consecutive quarterly gains and its highest level in five years. TCBS ranked third with a 9 per cent share, a notable increase from previous quarters.

The most significant development in the fourth-quarter rankings was the debut of VPBank Securities, known as VPBankS, in the top 10. Less than four years after operating under its current brand, the firm captured a little over 3.2 per cent share to place ninth, pushing Vietcombank Securities out of the top 10.

Brokerage competition tightens as market shares narrow
HSX brokerage market shares in the fourth quarter of 2025. Source: HSX

For the full year, the top three firms maintained the same rankings as in 2024, although their respective shares shifted. VPS ended 2025 as the largest broker with an almost 16 per cent share, down from a peak of more than 18 per cent a year earlier. SSI recorded the strongest growth among leading firms, increasing its full-year share to 11.5 per cent from just under 9.2 per cent in 2024.

Overall, the top 10 brokers accounted for around 68.5 per cent of total brokerage market share on HSX in 2025, slightly higher than the 68 per cent from the previous year, indicating continued dominance by large financial institutions. Rankings within the group were largely unchanged, except for a swap between Vietcap and Ho Chi Minh City Securities Corporation in fourth and fifth place.

Brokerage competition tightens as market shares narrow
HSX brokerage market shares in the full year 2025. Source: HSX

At the close of trading on December 31, the VN-Index ended at almost 1,784.5 points, the highest level in the Vietnamese stock market’s 26-year history. For the full year, the index gained close to 41 per cent, placing Vietnam among the world’s 10 best-performing and Asia’s top three equity markets.

Overall market liquidity rose by about 33 per cent from 2024, reflecting investors’ medium- and long-term expectations around a potential market upgrade, improvements to the regulatory framework for foreign investors, and strong macroeconomic growth.

Against this backdrop, competition in the brokerage sector intensified. Aggressive price competition, including zero-fee trading, advisory quality, and, in particular, the race to strengthen technology platforms and margin lending capacity, continued to be key factors reshaping brokerage market share over the past year.

HSX launches three new indices to boost market transparency and innovation HSX launches three new indices to boost market transparency and innovation

The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange has introduced three new indices, marking a key step in market development and aligning with Vietnam's financial sector reform strategy.
New consumer bluechip to debut on HSX: what will MCH bring to the market? New consumer bluechip to debut on HSX: what will MCH bring to the market?

Masan Consumer (MCH) will announce detailed information on December 4 regarding its listing plan on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HSX), marking an important milestone in the company’s development journey.
MCH shares secure approval for listing on HSX MCH shares secure approval for listing on HSX

The Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HSX) issued a decision approving the listing of over 1.067 billion shares in Masan Consumer (MCH) on December 10.

By Duc Anh

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Brokerage market share securities firms Leading securities firms Market share gaps Technology platforms stock market

Related Contents

Stock market starts 2026 with growth and governance in focus

Stock market starts 2026 with growth and governance in focus

New decree sharpens enforcement in securities market

New decree sharpens enforcement in securities market

Investor accounts surge as stock market breaks records

Investor accounts surge as stock market breaks records

Vietnam's securities sector leads new IPO wave

Vietnam's securities sector leads new IPO wave

Competition heats up among stock brokers

Competition heats up among stock brokers

Insurers, stock brokers and rubber firms lift VN market

Insurers, stock brokers and rubber firms lift VN market

New decree sharpens enforcement in securities market

New decree sharpens enforcement in securities market

Masan Consumer officially lists on HSX, marking the next phase of value creation

Masan Consumer officially lists on HSX, marking the next phase of value creation

MCH to become the largest consumer stock on VN-Index

MCH to become the largest consumer stock on VN-Index

Japanese embassy marks 20 years of Japan-ASEAN bond market support

Japanese embassy marks 20 years of Japan-ASEAN bond market support

PVT Logistics debuts on HSX

PVT Logistics debuts on HSX

VPBankS breaks capital-raising record with landmark share sale

VPBankS breaks capital-raising record with landmark share sale

Latest News ⁄ Money

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

WePlay GALA NIGHT Debuts with Neon Honour Party

WePlay GALA NIGHT Debuts with Neon Honour Party

AGIBOT Tops Global Humanoid Robot Shipments in 2025

AGIBOT Tops Global Humanoid Robot Shipments in 2025

GIGABYTE Debuts AI TOP Series at CES 2026

GIGABYTE Debuts AI TOP Series at CES 2026

GameChange Solar Challenges Hail Protection Conventional Wisdom

GameChange Solar Challenges Hail Protection Conventional Wisdom

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020